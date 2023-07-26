Verizon Offering Select Customers Free NFL Sunday Ticket with Lots of Strings Attached; How to Get the Deal

The NFL season is creeping ever closer. Diehard fans have their favorite team’s first preseason game already circled on their calendar and are prepping their roster lists to make sure all of this year’s rookies are properly numbered. But if your Verizon service is do for an upgrade, you might want to put the list of jersey numbers down and start checking the company’s website for options, because there could be a free season of NFL Sunday Ticket in it for you.

Starting Thursday, July 27, new Verizon customers who sign up for specific home internet or mobile services — or buy select smartphone models with the Unlimited Plus mobile plan — will be offered a free season of the league’s out-of-market streaming platform. Existing Verizon customers who upgrade to select plans will also be eligible for the offer.

The free Sunday Ticket deal carries up to $449 value, but there are plenty of caveats to know before going head-first into the deal.

How Do You Qualify for Verizon’s Free NFL Sunday Ticket Deal if You Are a New Customer?

First, to get the free year of Sunday Ticket, customers will have to sign up for its host service YouTube TV for $72.99 per month, and they’ll need a Google account. Users who opt for the Unlimited Plus plan will have to purchase one of the following phones: Motorola Edge Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7, or Pixel 7 Pro.

Those who would rather opt for a Verizon home internet plan will have to pick from the Fios 1 Gig, Fios 2 Gig, 5G Home Plus, and LTE Home Plus plans to be eligible for the Sunday Ticket offer. Once again, you’ll have to sign up for YouTube TV in addition to these internet plans to access the deal.

How Do You Qualify for Verizon’s Free NFL Sunday Ticket Deal if You Are an Existing Customer?

If you’re an existing Verizon customer, you can upgrade to the Unlimited Plus mobile plan to get the offer. If you already subscribe to the Unlimited Plus plan, adding another line to your account will also make you eligible. Verizon customers who are not subscribed to Unlimited Plus and are uninterested in making the upgrade can still get $100 off a season of Sunday Ticket starting Aug. 11, but they will also have to sign up for YouTube TV for $72.99 per month to access the discount.

There’s one more big catch for users to note. In the terms and conditions of the deal, Verizon states that it “reserves the right to charge back the value of the annual subscription if service is canceled before 2/29/24 or eligibility requirements are no longer met.”

That essentially means that if a user cancels their YouTube TV or Sunday Ticket subscription before Feb. 29, 2024, they could be charged the full $449 for the football package. Users who are thinking about getting the Verizon/Sunday Ticket deal should ensure they have enough budgeted for a monthly $72.99 charge from YouTube TV, and that they won’t have reason to cancel before the end of February.

How to Get Free NFL Sunday Ticket from Verizon

Click here to browse Verizon plans.

If you’re a new customer, choose the Unlimited Plus plan and pick from one of these smartphone models: Motorola Edge Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7, or Pixel 7 Pro.

If you’re more in the market for a new home internet service:

Click here to browse internet plans.

Choose from the Fios 1 Gig, Fios 2 Gig, 5G Home Plus, and LTE Home Plus plans.

You must have a Google account to be eligible for a free season of NFL Sunday Ticket, and you must sign up for YouTube TV starting at $72.99 per month to meet all requirements for the deal.