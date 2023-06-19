Tudum Roundup: All the New Shows, Movies, Renewals Announced at Netflix’s Global Event

Tudum has ended, and once again Netflix has delighted its users with new announcements regarding their favorite shows and movies. The event —named after the two-note sound effect that plays at the beginning of Netflix content— was held in Sao Paulo Brazil on Saturday, June 17, and held some announcements that fans have been waiting for for a long time.

Tudum brings talent from Netflix shows together to discuss their work, and to tease upcoming content. This year’s event brought news about popular Netflix titles like “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton,” “Squid Game,” the new live-action adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” and much more.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Adds Linda Hamilton

It will be at least another year before we get the final season of “Stranger Things,” but we did learn at Tudum this weekend that the show will be adding yet another all-star from the ’80s. That would be former “Terminator” actress Linda Hamilton, whose involvement was confirmed in a video featuring fellow “Terminator” star Arnold Schwarzenegger.

‘FUBAR’ Season 2 Announced

Speaking of Schwarzenegger, his own Netflix series “FUBAR” was officially picked up for a second season, as the star announced at Tudum. Schwarzenegger took to the stage to promote the new season, which is likely a year or two out considering the first season debuted in 2023.

‘Squid Game’ Confirms Stars Returning for Season 2

After the runaway hit that was the first season of “Squid Game,” renewal for another season became a formality. There was no word on when fans could expect the show to return with new episodes, but fans did get confirmation that Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will all be returning for Season 2, as well as an introduction to the new performers that will appear.

Badgley Teases New Season of ‘You’

Penn Badgley has a face many Netflix users love to hate, as he’s the actor behind Joe Goldberg, the charming and charismatic psychopath featured in the series “You.” Badgley gave fans a quick tease of what they could expect from the upcoming fifth season of the show, which will debut in 2025 if it follows the pattern set by previous seasons of waiting two years between new batches of episodes.

“Elite” centers on a group of lower-class teens who are sent to the most exclusive school in Spain. This engaging drama series took the stage at Tudum to announce that its seventh season would debut on Oct. 30, 2023.

‘Bridgerton’ Drops New Photos from Season 3

“Bridgerton” is currently in production on its third season, and fans are already on the edge of their seats wondering if Penelope and Colin will finally get together or not. There wasn’t much in the way of updates, but Netflix did drop some new images from the season featuring Penelope (Nicola Coughlin) and Colin (Luke Newton), and you can check them out below.

‘Emily in Paris’ Star Teases New Season Storylines

“Emily in Paris” fans were left firmly on the dramatic hook by the ending of the show’s third season. Star Lilly Collins revealed some key storylines that the show will focus on in Season 4, including a Roman holiday that’s sure to leave fans with their jaws agape.

‘Berlin’ Gets Official Teaser

From the world of the highly popular Spanish series “Money Heist” comes a new crime TV show called “Berlin.” Fans got a taste of the new show thanks to a teaser dropped at Tudum. The show will begin streaming on Netflix sometime this December.

Get a First Look at ‘Love is Blind’ Season 5

“Love is Blind” may have staged a disastrous attempt at offering fans a live reunion special earlier this spring, but that isn’t slowing down the release of new episodes! Tudum offered a first look at the new season of the reality series, which debuts this September.

‘Cobra Kai’ Cast Reunites Ahead of Final Season

Season 6 will be the last for “Cobra Kai,” the “Karate Kid” spinoff series that began its life on YouTube. There were no details revealed on when fans could expect new episodes to debut, and with the writers’ strike it’s hard to say when production will get going, but the work has begun.

New Trailer for ‘Back to 15’ Season 2

Anita discovered a way to do what we’ve all wished we could do at some point in our lives: travel back in time to when she was 15. In Season 2 of “Back to 15,” she’ll find new parts of her life that could do with a reset, but the consequences of such actions are difficult to foresee.

First Look at ‘The Archies’

You’ve seen them in comics, in books, and in Riverdale - but this time around, they’re traveling to 1960s India. “The Archies” is an Indian musical adaptation featuring Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and the whole gang, and it’s coming to Netflix soon!

Watch the First Scene of ‘Heartstopper’ Season 2

This LGBTQ+-friendly series is gearing up to release its second season on August 3, but fans can get a special sneak peak now! “Heartstopper” stars stopped by Tudum to show fans the first scene of Season 2, and to reveal all episode titles from the new season as well.

See the Trailer for ‘All the Light We Cannot See’

Meet Marie-Laure and Werner in this exclusive sneak peek at Shawn Levy’s upcoming adaptation of the bestseller about two teens, thrust against the backdrop of WWII, who share a secret connection that will become a beacon of hope in the darkest of times. “All the Light We Cannot See” hits Netflix in November.

Check out a New Clip from ‘Lupin’ Part 3

“Lupin” will pick up the story of Assane Diop, a gentleman thief whose sense of justice often seems more attuned than the law enforcement officers he evades. “Lupin” Part 3 starts streaming on Oct. 5.

Enjoy the First Official Teaser for ‘The 3 Body Problem’

“The 3 Body Problem” is Netflix’s adaptation of the novel by Liu Cixin. It’s a sci-fi thriller that presents a mystery unlike anything you’ve ever seen before, produced by “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. The film debuts in January 2024.

See Highlights of the New Content Headed to Netflix from Korea

South Korea produces more shows for Netflix than any country besides the United States. Check out first looks at the new seasons of these two hit K-dramas, and sneak a peek at some of the hottest new shows and films coming from Korea.

Check Out a New Clip From ‘The Witcher’ Season 3

The upcoming season of “The Witcher” will be Henry Cavill’s last, but the new clip shows that there won’t be any lack of action in the latest batch of episodes. Part one of Season 3 of “The Witcher” drops on June 29, while part two will hit Netflix on July 27.

‘Through My Window’ Part Three Announced

“Through My Window: Across the Sea” hasn’t even been released yet — it’s coming June 23 — but the teen romance film is getting another sequel! Ares and Raquel will return in “Through My Window: Looking at You” in 2024.

‘Outer Banks’ Cast Previews Season 4

New looks. New season. Same Pogues. Chase Stokes shared a sneak peek live from the Tudum stage of the cast back in action and gearing up for Season 4. There was no word from Netflix on when fans could expect the new episodes of “Outer Banks” to debut.

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Shares Teaser

Fans of the original cartoon have been anxiously awaiting Netflix’s adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” After M. Night Shyamalan’s adaptation, many people came to the conclusion that the show simply wasn’t suited for a live-action adaptation. Netflix is out to prove them wrong and will premiere the series in 2024.

Zack Snyder Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Rebel Moon’

When a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch Kora, a young woman with a mysterious past, to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand. “Rebel Moon” is the latest film from Zack Snyder, who gave fans an exclusive look at the movie at Tudum. “Rebel Moon” on December 23.

‘One Piece’ Adaptation Gets Official Teaser

“One Piece” is one of the most popular anime series/manga of all time, and Netflix’s previous experience with live-action adaptations of such works is not deterring it from trying again. The series will make its streaming debut this August.

Full Trailer for Gal Gadot’s ‘Heart of Stone’ Drops

Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan & Alia Bhatt wowed fans with the exclusive debut of the trailer for their action-packed new film. “Heart of Stone” is headed to Netflix on Aug. 11.