Top 5 Titles Coming to Disney+ in August 2023: ‘Ahsoka’ Series, ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2,’ ‘High School Musical’ Final Season

Has Disney+ saved the best for the very end of summer? It could well be so, as the series is gearing up to release its highly anticipated Star Wars series “Ahsoka” on August 23. Wednesdays will be “Star Wars day” for the run of the show’s first season in many households.

But that isn’t the exciting new show or movie debuting on Disney’s flagship streaming service during the month of August, nor is it the only Star Wars show! Check out a full list of new series and movies coming to Disney+ in August, including the five we at The Streamable are most excited for.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month ($13 savings).

What Are the Best Shows and Movies Coming to Disney+ in August 2023?

‘Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures’ Season 1, Part 2 | Wednesday, Aug. 2

“Ahsoka” might not be the best show for very young children to make their acquaintance with the Star Wars universe. That’s where “Young Jedi Adventures” comes in! Kai, Lys, & Nubs are back for another season’s worth of adventures as they continue their Jedi training under Masters Yoda and Zia. The friends travel the galaxy in search of excitement, but they also learn that one of the most integral parts of being a Jedi is learning how to get along with others. Episodes 1-7 were released on May 4, but 8-11 will be available for the first time on Aug. 2!

Check Out the Trailer for ‘Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures’:

‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 4 Premiere | Wednesday, Aug. 9

The East High kids have spent an unforgettable summer at Camp Shallow Lake, but now it’s back-to-school time! The characters of this incredibly metaseries are preparing to put on a production of “High School Musical 3: Senior Year” for their Wildcats classmates, but everything is thrown into chaos when Principal Gutierrez announces that the hotly-anticipated “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” will be filming on-location at their school!

Watch a Preview for ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 4:

Andrew Garfield’s second outing in the red-and-blue tights was not among the wave of “Spider-Man” films that hit Disney+ back in spring, but the service is rectifying that omission now! In “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” Peter Parker has settled into life as New York’s friendly wall-crawler. But when new and powerful enemies begin to emerge, and Peter’s old best friend Harry resurfaces, his spider-sense begins to point him toward a single culprit for the troubles: OsCorp.

Watch the Trailer for ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’:

‘Ahsoka’ Series Premiere | Wednesday, Aug. 23

Fans of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Rebels” have been waiting for this moment for quite some time, and it’s finally here. “Ahsoka” will follow Ahsoka Tano, the former apprentice of Anakin Skywalker who survived Order 66, and became one of the galaxy’s earliest Rebels. She’ll reunite with old friends like Sabine Wren and General Hera Syndulla in order to confront the most dangerous threat to the galaxy since the Emperor’s fall: Grand Admiral Thrawn.

See the Latest Preview for ‘Ahsoka’:

‘Chip n' Dale: Park Life’ Season 2, Part 2 Premiere | Wednesday, Aug. 30

Fans are used to seeing Chip n’ Dale in their guise as Rescue Rangers, but this series offers a different spin on the two chipmunks. The show features no dialogue whatsoever, but it’s easy to follow along the adventures of Chip, Dale, Pluto, Donald Duck and the other Disney characters that frequent their idyllic park. The first batch of Season 2’s episodes were released on May 23, but this next group will be a whole new set of adventures!

Watch the Trailer for ‘Chip n’ Dale: Park Life’:

What Shows and Movies Are Coming to Disney+ in August 2023?