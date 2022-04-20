VIZIO Streaming Library Expands to 5,000 Titles, Including Warner Bros., Disney

On Tuesday, VIZIO announced a large expansion of their ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) VIZIO WatchFree+ service. The platform now boasts more than 5,000 ad-supported titles from 17 studios as well as over 240 free streaming channels.

VIZIO users can stream popular movies and TV shows on-demand from studios including Disney, Sony Pictures, and Warner Bros.

“We are excited to broaden our content offering, which now also includes a selection of Warner Bros. titles to the WatchFree+ family for our users to enjoy for free,” VIZIO’s Vice President of Business Development Katherine Pond said. “Following the addition of ad-supported on demand content last November, the team has expanded the entertainment options at an accelerated pace to provide consumers with access to a massive free library of content that they can enjoy as a part of owning a VIZIO TV.”

In recent months, VIZIO has expanded its entertainment library to more than 5,000 on-demand movies, TV shows, and VIZIO exclusives. The AVOD platform is now home to programming across various genres including action, romance, comedy, family entertainment, crime, and more.

In addition to their on-demand content, VIZIO WatchFree+ includes a lineup of free channels with content from CNN, FOX Sports, Hallmark, ION Plus, LEGO Channel, MLB, [NBC News Now], Stories by AMC, and others.