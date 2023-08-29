Top 5 Titles Coming to Paramount+ in September 2023: ‘Blazing Saddles,’ ‘Terminator 2,’ More
Paramount+ is starting September with a bang with hundreds of new film titles joining its library, from comedies like “Blazing Saddles” and “The Big Lebowski,” to award-winning dramas like “Schindler's List” and “Forrest Gump” and sci-fi thrillers like “Terminator 2” and “Annihilation.”
But the streamer isn’t stopping there, with even more TV series (including Paramount+ originals and exclusives) and sports available throughout the month on the Paramount+ Essential plan and even more titles on the Paramount+ with Showtime.
Check out The Streamable’s picks for the top five titles arriving to the streamer this month!
What are the 5 Best Shows and Movies Coming to Paramount+ in September 2023?
“Blazing Saddles” | Friday, Sept. 1
Return to Rock Ridge with Mel Brooks’ fourth-wall-breaking classic that will leave you anything but tired. The satirical Western-black comedy follows Bart (Cleavon Little), a Black railroad worker headed to execution who becomes the first Black sheriff in Rock Ridge, a frontier town about to be destroyed in order to make way for a new railroad at the hands of territorial attorney general Hedley Lamarr (Harvey Korman). With some help from an alcoholic gunslinger once known as the “Waco Kid” (Gene Wilder), Bart battles racial bias and Lamarr’s wave of thugs to save the town. Madeline Kahn, Slim Pickens, Burton Gilliam, Alex Karras, and Brooks himself are among the supporting cast.
Watch the trailer for “Blazing Saddles”:
“Terminator 2: Judgment Day” | Friday, Sept. 1
After “The Terminator” established Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 as a nearly invincible cyborg assassin sent from the future with only a mission to kill, “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” flipped everything audiences knew on its head. Set 11 years after the first installment, a shape-shifting T-1000 (Robert Patrick), has been sent from the future to kill a young John Connor (Edward Furling), who is the key to civilization’s victory over a future robot uprising. As Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) works to protect her son and prevent the rise of Skynet, the revamped T-800 returns to help save them both.
Watch the trailer for “Terminator 2: Judgment Day”:
“Hugo” | Friday, Sept. 1
The innovative career of Martin Scorcese broke new ground in 2011 when the famed filmmaker ventured for the first time into 3D with the five-time Oscar winner “Hugo.” Based on Brian Selznick’s “The Invention of Hugo Cabret,” the film follows Hugo (Asa Butterfield), an orphaned boy who lives alone oiling and maintaining clocks in the Gare Montparnasse railway station in Paris in the 1930s. Hugo, who has been defending a broken automaton and notebook left to him by his late father (Jude Law), becomes involved in a mystery involving his late father’s work to find a place he can call home. Chloë Grace Moretz, Ben Kingsley, Sacha Baron Cohen, Ray Winstone, Emily Mortimer, and more costar.
Watch the trailer for “Hugo”:
“Murder on the Orient Express” (1974) | Friday, Sept. 1
Murder, intrigue, a star-studded cast, an extravagant train journey— what more could you ask for from a Poirot adventure? The original 1974 adaptation of the Agatha Christie whodunit features the Belgian detective (Albert Finney) on a relaxing vacation-turned-latest case: the investigation of an American business tycoon aboard the Orient Express train. Opposite Finney is the star-studded cast of Lauren Bacall, Ingrid Bergman, Sean Connery, John Gielgud, Jean-Pierre Cassel, Vanessa Redgrave, Michael York, Rachel Roberts, Jacqueline Bisset, Anthony Perkins, Richard Widmark, and Wendy Hiller.
Watch the trailer for “Murder on the Orient Express”:
“Schindler's List” | Friday, Sept. 1
Considered one of the top 10 American films of all time, Steven Spielberg’s historical drama “Schindler’s List” has cemented a place in history of its own. The seven-time Oscar winner centers on businessman Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson) as he arrives in Krakow, Poland, in 1939, ready to make his fortune from the war. When the SS arrives and begins exterminating Jews in the Krakow ghetto, Schindler arranges to protect his factory workers, mainly Jewish refugees, to keep his business operational and save their lives. The expansive cast also includes Ben Kingsley, Ralph Fiennes, Caroline Goodall, Jonathan Sagall, Embeth Davidtz, Malgorzata Gebel, Mark Ivanir, and many others.
Watch the trailer for “Schindler’s List”:
What Originals, Exclusives, and Premieres Are Coming to Paramount+ in September 2023?
”*” = denotes a title available only on Paramount+ With Showtime
”**” = All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.
September 7
- Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 4) premiere
September 8
- Dreaming Whilst Black premiere*
September 12
- Football Must Go On premiere
September 13
- MTV Video Music Awards
September 17
- The Gold premiere
September 18
- Superpower premiere
September 22
- Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court premiere*
September 26
- 72 Seconds premiere
Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court
Documentary series examining the vital role the Supreme Court plays in the context of America’s shifting political landscape. Each of the four episodes features an in-depth look at pivotal cases that altered the state of the union.
What Series Are Coming to Paramount+ in September 2023?
September 6
- RENO 911! (Season 7)
- The Naked Brothers Band (Seasons 1-3)
September 7
- NFL Slimetime (Season 3)
September 13
- America in Black (Season 1)
September 14
- Buddy Games (Season 1)
September 16
- 48 Hours (Season 36)**
September 17
- 60 Minutes (Season 56)**
September 19
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987) (Seasons 1-2)
September 20
- Average Joe (Season 1)
- Ice Airport Alaska (Seasons 2-3)
- It’s Pony (Season 2)
- The Surreal Life (2022) (Season 1)
September 27
- ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks (Season 5)
- Survivor (Season 45)**
- The Amazing Race (Season 35)**
Survivor
A reality show contest where sixteen or more castaways split between two or more “Tribes” are taken to a remote isolated location and are forced to live off the land with meager supplies for roughly 39 days. Frequent physical challenges are used to pit the tribes against each other for rewards, such as food or luxuries, or for “Immunity”, forcing the other tribe to attend “Tribal Council”, where they must vote off one of their players.
What Movies Are Coming to Paramount+ in September 2023?
September 1
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
- 54
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- Abandon*
- Afflicted
- American Gigolo
- American History X *
- American Hustle
- Amores Perros
- An Unfinished Life
- Angel Heart
- Annihilation
- Arrival
- Asylum
- Baby Boom *
- Bad News Bears
- Beastly
- Below
- Beneath
- Blazing Saddles*
- Bless the Child*
- Blue Chips
- Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
- Breakdown
- Captive State*
- Carriers
- Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
- Children of a Lesser God*
- Cocktail
- Curandero
- Cursed
- Days of Thunder
- Death On the Nile (1978)
- Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
- Dragonslayer
- Eddie Murphy: Raw
- El Norte
- Elf
- Event Horizon*
- Forrest Gump
- Fresh
- Frida
- Ghost Team One
- God’s Petting You*
- Good Mourning*
- Hamlet (2000)*
- Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
- Hard Candy*
- Hecho en México
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- Hugo
- I Married a Monster from Outer Space
- In Too Deep
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated
- Jeff, Who Lives at Home
- Ladybugs*
- Let’s Scare Jessica to Death
- Like Water for Chocolate
- Long Shot
- Married to the Mob*
- Memories of Me*
- Mimic
- Mimic 2
- Mimic 3: Sentinel
- Mother!
- Murder on the Orient Express (1974)
- Nacho Libre
- Nick of Time
- On the Edge*
- Overlord
- Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
- Phantoms
- Primal Fear
- Prophecy
- River’s Edge*
- Road House*
- Road to Perdition
- Schindler's List*
- Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
- Seven Psychopaths
- Sherlock Gnomes
- Some Kind of Hero*
- Stand and Deliver*
- Stardust
- Striptease*
- Summer Rental
- Super 8
- Surviving Christmas
- Teaching Mrs. Tingle*
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- Terminator Genisys
- The Back-up Plan
- The Best Offer*
- The Big Lebowski*
- The Blair Witch Project
- The Brady Bunch Movie
- The Brothers Grimm
- The Cutting Edge*
- The Devil Inside
- The Dictator
- The Fighting Temptations*
- The First Wives Club
- The Hole
- The Hunt for Red October*
- The Last Exorcism Part II
- The Last Samurai
- The Longest Yard
- The Loved Ones
- The Mighty*
- The Monster Squad
- The Prophecy
- The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
- The Prophecy II
- The Prophecy: Forsaken
- The Prophecy: Uprising
- The Reckoning
- The Ruins
- The Spiderwick Chronicles
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- The Three Amigos
- The Virgin Suicides*
- The Woman in Black
- The Woods*
- The Wrath of Becky*
- The Yards*
- Thief*
- To Catch a Thief
- Twisted
- Up in Smoke
- Witchboard II: The Devil’s Doorway
- World Trade Center*
- World War Z
- World War Z (Extended Domestic Cut)
September 4
- Mafia Mamma*
September 9
- Basic Instinct 2*
September 14
- Buddy Games: Spring Awakening
September 15
- The End of Sex*
September 20
- Cursed Friends
- Pet Sematary (2019)
10 Cloverfield Lane
After getting in a car accident, a woman is held in a shelter with two men, who claim the outside world is affected by a widespread chemical attack.
What Sports Are Coming to Paramount+ in September 2023?
September 2
- Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Botafogo vs. Flamengo
- CBS Sports Confidential – Big Ten Football 2023
- Big Ten on CBS – Ohio State @ Indiana
- College Football on CBS – Texas Tech @ Wyoming
September 3
- Big Ten on CBS – Northwestern @ Rutgers
- College Football on CBS – Oregon State @ San Jose State
- Serie A – AC Milan vs. Inter Milan
- Serie A – Lazio vs Napoli
September 9
- NWSL Challenge Cup Final
- Big Ten on CBS – UNLV @ Michigan
- College Football on CBS – UCLA @ San Diego State
September 10
- NFL ON CBS Week 1 Doubleheader (check local listings)
September 16
- Oracle Los Angeles Sail Gran Prix
- PGA TOUR Originals: One Shot Away
- SEC on CBS – South Carolina @ Georgia
- NWSL – Portland Thorns FC vs. OL Reign
September 17
- NFL ON CBS Week 2 Doubleheader (check local listings)
September 18
- Serie A – AC Milan vs. Napoli
September 19–20
- UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 1
September 21
- UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 1
- UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 1
September 23
- 2023 American Cornhole League World Championship Final
- SEC on CBS
- Big Ten on CBS – Iowa @ Penn State
September 24
- NFL ON CBS Week 3 (check local listings)
- Professional Bull Riding Camping World Teams Series
September 30
- We Need to Talk
- France Sail Grand Prix
- SEC on CBS
Throughout September
- NWSL competition
- Italian Serie A competition
- Concacaf Nations League qualifiers
- Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
- Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition
- Scottish Professional Football League competition
- Combate Global competition
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essential Plan (which includes ads) for $5.99/month, or go commercial-free and add more movies with Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $11.99/month.
Subscribers to the more expensive plan will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.