Top 5 Titles Coming to Netflix in September 2023: ‘Love Is Blind,’ ‘Sex Education,’ ‘Selling the OC,’ More
The summer is winding down and fall is on its way, which means chilling inside and streaming the newest TV shows and movies on Netflix is inevitable. Netflix’s fall schedule is full to the brim with originals, new seasons, and movies, and while it can be difficult to see all the new additions on Netflix this September, The Streamable has it covered with all the projects being added.
Along with TV shows, movies, and docuseries, Netflix also has new games that are available for Android and iOS devices. Curious about all that Netflix has this month? Don’t sleep on these new and omg additions.
What Are the Best Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix in September 2023?
‘Love is Blind: After the Altar’ Season 4 | Sept. 1
“Love is Blind: Season 4” saw three couples get married while the others called it quits before making it to the alter. The popular reality TV show sees singles yearning for love and dating each other in pods as a test to see if love truly is blind. In “Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 4,” Netflix gets the cast back together a year later to see how the couples and exes are doing. There are unspoken feelings, resentment, and of course, plenty of love.
Watch the trailer for ‘Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 4’
‘Sex Education’ Season 4 | Sept. 21
The British comedy-drama is back for Season 4 this September. Season 4 will follow the students and staff of Moordale Secondary School as they explore the highs and lows of social and sexual conventions. With a time jump added, the series will skip ahead from where Season 3 left off. Maeve is in America, Mr. Groff is working on his family, and Jean is learning how to be a single mother. What makes this season a special one is that Netflix shared that Season 4 will be the end of “Sex Education.”
Watch the trailer for ‘Sex Education Season 4’
‘Virgin River’ Season 5 Part 1 | Sept. 7
Neither “Virgin River” the Netflix series, nor the fictional town at the center of the show, have ever been afraid of drama, but the first part of Season 5 has it bursting out all over. From new relationships and a shocking break-up to a difficult court trial and a heartbreaking goodbye, everyone’s lives will be turned upside down when new episodes drop on Sept. 7. Mel (played by Alexandra Breckenridge) has to make a big decision about her future working at the clinic all while her pregnancy is leading to unexpected emotions being stirred up from her past. Hoping to prove himself to Mel, Jack (Martin Henderson) finally faces some long-overdue issues of his own, including his own internal demons and, of course, with Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley). Also bearing down on Virgin River is a wildfire that threatens to both destroy the town and bring its residents closer together than ever.
Check out the trailer for Season 5 Part 1 of ‘Virgin River’
‘Disenchantment’ Part 5 | Sept. 1
Like “Sex Education,” the Netflix animated series “Disenchantment” is also coming to an end after five seasons. Season 5 will show the beloved main characters battling for Dreamland. The fantasy series will show Queen Bean on a quest to save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar, but a few speed bumps happen along the way. The final season will have 10 episodes, and hopefully, a happy ending.
Watch the trailer for ‘Disenchantment: Part 5’
‘Selling the OC’ Season 2 | Sept. 8
Reputations, romances, and relationships are on the line when The Oppenheim Group’s Orange County team returns for Season 2 of Netflix’s “Selling The OC” on Sept. 8. These young and hungry agents will risk everything while navigating a hot real estate market and even hotter rumors.
Get a First Look at Season 2 of ‘Selling the OC’
What Shows and Movies Are Coming to Netflix in September 2023?
Sept. 1
- A Day and a Half — Netflix Original
- Friday Night Plan — Netflix Original
- Happy Ending — Netflix Original
- 8 Mile (2002)
- Arrival (2016)
- Baby Mama (2008)
- Couples Retreat (2009)
- Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)
- Fences (2016)
- Field of Dreams (1989)
- Hacksaw Ridge (2016)
- Jaws (1975)
- Jaws 2 (1978)
- Jaws 3 (1983)
- Jaws: The Revenge (1987)
- Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
- Land of the Lost (2009)
- Matilda (1996)
- Miss Congeniality (2000)
- National Security (2003)
- One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia (2015)
- One Piece Episode of East Blue - Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure (2017)
- One Piece Episode of Skypiea (2018)
- One Piece Film: Gold (2016)
- One Piece Heart of Gold (2016)
- One Piece: 3D2Y - Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends (2014)
- Public Enemies (2009)
- S.W.A.T.: Season 6 (2017)
- Stand by Me
- Superbad
- U-571
- Up in the Air
- Vice
- Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
- Woody Woodpecker
Selling The OC
A fresh set of realtors square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast. Will the pressure prove too much for these agents to handle?
Sept. 3
- Crank
- Crank 2: High Voltage
- Is She the Wolf? — Netflix Original
Sept. 5
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
- Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs — Netflix Original
Sept. 6
- 6ixtynin9 The Series — Netflix Original
- Infamy — Netflix Original
- Predators — Netflix Original Documentary
- Reporting For Duty — Netflix Original
- Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America — Netflix Original Documentary
- Tahir’s House — Netflix Original
Sept. 7
- Dear Child — Netflix Original
- GAMERA -Rebirth- — Netflix Anime
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3
- Virgin River: Season 5 — Netflix Original
- What If — Netflix Original
Sept. 8
- A Time Called You — Netflix Original
- Burning Body — Netflix Original
- Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1
- Rosa Peral’s Tapes — Netflix Original Documentary
- Selling The OC: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Spy Ops — Netflix Original Documentary
Sept. 12
- Glow Up: Season 5 — Netflix Original
- Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here
Band of Brothers
Drawn from interviews with survivors of Easy Company, as well as their journals and letters, Band of Brothers chronicles the experiences of these men from paratrooper training in Georgia through the end of the war. As an elite rifle company parachuting into Normandy early on D-Day morning, participants in the Battle of the Bulge, and witness to the horrors of war, the men of Easy knew extraordinary bravery and extraordinary fear - and became the stuff of legend. Based on Stephen E. Ambrose’s acclaimed book of the same name.
Sept. 13
- Class Act — Netflix Original
- Freestyle — Netflix Original
- Wrestlers — Netflix Original Documentary
Sept. 14
- Barbie - A Touch of Magic: Season 1
- Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction — Netflix Original
- Once Upon a Crime — Netflix Original
- Thursday’s Widows — Netflix Original
Sept. 15
- Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7
- The Club: Part 2 — Netflix Original
- El Conde — Netflix Original
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7 — Netflix Original Documentary
- Intervention: Season 22
- Love at First Sight — Netflix Original
- Miseducation — Netflix Original
- The Pacific
- Surviving Summer: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Wipeout Part 1
Castlevania: Nocturne
In the thick of the French Revolution, members of the so-called lower classes are rising up to fight inequality. Meanwhile, Richter Belmont senses a far grimmer and greater danger. He’s picked up his family’s long-held tradition of vampire hunting, a vocation that goes back almost as long as a vampiric life span (in other words, forever) but he’s never seen anything quite like what he’s witnessing now.
Sept. 16
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
Sept. 18
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5
Sept. 19
- Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer
- The Saint of Second Chances — Netflix Original
Sept. 20
- Hard Broken
- New Amsterdam: Season 5
Sept. 21
- KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2 — Netflix Anime
- Scissor Seven: Season 4 — Netflix Original
Sept. 22
- The Black Book — Netflix Original
- How To Deal With a Heartbreak — Netflix Original
- Love Is Blind: Season 5 — Netflix Original
- Spy Kids: Armageddon
Sept. 25
- Little Baby Bum: Music Time
Sept. 26
- Who Killed Jill Dando? — Netflix Original Documentary
Sept. 27
- Encounters — Netflix Original Documentary
- Overhaul — Netflix Original
- Street Flow 2 — Netflix Original
Sept. 28
- Castlevania: Nocturne — Netflix Original
- Love is in the Air — Netflix Original
- The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo — Netflix Original Documentary
Sept. 29
- Choona — Netflix Original
- Do Not Disturb — Netflix Original
- Love Is Blind: Season 5 (New Episodes) — Netflix Original
- Nowhere
- Power Rangers Cosmic Fury
