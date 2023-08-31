Top 5 Titles Coming to Disney+ in September 2023; ‘Little Mermaid,’ ‘I Am Groot’ Season 2, ‘Doc McStuffins,’ More

The start of September means kids and parents have less time together, as school gets back in session and the days begin to get shorter and shorter. That makes the quality time families have together even more important, which is why Disney+ is bringing some fantastic new titles to its platform this month.

New episodes of “Ahsoka” will continue to debut every Tuesday in September, but the headliner of this month is the new live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid” that makes its streaming debut! Check it out below, along with the other top 5 titles The Streamable is most excited for on Disney+ this month!

What Are the Best Shows and Movies Coming to Disney+ in September 2023?

‘The Little Mermaid’ | Wednesday, Sept. 6

It’s a classic tale that fans know by heart, brought to life in a new and amazing way. Ariel dreams of a life on land, and yearns for more knowledge of what goes on beyond the sea. She makes a pact with Urusla the sea witch that allows her to experience life out of the water, but she unknowingly places herself and everything she holds dear in jeopardy by doing so. This live-action version of the Disney animated classic has three new songs, and Lin-Manuel Miranda helped create the soundtrack.

Watch the Trailer for ‘The Little Mermaid’:

‘I Am Groot’ Season 2 Premiere | Wednesday, Sept. 6

One of the galaxy’s most loveable Guardians is back for a new set of adventures! The adorable baby Groot stars in this series of animated shorts which show him bouncing across the galaxy in search of an ice cream cone, a new friend, or just trouble. The first collection of shorts is already available to stream on Disney+ now, if you want to get your cuteness aggression ramped up before Season 2 drops on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Check out the Trailer for ‘I Am Groot’ Season 2:

‘Doc McStuffins: The Doc and Bella Are In!’ | Wednesday, Sept. 6

The bunny is coming! Doc McStuffins is back, and she’ll be joined by a new assistant to help her keep all the toys that visit the clinic healthy. Bella Bunnymore (Kate Micucci) has big dreams of being a doctor too, and with a watchful teacher like Doc helping her every step of the way, she’s sure to make a top-notch physician in no time! This is definitely a title for younger kids, but it’s a new entry in the popular “Doc McStuffins” series that no parent will want to let their child miss out on!

See a Clip from ‘Doc McStuffins: The Doc and Bella Are In!’:

‘Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ | Wednesday, Sept. 13

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” was one of the best Marvel projects released in quite some time, and fans can stream it on Disney+ today. But how was the film made? What are the secrets that fans didn’t get to see when the cameras weren’t rolling? How did the writers decide on the details of Rocket’s emotional journey through the movie? You can find out the answers to all those questions and more as Marvel rolls back the curtain on the production of the film, allowing fans to see how much effort goes into making blockbuster comic book movies.

Watch a Promo for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’:

‘Master and Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka’ | Friday, Sept. 15

Fans who have reveled in the new “Ahsoka” series thus far will want to make sure they check out this new, behind-the-scenes look at the show. Bringing the character of Ahsoka Tano from animation to live-action was no small feat, and many of the rest of her friends from “Star Wars: Rebels” have joined her. See how Lucasfilm brought them all to life, and get a special tease of what’s to come from the rest of the season as well.

Watch a New Star Wars Legacy be Created:

What Other Shows and Movies Are Coming to Disney+ in September 2023?