VIZIO WatchFree+ Launches Local Channels Covering 20 Major Markets Including Atlanta, Philadelphia, Dallas, Seattle, More
One of the challenges that has been challenging consumers since the first days of cord-cutting has been how to keep abreast of local news. To make it easier for viewers to keep up with what’s happening in their necks of the woods, on Wednesday, VIZIO announced that it was making a slew of local channels available on its ad-supported streaming platform VIZIO WatchFree+.
The company is adding local channels from Fox and Gray Television in 20 different markets across the country so that VIZIO TV owners will have access to the most important regional news, weather, sports, and more.
The WatchFree+ programming guide provides a complete list of the free channels available in the new local channel category. In order to tune in, users just need to open the WatchFree+ app on their TVs, select “Local Channels” from the categories menu, and click on the specific channel from the programming guide. Then, they can favorite their desired local channel so that it will be easier to locate when it’s time to watch the news.
“VIZIO’s expansion of local market news in WatchFree+ marks an exciting milestone for smart TV owners across the United States,” VIZIO group vice president Katherine Pond said. “Through our collaboration with Gray Television and FOX, we make it possible for millions of users to stay connected with their communities with relevant and timely content through our WatchFree+ streaming service.”
What Local FOX Channels Are Available on VIZIO WatchFree+:
|Market
|Network ID
|Call Letters
|VIZIO Channel
|Atlanta
|FOX 5
|WAGA
|945
|Washinginton DC
|FOX 5
|WTTG
|946
|Detroit
|FOX 2
|WJBK
|947
|Dallas
|FOX 4
|KDFW
|948
|Tampa Bay
|FOX 13
|WTVT
|949
|San Francisco
|FOX 2
|KTVU
|950
|Philadelphia
|FOX 29
|WTXF
|951
|Orlando
|FOX 35
|WOFL
|952
|Seattle
|FOX 13
|KCPQ
|953
|Los Angeles
|FOX 11
|KTTV
|955
What Local Gray Television Channels Are Available on VIZIO WatchFree+:
|Market
|Network ID
|Call Letters
|VIZIO Channel
|Atlanta
|Atlanta News First
|WANF
|961
|Phoenix
|CBS 5
|KTVK/KPHO
|962
|Cleveland/Akron
|CBS 19
|WOIO
|963
|Charlotte
|CBS 3
|WBTV
|964
|Portland
|FOX 12
|KPTV
|965
|St. Louis
|CBS 4
|KMOV4
|966
|Nashville
|CBS 4
|WSMV4
|967
|Kansas City
|CBS 5
|KCTV5
|968
|Hartford/New Haven
|CBS 3
|WFSB
|969
|Cincinnati
|FOX 19
|WXIX
|970
These new local channels join three existing news-focused options available on VIZIO WatchFree+. Previously, users had access to news channels covering the two largest markets in the country.
Existing local channels include:
|City
|Network
|VIZIO Channel
|Los Angeles
|CBS News Los Angeles
|160
|New York
|CBS News New York
|161
|New York
|News 12 New York
|162
In addition to the local channels, WatchFree+ provides users with access to a number of other local and national news channels, including channels from Bloomberg TV, CBC, CBS, Cheddar News, CNN, FOX Weather, NBC, Reuters, USA TODAY, WeatherNation, and more.
“We are thrilled to partner with VIZIO in launching these local channels on WatchFree+,” Gray Television co-CEO and president Pat LaPlatney said. “From Atlanta to Phoenix to Cleveland, viewers can now stay connected to their local news, weather, and sports, all with the convenience of their VIZIO Smart TV.”
VIZIO WatchFree+
WatchFree+ is VIZIO’s free streaming service, available on its SmartCast TVs. There are 260+ free channels and 6,000 titles on demand, providing immediate access to live and local programming and a wide library ranging from thousands of movies, news, sports, music, kids & family, multicultural, and more. Top channels include CNN, FOX Sports, Hallmark, ION Plus, LEGO Channel, MLB, NBC News Now, and Stories by AMC.