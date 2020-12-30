‘Vikings’ Final Episodes Now On Amazon Prime Video, Starz Sets ‘Power’ Prequel For Summer 2021

The History Channel is finally ending “Vikings,” its Norseman epic. But when the final 10 episodes premiere, they will drop on Amazon Prime Video — today. The show will, however, air next year on [History Channel]. The series stars Alexander Ludwig, Peter Franzen and Alex Høgh Andersen. The streamer has struck a deal to have the exclusive first run of the second half of the drama’s sixth and final season.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” has a Starz premiere date set for next summer. “Raising Kanan” is a prequel to the “Power” show franchise, which tells the story of the now-deceased Kanan. Originally played by 50 Cent, Mekai Curtis now appears as the character’s younger self in Queens, N.Y. in the 1990s.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“Pretend It’s a City” is out with its trailer. The upcoming Netflix docuseries premieres Jan. 8. Martin Scorsese, the legendary director, helms the series around essayist Fran Lebowitz as she comments on New York life, from tourism to real estate. Scorsese and Lebowitz, among others, executive produced the project.

“Alice in Borderland” has been renewed for a second season at Netflix. It is based on Haro Aso’s popular sci-fi-thriller manga of the same name and claims fans worldwide. “Alice” is the most popular Japanese original live-action title on the streamer.

“Blown Away” opens its second season on Netflix on Jan. 22. The competition show has glass blowers enduring 10 challenges in hopes of earning the title “best in glass.” Host Nick Uhas is joined by evaluator Katherine Gray in each episode. A panel of experts rate and decide the outcome.

The deepfake video of Queen Elizabeth II’s Christmas address was taken from the upcoming HBO Max animated show “The Prince.” In it, Prince George and the Queen offer an alternative version of her annual holiday speech, created by Gary Janetti (“Family Guy”). In it, the Queen laments the pandemic and wildfires, while George, 7, is more upset about the postponed James Bond movie and the cancellation of Coachella.

About 40% of all U.S. broadband homes tried out an OTT service during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost 70% of those households have subscribed to between one and four-plus services, according to Parks Associates and Salesforce. Broadband households spent an average of $16 per month on OTT video service subscriptions in the first quarter. The OTT churn rate is estimated at around 40%.

“Vikings” trailer