Top 5 Titles Coming to Plex in August 2023: ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower,’ ‘V/H/S,’ More

August is here, and so is a brand new collection of additions from the ever-expanding Plex. The free streaming service is adding another two dozen titles to its library of over 50,000 TV series and movies, and whether you’re in the mood for a found-footage horror movie like “V/H/S” or an LGBTQ+ rom-com like “Life Partners,” your watchlist likely just got a little longer.

Check out our top picks for the coming month and the full list below!

What Are the Best Shows and Movies Coming to Plex in August 2023?

“Shadow Dancer” | Aug. 1

The 2012 mystery-thriller set in 1990s Belfast stars Andrea Riseborough as an active member of the IRA who becomes an informant for MI5 in order to protect her son’s welfare. The spy drama also stars Clive Owens, Gillian Anderson, Aidan Gillen, Domhnall Gleeson, Brid Brennan, David Wilmot, and more.

Check out a trailer for “Shadow Dancer”

“Life Partners” | Aug. 3

Marking Susanna Fogel’s (“The Spy Who Dumped Me,” the upcoming “Cat Person”) directorial debut, the 2014 rom-dramedy “Life Partners” follows Leighton Meester (Sasha) and Paige (Gillian Jacobs), two longtime best friends whose co-dependent friendship is put to the test when Paige gets serious with a guy for the first time. Adam Brody, Greer Grammer, Gabourey Sidibe, and Julie White make up the supporting cast.

Check out a trailer for “Life Partners”

“Climax” | Aug. 22

Put your anxiety to the test with “Climax,” an art horror film that follows a group of French dancers who gather in a remote, empty school building to rehearse on a wintry night where the all-night celebration morphs into a hallucinatory LSD-laced-sangria-fueled nightmare. Gaspar Noé writes and directs.

Check out the trailer for “Climax”:

The first of the franchise, the found-footage horror anthology film “V/H/S” makes its way to Plex on Aug. 4. The first entry in the series follows a group of misfits who are hired by an unknown third party to burglarize a desolate house and acquire a rare VHS tape and discover more found footage than they bargained for.

Check out the international trailer for “V/H/S”:

“The Perks of Being a Wallflower” | Aug. 1

Based on the hit YA novel of the same name, the coming-of-age drama “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” follows Charlie, who writes to an unnamed friend, and these epistles chronicle his trials, tribulations, and triumphs as he goes through his freshman year of high school… all while living with PTSD he wasn’t even aware he has.

Check out a trailer for “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”:

What Shows and Movies Are Coming to Plex in August 2023?

August 1

A-X-L

Bad Parents

City Of Industry

The Getaway

The Janky Promoters

K-19: Widowmaker

Lonesome Dove

Lord Of War

Match Point

The Mechanic

Nature Calls

Ong Bak 2: The Beginning

Ong Bak 3

Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior

The Perks Of Being A Wallflower

Point Blank

Shadow Dancer

The Signal

Stay

The Super

What Just Happened

White Bird In A Blizzard

A-X-L August 23, 2018 The life of a teenage boy is forever altered by a chance encounter with cutting edge military technology.

August 3 Life Partners August 4 A Long Way Down

V/H/S August 18 Beyond Outrage August 22 Climax