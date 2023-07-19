 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
VIZIO WatchFree+ VIZIO Smart TV

VIZIO WatchFree+ Launches Local Channels Covering 20 Major Markets Including Atlanta, Philadelphia, Dallas, Seattle, More

Matt Tamanini

One of the challenges that has been challenging consumers since the first days of cord-cutting has been how to keep abreast of local news. To make it easier for viewers to keep up with what’s happening in their necks of the woods, on Wednesday, VIZIO announced that it was making a slew of local channels available on its ad-supported streaming platform VIZIO WatchFree+.

The company is adding local channels from Fox and Gray Television in 20 different markets across the country so that VIZIO TV owners will have access to the most important regional news, weather, sports, and more.

The WatchFree+ programming guide provides a complete list of the free channels available in the new local channel category. In order to tune in, users just need to open the WatchFree+ app on their TVs, select “Local Channels” from the categories menu, and click on the specific channel from the programming guide. Then, they can favorite their desired local channel so that it will be easier to locate when it’s time to watch the news.

“VIZIO’s expansion of local market news in WatchFree+ marks an exciting milestone for smart TV owners across the United States,” VIZIO group vice president Katherine Pond said. “Through our collaboration with Gray Television and FOX, we make it possible for millions of users to stay connected with their communities with relevant and timely content through our WatchFree+ streaming service.”

What Local FOX Channels Are Available on VIZIO WatchFree+:

Market Network ID Call Letters VIZIO Channel
Atlanta FOX 5 WAGA 945
Washinginton DC FOX 5 WTTG 946
Detroit FOX 2 WJBK 947
Dallas FOX 4 KDFW 948
Tampa Bay FOX 13 WTVT 949
San Francisco FOX 2 KTVU 950
Philadelphia FOX 29 WTXF 951
Orlando FOX 35 WOFL 952
Seattle FOX 13 KCPQ 953
Los Angeles FOX 11 KTTV 955

What Local Gray Television Channels Are Available on VIZIO WatchFree+:

Market Network ID Call Letters VIZIO Channel
Atlanta Atlanta News First WANF 961
Phoenix CBS 5 KTVK/KPHO 962
Cleveland/Akron CBS 19 WOIO 963
Charlotte CBS 3 WBTV 964
Portland FOX 12 KPTV 965
St. Louis CBS 4 KMOV4 966
Nashville CBS 4 WSMV4 967
Kansas City CBS 5 KCTV5 968
Hartford/New Haven CBS 3 WFSB 969
Cincinnati FOX 19 WXIX 970

These new local channels join three existing news-focused options available on VIZIO WatchFree+. Previously, users had access to news channels covering the two largest markets in the country.

Existing local channels include:

City Network VIZIO Channel
Los Angeles CBS News Los Angeles 160
New York CBS News New York 161
New York News 12 New York 162

In addition to the local channels, WatchFree+ provides users with access to a number of other local and national news channels, including channels from Bloomberg TV, CBC, CBS, Cheddar News, CNN, FOX Weather, NBC, Reuters, USA TODAY, WeatherNation, and more.

“We are thrilled to partner with VIZIO in launching these local channels on WatchFree+,” Gray Television co-CEO and president Pat LaPlatney said. “From Atlanta to Phoenix to Cleveland, viewers can now stay connected to their local news, weather, and sports, all with the convenience of their VIZIO Smart TV.”

Watch
vizio.com

VIZIO WatchFree+

WatchFree+ is VIZIO’s free streaming service, available on its SmartCast TVs. There are 260+ free channels and 6,000 titles on demand, providing immediate access to live and local programming and a wide library ranging from thousands of movies, news, sports, music, kids & family, multicultural, and more. Top channels include CNN, FOX Sports, Hallmark, ION Plus, LEGO Channel, MLB, NBC News Now, and Stories by AMC.

Watch
$0 / month
vizio.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.