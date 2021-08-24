 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

New Analysis: US Over-the-top Video Service Subscriptions Predicted to Exceed 277 Million by 2026

Aubrey Meister

Is streaming still the future of at-home entertainment? More consumers are continuing to cut the cord and switch to over-the-top (OTT) video streaming subscriptions. A new whitepaper from Parks Associates shows that OTT subscription numbers are continuing to rise, and it doesn’t look as if subscribers will lose interest in the near future.

There are currently nearly 230 million OTT subscriptions in the US. Parks Associates predicts that the number of subscriptions will increase to over 277 million in 2026. That is a 20% increase in the next five years.

People of all ages appear to be driving the increase in OTT subscriptions. Parks Associates reports that 80% of millennials and Gen Zers view video on more than one platform monthly. While younger consumers are using multiple platforms, they are less committed to specific services.

Younger consumers subscribe to a service for a short time and then switch to a different service, churning through them. They may use a service to binge-watch a show and then cancel the service before they are charged again. Subscriber churn is something that many streaming services see happening as consumers search for a way to reduce monthly entertainment costs while still having access to streaming their favorite shows and movies.

Parks Associates reports that in Q1 2021, US broadband households retain OTT subscriptions for an average of two and a half years. Older consumers kept their subscriptions for longer, while younger consumers were less likely to do so.

“We know all too well the changing digital media landscape and its impact on the customer experience. The delivery and digestion of streamed content market is heavily influenced by the ability to attract and retain viewers,” said Dave Palmer, President, Everise. “To ensure a positive brand experience, media companies must consider a myriad of preferences and behaviors – age, viewing habits, interests, available time, platform preference, etc. The emergence of multiplatform viewing further drives the need for these brands to protect both themselves and their customers with a multichannel content moderation and omnichannel support strategy.”

Palmer continued, “Information providers can design support services that appeal to consumers at different life stages, who prefer different channels, and adapt as their needs evolve.”

“People move out of their parents’ home, go to college or get a job, establish a career, marry and have children, eventually the children move out, and then they retire,” said Kristen Hanich, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. “Throughout each stage, a consumer’s wants, needs, and priorities change as well. Of course, people are different and not every individual goes through every stage. These are trends that apply on a population level and are a useful way for marketers and businesses to target cohorts of individuals going through similar experiences.”

There have been many questions about the future of streaming following the pandemic. While the end of the pandemic might not be in sight quite yet, streaming companies will have to find a way to keep subscribers on board long-term.

“Brands can leverage new engagement data to help design new services and improve their customer support and retention strategies, offering value to consumers both at-home on different platforms and on the go,” said Hanich.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.