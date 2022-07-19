U.S. Military to Launch Streaming Service ‘AFN Now’ for Service Members Worldwide

The American Forces Network announced this week that it will be launching a new global video-on-demand (VOD) and live streaming service called AFN Now later this year. The streaming service will be free for U.S. troops and their families, including retired members and Defense Department civilians living overseas. The service will be available for download in the fall on both the Apple and Google app stores. Like the American Forces Network, commercials on AFN Now will be replaced with public service announcements.

With an estimated 160,000-180,000 U.S. troops and Defense Department civilians currently serving abroad, AFN broadcast operations officer Erik Brazones hopes to tailor the service to its important audience. While service members can get entertainment on other platforms, “They can’t get information on their careers, they can’t get information on their local community and that is what we deliver,” Brazones said.

Viewers of the AFN television network should expect most of that content to carry over to the streaming service, including many American news channels, and recent episodes from talk shows, soap operas, and other popular broadcast programs.

AFN Now will also feature a limited catalog of pre-recorded sports events including baseball, soccer, hockey, and racing events such from both IndyCar and NASCAR. AFN officials hope to bring the NFL and NBA to the platform in the future.

Also available from AFN is its streaming audio service AFN Go, which launched in March. AFN Go can be downloaded for free on both the Google and Apple app store, or users can stream it directly on their site. Content available on the app includes a wide variety of music across multiple genres, and radio talk/news shows. Members can only use the audio streaming app outside of the U.S., with the main site showing a list of available stations in both Europe, and the Asia-Pacific areas.