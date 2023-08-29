Top 5 Titles Coming to Plex in September 2023: ‘The King of Comedy,’ ‘L.A. Confidential,’ More

There’s much to celebrate this September thanks to Plex! The free streaming service is adding 23 new titles to its library of over 50,000 this month, and even though the list may seem short, especially compared to some of the major streamers’ lists, Plex is flexing its movie muscles with major titles such as “L.A. Confidential,” “The King of Comedy,” and more.

What are the 5 Best Shows and Movies Coming to Plex in September 2023?

“Pi” | Friday, Sept. 1

Before “Requiem for a Dream,” “The Whale,” and the rest of his filmography, Darren Aronofsky made his feature directorial debut with the black-and-white psychological thriller “Pi.” Starring Sean Gullette, the film follows Max Cohen, a paranoid mathematician with an obsession to find order in the world amongst the diametrically opposed concepts of human irrationality and mathematical rationality. Featuring a supporting cast of Mark Margolis, Ben Shenkman, Pamela Hart, and more, you’ll likely never look at a drill the same again.

“The King of Comedy” | Friday, Sept. 1

As long and prosperous as their collaboration has been, Martin Scorsese had already directed four other films with Robert De Niro by the time he made 1982’s “The King of Comedy,” including “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull,” and “New York, New York.” Their fifth collaboration starred the iconic actor as Rupert Pupkin, an aspiring stand-up comedian who becomes increasingly obsessed with talk show host Jerry Langford (Jerry Lewis), eventually stalking and kidnapping him, offering his release in exchange for a guest spot on Langford’s show. Sandra Bernhard, Diahnne Abbott, Shelley Hack, and others make up the supporting cast.

Despite having to go head to head against “Titanic” in its respective award season, 1997’s “L.A. Confidential” was one of the most successful films of 1997— and one of the most acclaimed films of the past 40 years. The neo-noir follows three cops tackling the corruption surrounding an unsolved murder at a Los Angeles coffee shop in the early 1950s, each with their own motivations and obsessions. “L.A. Confidential” stars Guy Pearce, Russell Crowe, Kevin Spacey, Danny DeVito, James Cromwell, and Kim Basinger.

“Frank” | Friday, Sept. 1

In 2014’s indie black comedy “Frank,” Domhnall Gleeson stars as Jon Burroughs, an aspiring musician who joins a pop group led by an enigmatic lead vocalist (Michael Fassbender) who just so happens to wear a giant fake papier-mâché mask. Jon soon finds himself out of his element… and in over his head. Michael Fassbender, Domhnall Gleeson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Scoot McNairy, and François Civil co-star.

“The Queen Of Versailles” | Friday, Sept. 1

See how the other half lives 2012’s “The Queen of Versailles.” The documentary follows Jackie and David Siegel, owners of Florida timeshare company Westgate Resorts, in crisis mode as they have begun construction on their private residence, Versailles—one of the United States’ largest and most expensive single-family homes—in the middle of the 2008 financial crisis. Garish, gaudy, and ripe for the picking, the documentary is currently being adapted into a Broadway musical by “Wicked” composer Stephen Schwartz starring Kristin Chenoweth.

What Shows and Movies Are Coming to Plex in September 2023?

September 1 Cocaine Cowboys

The Cookout

Copycat

Crypto

Frank

Grand Piano

Hunter Killer

Jack & Diane

The King of Comedy

The Last Stand

The Negotiator

Pi

The Queen Of Versailles

Safe

Shadow Dancer

Sin City: A Dame To Kill For

The Sorcerer And The White Snake

To The Wonder

Whipped September 14 L.A. Confidential September 15 Share September 21 Skin September 27 The Death Of Dick Long