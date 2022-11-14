Tubi to Air World Cup Game Replays in 4K on Free Streaming Channel, On-Demand

The start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is less than a week away, and the free video streaming service Tubi has an offer no soccer fan will be able to refuse. The company has announced that its free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel dedicated to World Cup content will feature full-length game replays in 4K ultra-high-definition.

“Soccer fandom in the US is at an all-time high during the World Cup, and whether you’re watching live on FOX Sports or catching up for free on Tubi– we are dedicated to giving fans the best tournament viewing experience in 4K,” Tubi founder and CEO Farhad Massoudi said. “Additionally, fans can come watch on Tubi’s exclusive FIFA World Cup Linear FAST Channel to catch the best content from past world cup tournaments, as well as highlights and analysis from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.”

Tubi first announced its World Cup coverage in May, making every single World Cup match available for free either on-demand or via the FAST channel, but Tubi had not previously included any plans for 4K on-demand streaming in the launch. Customers will still need a 4K-enabled streaming device to watch games in UHD, such as an Apple TV 4K box or various Roku devices including Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick+, and Roku Ultra.

Previously, cord-cutters who wanted to see World Cup matches in 4K would have had to sign up for a live TV streaming service and watch games live to do so. As the World Cup takes place in Qatar, watching live would mean U.S. customers would have to get up at 4 a.m. or earlier to see the games. Tubi’s parent company FOX owns the linear broadcasting rights to World Cup matches in the U.S., so matches will air live on FOX and FS1.

Additionally, Tubi’s World Cup FAST channel lineup will bring viewers premium library content, including series and films highlighting past and future World Cup tournaments, such as “FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Qatar Prepares.” Additional World Cup shows and documentaries featured on Tubi will include “FIFA World Cup Classics,” “FIFA Women’s World Cup Classics,” “Gold Stars – The Story,” “When the World Watched” and “Etched in Gold.” Fans will also be able to watch past matches from Women’s World Cup Canada 2015, World Cup Russia 2018, and Women’s World Cup France 2019.

Tubi reached 1.3 billion hours streamed in the third quarter of 2022, up 53% from the previous quarter. Its World Cup offerings are sure to boost those numbers even higher in Q4, especially since it will now be offering full game replays in 4K for free.