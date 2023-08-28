Top 5 Titles Coming to Hulu in September 2023: ‘American Horror Story: Delicate,’ ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ More

As the calendar changes to September and summer soon turns to fall, Hulu is saying hello to the new season with plenty of new titles to hunker down with. From last year’s horror-comedy “The Menu” to multiple entries of “The Lego Movie” franchise, the streamer will be adding over 100 series, features, documentaries, and reality competitions to fill your late summer-early fall days and nights.

Check below for The Streamable’s top five picks, plus everything coming to the platform this month!

What are the 5 Best Shows and Movies Coming to Hulu in September 2023?

“The Devil Wears Prada” | Friday, Sept. 1

Even though it initially received lukewarm reviews, “The Devil Wears Prada” is and will always be in vogue. The 2006 dramedy stars Anne Hathaway as Andy, a recent journalism school graduate with big dreams who lands a job at a prestigious fashion magazine as the assistant to notorious and demanding editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Adrian Grenier, Simon Baker, and more lead the supporting cast of Andy’s friends, foes, and romantic interests, helping (or hindering) her attempts to survive the high-intensity fashion world and demands of her boss. That’s all.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” | Monday, Sept. 4

Playwright Martin McDonagh found new success with the return to his Irish black comedy roots with 2022’s critically acclaimed “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Set on a remote, fictional island off the west coast of Ireland in the 1920s, the tragicomedy stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson (“In Bruges”) reunite as two lifelong friends who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship with no cause and with alarming consequences for both of them. Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan also star in the four-time BAFTA winner. Most importantly, Jenny the Donkey plays herself.

The road to production for “Mad Max: Fury Road” was long but well worth it. The fourth installment in the “Mad Max” franchise, six-time Oscar winner “Fury Road” is set in a post-apocalyptic desert wasteland where petrol and water are scarce commodities and follows Max Rockatansky, who joins forces with Imperator Furiosa against cult leader Immortan Joe and his army, leading to a lengthy road battle. Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron play Max and Furiosa, respectively, opposite Nicholas Hoult, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Riley Keough, Zoë Kravitz, Abbey Lee, and Courtney Eaton in supporting roles.

“The Lego Movie” | Friday, Sept. 1

Everything is awesome in 2014’s “The Lego Movie.” Chris Pratt, who has since led the voice casts of other major animated features like “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” to financial success, plays Emmet Brickowski, an ordinary Lego construction worker who helps a resistance movement stop a tyrannical businessman (played by Will Ferrell) from gluing everything in the Lego world into his vision of perfection. Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Nick Offerman, Alison Brie, Charlie Day, Liam Neeson, and Morgan Freeman make up the all-star voice ensemble. The 3D animated feature’s success led to multiple spinoffs and sequels, including “The Lego Batman Movie,” “The Lego Ninjago Movie,” and “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.” (The latter two are also coming to the platform this month.)

“American Horror Story: Delicate” Part 1 Premiere | Thursday, Sept. 21

With no shortage of American horror stories for years to come, the hit horror anthology returns to FX and Hulu on Sept. 21 with “Delicate.” For the first time, not only will the season be showrun by someone other than creator Ryan Murphy—playwright Halley Feiffer takes the reins this season—it will also be based on outside source material. Inspired by “Delicate Condition” by Danielle Valentine, the 12th installment follows actor Anna Victoria Alcott, who, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, fears something may be targeting her and her pursuit of motherhood amidst the success of her most recent film. The two-part season will star “AHS” veterans Emma Roberts and Zachary Quinto and newcomers Kim Kardashian, Matt Czuchry, Cara Delevingne, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Odessa A’zion.

What Shows and Movies Are Coming to Hulu in September 2023?

September 3 The Menu (2022)

Ready Player One (2018) September 4 The Banshees of Inisherin (2022) September 6 Never Let Him Go: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original) September 7 The 9/11 Conspiracies: Fact or Fiction

9/11: Escape From the Towers

9/11: Four Flights

9/11: I Was There

9/11: Inside Air Force One

9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93

Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing

LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad 2023: Complete Season 1

My So-Called Simple Life: Complete Season 1

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Seasons 3-4

Taurus (2022) September 8 97 Minutes (2023)

The Friendship Game (2022) September 9 Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) September 10 Corsage (2022) September 11 That’s So Raven: Complete Series September 13 The Other Black Girl: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: Season 2 Premiere

The Magic Flute (2022) September 14 Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 7 (Hulu Original)

Court Cam: Complete Season 5

Girl in the Closet

Montecito: Dance Wives of California: Complete Season 1

Phrogging: Hider in My House: Complete Season 1

Top Shot: Complete Seasons 1-2

September 15 The Burning Plain (2008)

Europa Report (2013)

Frontera (2014)

The Good Doctor (2011)

I Melt With You (2011)

Love, Simon (2018)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Robots (2023)

Two Lovers (2008)

The Wrecking Crew (2008)

World’s Greatest Dad (2009) September 16 Buffaloed (2019) September 18 Bad Axe (2022)

Men in Black: International (2019) September 20 I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere

Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) September 21 FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 1 Premiere

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 5 & 9

Sleeping with a Killer: Complete Season 1

The Real SVU: Complete Season 1

UFO Conspiracy: Hunt for the Truth

UFOs: The White House Files

UFOs: Top Secret Alien Files

Sanctuary (2022)

