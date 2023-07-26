Top 5 Titles Coming to Netflix in August 2023: Gal Gadot’s ‘Heart of Stone,’ ‘Heartstopper’ Season 2, More

Netflix has new releases and old favorites coming this August. Because it’s approaching the end of summer and many families are spending time outdoors instead of in front of their TVs and devices, some new series and movies hitting Netflix may get swept under the rug. But with temperatures rising and rainy days coming and going, catching up on everything the streaming giant added for the month can be taxing. Luckily for users, The Streamable has everything Netflix has coming to the service for the month of August.

While Netflix’s Fall schedule is generally jammed packed with long-awaited series and Netflix Originals, streamers shouldn’t sleep on the month of August. From original action thrillers to interesting docuseries, we have five top movies and shows to be excited about before the eighth-month approaches.

What Are the Best Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix in August 2023?

‘Heart of Stone’ | Aug. 11

Subscribers are amped for Gal Gadot’s “Heart of Stone,” which is set to release Friday, August 11. The thriller follows the actress in a spy role as she goes on a dangerous mission to save a valuable object from enemy lines. Fans of other spy thrillers on Netflix like Cate Blanchett’s “Hanna” would appreciate this film. Acting alongside “Wonder Woman’s” Gadot is “50 Shades of Grey’s” Jamie Dornan.

Watch the trailer for ‘Heart of Stone’:

‘Heartstopper’ Season 2 | Aug. 3

The second season of the beloved romantic coming-of-age show “Heartstopper” is set to premiere on Aug. 3 on Netflix. The series follows Nick and Charlie as they attempt to navigate their new relationship. Between school, a trip to France, and prom, everyone has their own challenges to deal with. Tara and Darcy have to deal with unforeseen challenges, while Tao and Elle explore whether or not they can be more than friends. The new season will show the ups and downs, ins and outs of the gang’s individual and collective journies through the next stage of their lives.

Take a look at the Season 2 trailer for ‘Heartstopper’:

‘The Monkey King’ | Aug. 18

Based on the ancient Chinese legend, “The Monkey King” is an action-packed animated family comedy that follows a charismatic character known only as Monkey and his magical fighting stick on a quest for victory over 100 demons, an eccentric Dragon King, and Monkey’s greatest foe of all — his own ego! Along the way, a young village girl challenges his self-centered attitude and shows him that even the smallest pebble can have a big effect on the world.

The new movie features the voice talent of Jimmy O. Yang, Bowen Yang, Stephanie Hsu, BD Wong, and more. You and your family can check it out beginning on Aug. 18.

Check out the trailer for ‘The Monkey King’:

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 2, Part 2 | Aug. 3

With an exciting new movie and an interesting docuseries about athletes, the next thing streamers need is an enthralling series, which is where Season 2, Part 2 of “The Lincoln Lawer” comes into play. Based on the Michael Connelly books, the series follows the continuation of Mickey Haller’s dramatic life as a defense lawyer who is often found in the back of his Lincoln Navigator. Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the second part will answer some cliffhangers that fans have been sitting on since early July.

Catch the trailer for ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’:

‘Ragnarok’ Season 3 | Aug. 24

The third and final season of ‘Ragnarok’ is coming to Netflix this August. The Norwegian-based series is based in the present-day when a teenager comes to terms with being the reincarnation of the Norse God Thor. If the third season is following the second, there’s bound to be a showdown between those reincarnated.

Get a First Look at “Ragnarok” Season 3:

What Shows and Movies Are Coming to Netflix in August 2023?

Aug. 1 Cut the Rope — Netflix Original (Android and iOS)

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child — Netflix Original

It’s Complicated (2009)

Fisk: Season 1

Fatale (2020)

Tiger 24 (2022)

The River Wild (2023)

Nineteen to Twenty: Season 1 — Netflix Original (New episodes every week)

The Wife (2017)

Pawn Stars: Season 14

The Furnace (2022)

Terminator: Genisys (2015)

Non-Stop (2014)

Trauma Center (2019)

Ugly Betty (Seasons 1-4) Aug. 2 Soulcatcher — Netflix Original

Choona: Season 1 — Netflix Original

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food — Netflix Original

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough — Netflix Original Aug. 3 Heartstopper: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Head to Head — Netflix Original

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2, Part 2 — Netflix Original

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo — Netflix Original Aug. 4 The Hunt for Veerappan — Netflix Original

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge: Season 1 — Netflix Original

Aug. 7 Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8 — Netflix Original Aug. 8 The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 — Netflix Original

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop — Netflix Original

WrestleQuest — Netflix Original (Android and iOS)

Untold: Johnny Football — Netflix Original

Zombieverse: Season 1 — Netflix Original Aug. 10 Mech Cadets: Season 1 — Netflix Original

Marry My Dead Body — Netflix Original

Painkiller — Netflix Original Aug. 11 Down for Love: Season 1 — Netflix Original

Heart of Stone — Netflix Original

Saving Our Marriage: Multiple Seasons Aug. 14 Paddington (2014) Aug. 15 Ancient Aliens: Season 15

Eye of the Storm: Season 1

Ballers: Seasons 1-5 — HBO Original Aug. 16 The Chosen One: Season 1 — Netflix Original

OMG! Oh My Girl (2022)

At Home with the Furys: Season 1 — Netflix Original

Depp v. Heard — Netflix Original

Aug. 17 The Upshaws — Netflix Original

My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season2 — Netflix Original Aug. 18 Crane World (1999)

White Elephant (2012)

Guns & Gulaabs: Seson 1 — Netflix Original

The Monkey King — Netflix Original

10 Days of a Bad Man — Netflix Original

Carancho (2010)

Mask Girl: Season 1 — Netflix Original Aug. 22 Lighthouse: Season 1 — Netflix Original

Untold: Swamp Kings — Netflix Original

All The Queens Men (2019)

Sommore: “A Queen With No Spades” (2018) Aug. 24 Ragnarok: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Who Is Erin Carter? — Netflix Original

Baki Hanma: Season 2, Part 2 — Netflix Original Aug. 25 You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah — Netflix Original Aug. 28 Princess Power: Season 2 — Netflix Original Aug. 31 One Piece: Season 1 — Netflix Original

Choose Love — Netflix Original