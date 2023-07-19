VIZIO WatchFree+ Launches Local Channels Covering 20 Major Markets Including Atlanta, Philadelphia, Dallas, Seattle, More

One of the challenges that has been challenging consumers since the first days of cord-cutting has been how to keep abreast of local news. To make it easier for viewers to keep up with what’s happening in their necks of the woods, on Wednesday, VIZIO announced that it was making a slew of local channels available on its ad-supported streaming platform VIZIO WatchFree+.

The company is adding local channels from Fox and Gray Television in 20 different markets across the country so that VIZIO TV owners will have access to the most important regional news, weather, sports, and more.

The WatchFree+ programming guide provides a complete list of the free channels available in the new local channel category. In order to tune in, users just need to open the WatchFree+ app on their TVs, select “Local Channels” from the categories menu, and click on the specific channel from the programming guide. Then, they can favorite their desired local channel so that it will be easier to locate when it’s time to watch the news.

“VIZIO’s expansion of local market news in WatchFree+ marks an exciting milestone for smart TV owners across the United States,” VIZIO group vice president Katherine Pond said. “Through our collaboration with Gray Television and FOX, we make it possible for millions of users to stay connected with their communities with relevant and timely content through our WatchFree+ streaming service.”

What Local FOX Channels Are Available on VIZIO WatchFree+:

Market Network ID Call Letters VIZIO Channel Atlanta FOX 5 WAGA 945 Washinginton DC FOX 5 WTTG 946 Detroit FOX 2 WJBK 947 Dallas FOX 4 KDFW 948 Tampa Bay FOX 13 WTVT 949 San Francisco FOX 2 KTVU 950 Philadelphia FOX 29 WTXF 951 Orlando FOX 35 WOFL 952 Seattle FOX 13 KCPQ 953 Los Angeles FOX 11 KTTV 955

What Local Gray Television Channels Are Available on VIZIO WatchFree+:

Market Network ID Call Letters VIZIO Channel Atlanta Atlanta News First WANF 961 Phoenix CBS 5 KTVK/KPHO 962 Cleveland/Akron CBS 19 WOIO 963 Charlotte CBS 3 WBTV 964 Portland FOX 12 KPTV 965 St. Louis CBS 4 KMOV4 966 Nashville CBS 4 WSMV4 967 Kansas City CBS 5 KCTV5 968 Hartford/New Haven CBS 3 WFSB 969 Cincinnati FOX 19 WXIX 970

These new local channels join three existing news-focused options available on VIZIO WatchFree+. Previously, users had access to news channels covering the two largest markets in the country.

Existing local channels include:

City Network VIZIO Channel Los Angeles CBS News Los Angeles 160 New York CBS News New York 161 New York News 12 New York 162

In addition to the local channels, WatchFree+ provides users with access to a number of other local and national news channels, including channels from Bloomberg TV, CBC, CBS, Cheddar News, CNN, FOX Weather, NBC, Reuters, USA TODAY, WeatherNation, and more.

“We are thrilled to partner with VIZIO in launching these local channels on WatchFree+,” Gray Television co-CEO and president Pat LaPlatney said. “From Atlanta to Phoenix to Cleveland, viewers can now stay connected to their local news, weather, and sports, all with the convenience of their VIZIO Smart TV.”