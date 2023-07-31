Top Titles Coming to Hallmark Movies Now in August 2023; ‘When Calls the Heart,’ Wedding Veil Sequel Trilogy, More

Hallmark Movies Now is a lot more than just Christmas in July selections. All summer and into the fall, the on-demand streaming platform will be offering original movies and TV series designed to help viewers relax and unwind from the pressures of life with a heartwarming tale.

From new episodes of the long-running series “When Comes the Heart” to movies starring beloved Hallmark Channel alumni like Lacey Chabert, Danica McKellar, Erin Krakow, and many more. Keep reading to see which new titles are coming to Hallmark Movies Now this August!

What Shows and Movies Are Coming to Hallmark Movies Now in August 2023?

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 | Season Premiere Aug. 3, New Episodes Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Starring Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Andrea Brooks, and more

In the aftermath of the shocking ninth season of “When Calls the Heart,” Hope Valley residents have rallied together to create a stronger community than ever before, welcoming newcomers to town, including many friendly faces… and a few not-so-friendly ones, who could jeopardize everything they’ve worked so hard to accomplish.

Watch a Preview of ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 Below:

‘The Wedding Veil Expectations’ | Available Aug. 3

Starring Lacey Chabert, Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser, Kevin McGarry, Karen Kruper

In the first movie of this sequel trilogy, Avery (Chabert) and her husband Peter (McGarry) are knee-deep in a house renovation, which is turning into quite the labor of love. Meanwhile, Avery’s mother-in-law Grace (Kruper) rekindles a former romance, and Peter has some anxieties. Between that, the difficulties of remodeling and navigating the politics of having a new boss at the museum, Avery is lucky to have Emma (Reeser) and Tracy (Sweeney), who offer support from afar as well as in person, when they decide a video chat won’t suffice. When newlywed Tracy returns the antique wedding veil to Emma, the friends may find that they haven’t seen the last of its magic.

Watch a Trailer for ‘The Wedding Veil Expectations’:

‘Love and Sunshine’ | Available Aug. 3

Starring Danica McKellar and Mark Deklin

Nursery owner Ally (McKellar) has a passion for plants, but she also loves animals and has been fostering retired service dog Sunshine until her rightful owner returns from Afghanistan. Feeling the call to serve after 9/11, Jake (Deklin) has missed his family, and after two years, he’s eager to reunite with his four-legged pal, much to the dismay of Ally, who has grown to love the dog. As the two get closer, they begin to realize an affinity for the loveable mutt may not be all they have in common.

See the Trailer for ‘Love and Sunshine’

‘The Wedding Veil Inspiration’ | Available Aug. 10

Starring Autumn Reeser, Lacey Chabert, Alison Sweeney, Kacey Rohl, Carlo Marks, Paolo Bernardini, Lynda Boyd

The second movie in this three-part story picks up as Emma (Reeser) is sticking to her five-year plan, and Paolo (Bernardini) prepares to star a new business venture in Chicago with his cousin Matteo (Marks). The two have disagreements about their family plan, but when a crisis at home calls Paolo back to Italy, the couple must navigate busy schedules to make time for each other from afar. Missing Paolo, Emma clashes with Nancy (Boyd), the current chair of her department and begins to question her life choices. Thankfully, she has frequent contact with Tracy (Sweeney) and Avery (Chabert), who are still her best pals. She also has a friend in her smart and quirky teacher’s aide, Lily (Rohl), who provides Emma with a novel opportunity to get people excited about art, but it might mean giving up everything she’s worked for.

Watch a Sneak Peak of ‘The Wedding Veil Inspiration’

‘A Summer Romance’ | Available Aug. 10

Starring Erin Krakow, Ryan Paevey, and Kevin O’Grady

Samantha “Sam” Walker (Krakow), is the owner of her family’s gorgeous ranch in Bighorn, Montana and facing the hard choice of selling to powerful developers, or risking bankruptcy. When city-slicker and New York real estate developer Richard Belmont (Paevey) jets his way to Bighorn and arrives at the ranch to convince her to sell, he gets far more than expected after the airport shuts down for repairs and he’s forced to live at the ranch with Sam, her foreman Buck (O’Grady) and his family. As the two get to know each other, Richard and Sam both realize there’s magic in the ranch, and maybe between them as well.

Watch a Trailer for ‘A Summer Romance’:

‘The Wedding Veil Journey’ | Available Aug. 17

Starring Alison Sweeney, Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser, Victor Webster, Jane Asher, Ché Grant, Nicholas Banks, and more

In the concluding film of the sequel trilogy, Tracy (Sweeney) is now head of the auction house, and Nick’s (Webster) restaurant is doing so well that he’s looking at expanding. Their success leaves the couple so little time together, they have yet to decide where to take their long overdue honeymoon, but finally settle on Greece. In her travels Tracy encounters a mystery when elegant Lady Dalton (Asher) and her grandson Colin (Banks) check in at the same hotel. Inexplicably, the veil – which Tracy had brought along to give to Nick’s sister – keeps winding up in Colin’s room. With sparks flying between Colin and Tessa, even skeptical Tracy may finally have to admit there’s something to the veil’s legend…

Preview ‘The Wedding Veil Journey’:

‘My One and Only” | Available Aug. 17

Starring Pascale Hutton, Sam Page, and Stephen Huszar

Hotshot young executive Stephanie Hugues (Hutton) agrees to appear on a dating show called “The One” that is filming on a ranch in Wyoming, despite profound misgivings. Burned before by romances that went nowhere, nobody is more shocked than she when love blooms for her, especially when that unexpected romance is not with her on-camera reality beau (Huszar), but rather with the daring and dashing rancher Alex Fletcher (Page).

Watch a Promo for ‘My One and Only’:

‘The Wedding Cottage’ | Available Aug. 24

Starring Erin Krakow, Brendan Penny, Drew Henderson, Matreya Scarrwener

Vanessa Doyle (Krakow) has a new book – “Tying the Knot – A Wedding Guide,” and to celebrate its launch she’s giving away an all-expenses paid wedding for one lucky couple. The winners have no time to waste, as the groom is about to be deployed, and the bride is finishing grad school. The couple chose The Wedding Cottage for their nuptials but unbeknownst to Vanessa, it’s been closed for years and is in disrepair. Evan Stanford (Penny), an artist who inherited the cottage from his grandmother, has been using it as his temporary residence while he waits for inspiration for his next masterpiece. Vanessa must convince Evan to reopen the cottage, and as they grow closer they realize how much it means to them both.

See a Trailer for ‘The Wedding Cottage’:

‘Season for Love’ | Available Aug. 24

starring Autumn Reeser and Marc Blucas

Old high-school flames Tyler (Reeser) and Corey (Blucas) find themselves in Red Rock, Texas. She’s competing in the Annual BBQ Cook-off, and wouldn’t you know it, Corey is a judge. They’ve both pursued a passion for food, but they start to realize that their professional ambitions have blinded them to something they may have missed. As the competition continues, sparks fly, and soon something more flavorful than BBQ starts to cook between Tyler and Corey. Will their work lives interfere, or can they whip up something more between them?

Watch a Preview for ‘Season of Love’:

‘Family History Mysteries: Buried Past’ | Available Aug. 31

Starring Janel Parrish, Niall Matter, and Morgan David Jones

Sophie McClaren (Parrish) is a genealogist who’s an expert at digging through various histories, and bringing scattered families together. When her close friend Jonathan (Jones) desperately needs to find a bone marrow donor, it brings his twin brother (and Sophie’s old flame) Jackson (Matter) back into her life. With Jackson’s help, Sophie must use all the savvy and professional ability she’s got to track down the brothers’ long-lost birth father – a man they never even knew existed – in time to save Jonathan’s life. Ultimately, growing closer to Jackson on this search gives Sophie the push to finally explore the mystery of her own adoption.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Family History Mysteries: Buried Past’:

Starring Davida Williams, Richard Harmon, Jennifer Khoe, and Roger Cross

Former tennis pro Taylor (Williams) reluctantly agrees to coach her friend and bad boy, Will (Harmon), for a mixed doubles tournament, only to find there’s a lot more to him than she thought. Even more surprising is when Taylor finds herself entering the doubles tournament with Will after Ashley is sidelined by an injury. As Taylor and Will spend more time together while they get ready to compete, the pair learns they just may be a perfect match in more ways than one.

Watch the Trailer for ‘Game, Set, Love’: