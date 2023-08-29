Top 5 Titles Coming to Paramount+ in September 2023: ‘Blazing Saddles,’ ‘Terminator 2,’ More

Paramount+ is starting September with a bang with hundreds of new film titles joining its library, from comedies like “Blazing Saddles” and “The Big Lebowski,” to award-winning dramas like “Schindler's List” and “Forrest Gump” and sci-fi thrillers like “Terminator 2” and “Annihilation.”

But the streamer isn’t stopping there, with even more TV series (including Paramount+ originals and exclusives) and sports available throughout the month on the Paramount+ Essential plan and even more titles on the Paramount+ with Showtime.

Check out The Streamable’s picks for the top five titles arriving to the streamer this month!

What are the 5 Best Shows and Movies Coming to Paramount+ in September 2023?

“Blazing Saddles” | Friday, Sept. 1

Return to Rock Ridge with Mel Brooks’ fourth-wall-breaking classic that will leave you anything but tired. The satirical Western-black comedy follows Bart (Cleavon Little), a Black railroad worker headed to execution who becomes the first Black sheriff in Rock Ridge, a frontier town about to be destroyed in order to make way for a new railroad at the hands of territorial attorney general Hedley Lamarr (Harvey Korman). With some help from an alcoholic gunslinger once known as the “Waco Kid” (Gene Wilder), Bart battles racial bias and Lamarr’s wave of thugs to save the town. Madeline Kahn, Slim Pickens, Burton Gilliam, Alex Karras, and Brooks himself are among the supporting cast.

Watch the trailer for “Blazing Saddles”:

After “The Terminator” established Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 as a nearly invincible cyborg assassin sent from the future with only a mission to kill, “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” flipped everything audiences knew on its head. Set 11 years after the first installment, a shape-shifting T-1000 (Robert Patrick), has been sent from the future to kill a young John Connor (Edward Furling), who is the key to civilization’s victory over a future robot uprising. As Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) works to protect her son and prevent the rise of Skynet, the revamped T-800 returns to help save them both.

Watch the trailer for “Terminator 2: Judgment Day”:

“Hugo” | Friday, Sept. 1

The innovative career of Martin Scorcese broke new ground in 2011 when the famed filmmaker ventured for the first time into 3D with the five-time Oscar winner “Hugo.” Based on Brian Selznick’s “The Invention of Hugo Cabret,” the film follows Hugo (Asa Butterfield), an orphaned boy who lives alone oiling and maintaining clocks in the Gare Montparnasse railway station in Paris in the 1930s. Hugo, who has been defending a broken automaton and notebook left to him by his late father (Jude Law), becomes involved in a mystery involving his late father’s work to find a place he can call home. Chloë Grace Moretz, Ben Kingsley, Sacha Baron Cohen, Ray Winstone, Emily Mortimer, and more costar.

Watch the trailer for “Hugo”:

“Murder on the Orient Express” (1974) | Friday, Sept. 1

Murder, intrigue, a star-studded cast, an extravagant train journey— what more could you ask for from a Poirot adventure? The original 1974 adaptation of the Agatha Christie whodunit features the Belgian detective (Albert Finney) on a relaxing vacation-turned-latest case: the investigation of an American business tycoon aboard the Orient Express train. Opposite Finney is the star-studded cast of Lauren Bacall, Ingrid Bergman, Sean Connery, John Gielgud, Jean-Pierre Cassel, Vanessa Redgrave, Michael York, Rachel Roberts, Jacqueline Bisset, Anthony Perkins, Richard Widmark, and Wendy Hiller.

Watch the trailer for “Murder on the Orient Express”:

Considered one of the top 10 American films of all time, Steven Spielberg’s historical drama “Schindler’s List” has cemented a place in history of its own. The seven-time Oscar winner centers on businessman Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson) as he arrives in Krakow, Poland, in 1939, ready to make his fortune from the war. When the SS arrives and begins exterminating Jews in the Krakow ghetto, Schindler arranges to protect his factory workers, mainly Jewish refugees, to keep his business operational and save their lives. The expansive cast also includes Ben Kingsley, Ralph Fiennes, Caroline Goodall, Jonathan Sagall, Embeth Davidtz, Malgorzata Gebel, Mark Ivanir, and many others.

Watch the trailer for “Schindler’s List”:

What Originals, Exclusives, and Premieres Are Coming to Paramount+ in September 2023?

”*” = denotes a title available only on Paramount+ With Showtime

”**” = All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.

September 7 Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 4) premiere September 8 Dreaming Whilst Black premiere* September 12 Football Must Go On premiere September 13 MTV Video Music Awards September 17 The Gold premiere September 18 Superpower premiere September 22 Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court premiere* September 26 72 Seconds premiere

What Series Are Coming to Paramount+ in September 2023?

What Movies Are Coming to Paramount+ in September 2023?

September 1

September 4 Mafia Mamma* September 9 Basic Instinct 2* September 14 Buddy Games: Spring Awakening September 15 The End of Sex* September 20 Cursed Friends

Pet Sematary (2019)

10 Cloverfield Lane March 10, 2016 After getting in a car accident, a woman is held in a shelter with two men, who claim the outside world is affected by a widespread chemical attack.

What Sports Are Coming to Paramount+ in September 2023?

September 2 Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Botafogo vs. Flamengo

CBS Sports Confidential – Big Ten Football 2023

Big Ten on CBS – Ohio State @ Indiana

College Football on CBS – Texas Tech @ Wyoming September 3 Big Ten on CBS – Northwestern @ Rutgers

College Football on CBS – Oregon State @ San Jose State

Serie A – AC Milan vs. Inter Milan

Serie A – Lazio vs Napoli September 9 NWSL Challenge Cup Final

Big Ten on CBS – UNLV @ Michigan

College Football on CBS – UCLA @ San Diego State September 10 NFL ON CBS Week 1 Doubleheader (check local listings) September 16 Oracle Los Angeles Sail Gran Prix

PGA TOUR Originals: One Shot Away

SEC on CBS – South Carolina @ Georgia

NWSL – Portland Thorns FC vs. OL Reign September 17 NFL ON CBS Week 2 Doubleheader (check local listings) September 18 Serie A – AC Milan vs. Napoli September 19–20 UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 1 September 21 UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 1

UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 1 September 23 2023 American Cornhole League World Championship Final

SEC on CBS

Big Ten on CBS – Iowa @ Penn State September 24 NFL ON CBS Week 3 (check local listings)

Professional Bull Riding Camping World Teams Series September 30 We Need to Talk

France Sail Grand Prix

SEC on CBS Throughout September NWSL competition

Italian Serie A competition

Concacaf Nations League qualifiers

Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition

Scottish Professional Football League competition

Combate Global competition