Top 5 Titles Coming to Plex in August 2023: ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower,’ ‘V/H/S,’ More
August is here, and so is a brand new collection of additions from the ever-expanding Plex. The free streaming service is adding another two dozen titles to its library of over 50,000 TV series and movies, and whether you’re in the mood for a found-footage horror movie like “V/H/S” or an LGBTQ+ rom-com like “Life Partners,” your watchlist likely just got a little longer.
Check out our top picks for the coming month and the full list below!
What Are the Best Shows and Movies Coming to Plex in August 2023?
“Shadow Dancer” | Aug. 1
The 2012 mystery-thriller set in 1990s Belfast stars Andrea Riseborough as an active member of the IRA who becomes an informant for MI5 in order to protect her son’s welfare. The spy drama also stars Clive Owens, Gillian Anderson, Aidan Gillen, Domhnall Gleeson, Brid Brennan, David Wilmot, and more.
Check out a trailer for “Shadow Dancer”
“Life Partners” | Aug. 3
Marking Susanna Fogel’s (“The Spy Who Dumped Me,” the upcoming “Cat Person”) directorial debut, the 2014 rom-dramedy “Life Partners” follows Leighton Meester (Sasha) and Paige (Gillian Jacobs), two longtime best friends whose co-dependent friendship is put to the test when Paige gets serious with a guy for the first time. Adam Brody, Greer Grammer, Gabourey Sidibe, and Julie White make up the supporting cast.
Check out a trailer for “Life Partners”
“Climax” | Aug. 22
Put your anxiety to the test with “Climax,” an art horror film that follows a group of French dancers who gather in a remote, empty school building to rehearse on a wintry night where the all-night celebration morphs into a hallucinatory LSD-laced-sangria-fueled nightmare. Gaspar Noé writes and directs.
Check out the trailer for “Climax”:
“V/H/S” | Aug. 4
The first of the franchise, the found-footage horror anthology film “V/H/S” makes its way to Plex on Aug. 4. The first entry in the series follows a group of misfits who are hired by an unknown third party to burglarize a desolate house and acquire a rare VHS tape and discover more found footage than they bargained for.
Check out the international trailer for “V/H/S”:
“The Perks of Being a Wallflower” | Aug. 1
Based on the hit YA novel of the same name, the coming-of-age drama “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” follows Charlie, who writes to an unnamed friend, and these epistles chronicle his trials, tribulations, and triumphs as he goes through his freshman year of high school… all while living with PTSD he wasn’t even aware he has.
Check out a trailer for “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”:
What Shows and Movies Are Coming to Plex in August 2023?
August 1
- A-X-L
- Bad Parents
- City Of Industry
- The Getaway
- The Janky Promoters
- K-19: Widowmaker
- Lonesome Dove
- Lord Of War
- Match Point
- The Mechanic
- Nature Calls
- Ong Bak 2: The Beginning
- Ong Bak 3
- Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior
- The Perks Of Being A Wallflower
- Point Blank
- Shadow Dancer
- The Signal
- Stay
- The Super
- What Just Happened
- White Bird In A Blizzard
August 3
- Life Partners
August 4
- A Long Way Down
- V/H/S
August 18
- Beyond Outrage
August 22
- Climax
Plex
Plex is a free streaming service that includes on-demand access to 50,000+ movies and TV shows. The service also offers 300+ free-to-stream live TV channels in 193 countries. Users can also connect Plex to their computers to stream and share any media they have on their hard drives.
The service also offers a universal watchlist - simply add the streaming services you subscribe to and Plex becomes an automatic launch portal for any show or movie. This saves you the trouble of looking up what is streaming where.
Plex offers a subscription tier that offers even more features for people who want more functionality, but it packs a powerful punch even in its free version.
The service offers 11 live local news channels, including outlets in Detroit, Atlanta, Memphis, Jacksonville, Tulsa, Boston, and Seattle.
Plex even offers a Plex Arcade option where you can play dozens of Atari classics plus your own collection of game ROMs and emulators on your favorite devices.
This is an incredibly flexible platform that’s perfect for fans of any media.