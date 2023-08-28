Top 5 Titles Coming to Netflix in September 2023: ‘Love Is Blind,’ ‘Sex Education,’ ‘Selling the OC,’ More

The summer is winding down and fall is on its way, which means chilling inside and streaming the newest TV shows and movies on Netflix is inevitable. Netflix’s fall schedule is full to the brim with originals, new seasons, and movies, and while it can be difficult to see all the new additions on Netflix this September, The Streamable has it covered with all the projects being added.

Along with TV shows, movies, and docuseries, Netflix also has new games that are available for Android and iOS devices. Curious about all that Netflix has this month? Don’t sleep on these new and omg additions.

What Are the Best Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix in September 2023?

‘Love is Blind: After the Altar’ Season 4 | Sept. 1

“Love is Blind: Season 4” saw three couples get married while the others called it quits before making it to the alter. The popular reality TV show sees singles yearning for love and dating each other in pods as a test to see if love truly is blind. In “Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 4,” Netflix gets the cast back together a year later to see how the couples and exes are doing. There are unspoken feelings, resentment, and of course, plenty of love.

Watch the trailer for ‘Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 4’

‘Sex Education’ Season 4 | Sept. 21

The British comedy-drama is back for Season 4 this September. Season 4 will follow the students and staff of Moordale Secondary School as they explore the highs and lows of social and sexual conventions. With a time jump added, the series will skip ahead from where Season 3 left off. Maeve is in America, Mr. Groff is working on his family, and Jean is learning how to be a single mother. What makes this season a special one is that Netflix shared that Season 4 will be the end of “Sex Education.”

Watch the trailer for ‘Sex Education Season 4’

‘Virgin River’ Season 5 Part 1 | Sept. 7

Neither “Virgin River” the Netflix series, nor the fictional town at the center of the show, have ever been afraid of drama, but the first part of Season 5 has it bursting out all over. From new relationships and a shocking break-up to a difficult court trial and a heartbreaking goodbye, everyone’s lives will be turned upside down when new episodes drop on Sept. 7. Mel (played by Alexandra Breckenridge) has to make a big decision about her future working at the clinic all while her pregnancy is leading to unexpected emotions being stirred up from her past. Hoping to prove himself to Mel, Jack (Martin Henderson) finally faces some long-overdue issues of his own, including his own internal demons and, of course, with Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley). Also bearing down on Virgin River is a wildfire that threatens to both destroy the town and bring its residents closer together than ever.

Check out the trailer for Season 5 Part 1 of ‘Virgin River’

‘Disenchantment’ Part 5 | Sept. 1

Like “Sex Education,” the Netflix animated series “Disenchantment” is also coming to an end after five seasons. Season 5 will show the beloved main characters battling for Dreamland. The fantasy series will show Queen Bean on a quest to save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar, but a few speed bumps happen along the way. The final season will have 10 episodes, and hopefully, a happy ending.

Watch the trailer for ‘Disenchantment: Part 5’

‘Selling the OC’ Season 2 | Sept. 8

Reputations, romances, and relationships are on the line when The Oppenheim Group’s Orange County team returns for Season 2 of Netflix’s “Selling The OC” on Sept. 8. These young and hungry agents will risk everything while navigating a hot real estate market and even hotter rumors.

Get a First Look at Season 2 of ‘Selling the OC’

What Shows and Movies Are Coming to Netflix in September 2023?

Sept. 1

A Day and a Half — Netflix Original

Friday Night Plan — Netflix Original

Happy Ending — Netflix Original

8 Mile (2002)

Arrival (2016)

Baby Mama (2008)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Fences (2016)

Field of Dreams (1989)

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Land of the Lost (2009)

Matilda (1996)

Miss Congeniality (2000)

National Security (2003)

One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia (2015)

One Piece Episode of East Blue - Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure (2017)

One Piece Episode of Skypiea (2018)

One Piece Film: Gold (2016)

One Piece Heart of Gold (2016)

One Piece: 3D2Y - Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends (2014)

Public Enemies (2009)

S.W.A.T.: Season 6 (2017)

Stand by Me

Superbad

U-571

Up in the Air

Vice

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Woody Woodpecker

Sept. 3 Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Is She the Wolf? — Netflix Original Sept. 5 Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs — Netflix Original Sept. 6 6ixtynin9 The Series — Netflix Original

Infamy — Netflix Original

Predators — Netflix Original Documentary

Reporting For Duty — Netflix Original

Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America — Netflix Original Documentary

Tahir’s House — Netflix Original Sept. 7 Dear Child — Netflix Original

GAMERA -Rebirth- — Netflix Anime

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3

Virgin River: Season 5 — Netflix Original

What If — Netflix Original Sept. 8 A Time Called You — Netflix Original

Burning Body — Netflix Original

Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1

Rosa Peral’s Tapes — Netflix Original Documentary

Selling The OC: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Spy Ops — Netflix Original Documentary Sept. 12 Glow Up: Season 5 — Netflix Original

Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here

Sept. 13 Class Act — Netflix Original

Freestyle — Netflix Original

Wrestlers — Netflix Original Documentary Sept. 14 Barbie - A Touch of Magic: Season 1

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction — Netflix Original

Once Upon a Crime — Netflix Original

Thursday’s Widows — Netflix Original Sept. 15 Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7

Band of Brothers

The Club: Part 2 — Netflix Original

El Conde — Netflix Original

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7 — Netflix Original Documentary

Intervention: Season 22

Love at First Sight — Netflix Original

Miseducation — Netflix Original

The Pacific

Surviving Summer: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Wipeout Part 1

Sept. 16 My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 Sept. 18 My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5 Sept. 19 Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer

The Saint of Second Chances — Netflix Original Sept. 20 Hard Broken

New Amsterdam: Season 5 Sept. 21 KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2 — Netflix Anime

Scissor Seven: Season 4 — Netflix Original Sept. 22 The Black Book — Netflix Original

How To Deal With a Heartbreak — Netflix Original

Love Is Blind: Season 5 — Netflix Original

Spy Kids: Armageddon Sept. 25 Little Baby Bum: Music Time Sept. 26 Who Killed Jill Dando? — Netflix Original Documentary Sept. 27 Encounters — Netflix Original Documentary

Overhaul — Netflix Original

Street Flow 2 — Netflix Original Sept. 28 Castlevania: Nocturne — Netflix Original

Love is in the Air — Netflix Original

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo — Netflix Original Documentary Sept. 29 Choona — Netflix Original

Do Not Disturb — Netflix Original

Love Is Blind: Season 5 (New Episodes) — Netflix Original

Nowhere

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury