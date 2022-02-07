VIZIO Adds History Vault, A&E Crime Central, and Lifetime Movie Club to SmartCast Platform

VIZIO has officially extended its partnership with A+E on its VIZIO SmartCast TVs. Viewers will now have access to A+E Networks subscription streaming apps HISTORY Vault, A&E Crime Central, and Lifetime Movie Club. The ad-free subscription services join A+E’s portfolio available on VIZIO’s ad-supported streaming service, WatchFree+.

HISTORY Vault and A&E Crime Central are each available for $4.99 per month whereas Lifetime Movie Club is $3.99 per month. They can all be found in the app row on the SmartCast Home Screen.

Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development for VIZIO says, “VIZIO’s commitment to offer viewers a wide breadth of compelling content and experiences makes expanding A+E on SmartCast a natural fit… With A+E’s entertainment portfolio that tells amazing stories and spans multiple genres, we’re thrilled to be launching these additional A+E apps that are sure to keep the whole family entertained.”

“This integration with VIZIO SmartCast TVs extends the reach of these popular streaming apps and greatly adds to our connected TV footprint, making it easier than ever for our engaged audiences to access their favorite content when, where, and how they want,” said Mark Garner, EVP, Global Content Sales and Business Development, A+E Networks. “We value our relationship with VIZIO and look forward to building new ways for viewers to tune into their favorite library content across our brands.”

For those who want free A+E content, WatchFree+ users will also get access to three exclusive single series channels for “Ax Men,” “Ice Road Truckers,” and “Modern Marvels.” The new channel for “Ax Men” will feature 24/7 non-stop episodes of the brave loggers that risk it all to retrieve the Pacific Northwest timber with which builds the United States. Another fan-favorite is “Ice Road Truckers,” non-stop episodes of freezing cold temperatures in Yellowknife, Canada, and truck drivers hauling equipment and supplies on a 350-mile highway of ice. The third single series channel, “Modern Marvels” will celebrate the world and all the wonders it has to offer.

HISTORY Vault, A&E Crime Central, and Lifetime Movie Club collectively provide over 4,000 hours of content with an extensive catalog for each. HISTORY Vault offers titles from The HISTORY Channel’s library such as “America’s Greatest Feud: The History of the Hatfields and the McCoys,” “American Restoration,” and “Ice Road Truckers.”

A&E Crime Central has a ton of crime-genre content A&E, The HISTORY Channel, Lifetime and LMN, including titles like “The First 48: Missing Persons,” “Beyond Scared Straight,” and “Cold Case Files.”

Lifetime Movie Club has 300+ such as “Flowers in the Attic,” “Death of A Cheerleader,” and “Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret.”

Additional A+E channels on WatchFree+ include Crime 360, Lively Place, Skills + Thrills, Movie Favorites by Lifetime, Defy TV, TrueReal, and Tiny House Nation.

In addition to the A+E Networks streaming apps, VIZIO also provides convenient access to apps like Apple TV+, discovery+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, and BET+. SmartCast TVs include built-in support for Apple AirPlay 2 & Chromecast, allowing viewers to stream and share content from their devices directly to the big screen.