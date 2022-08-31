VIZIO WatchFree+ Welcomes Four New Scripps Channels from ION, Bounce, Grit

VIZIO owners are getting more reasons to enjoy their purchase as on Wednesday, the Smart TV manufacturer announced the addition of four free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channels to its lineup of programming. Users will now be able to watch E.W. Scripps channels ION, ION Mystery, Bounce XL, and Grit Xtra on VIZIO’s free streaming service WatchFree+.

“We are pleased to be working with Scripps to expand their content offering on VIZIO, helping us deliver on our commitment to provide endless entertainment options and enhanced consumer experiences,” VIZIO’s VP for platform content and partnerships Katherine Pond said. “Thanks to these popular Scripps channels with some all-time consumer favorite shows, we can offer an ever-wider variety of free programming across genres and interests and bring more options to millions of WatchFree+ viewers.”

This collection of newly added channels further expands VIZIO’s collection of Scripps content beyond existing free channels such as Newsy and ION Plus and premium streaming apps Newsy, Court TV, and Brown Sugar.

ION is one of the most-watched networks on television, featuring an impressive collection of television’s most popular dramas, including “NCIS,” “Chicago Fire,” “Law & Order: SVU,” original holiday movies, and more. Its sibling channel ION Mystery boasts a host of binge-worthy thrillers, docuseries, originals, and top-rated shows including “NCIS: New Orleans” and the “CSI:” franchise, plus real-life investigative series.

Bounce XL is an extension of one of TV’s fastest-growing brands, streaming the best in television focused on Black viewers including original programming, specials, scripted sitcoms, dramas, and more. Grit Xtra features legendary heroes, stars, and timeless tales of the American West streaming all-time favorite western series and movies.

“Our growing relationship with VIZIO is part of the rapid expansion of our networks into connected TV and free streaming platforms,” Scripps chief distribution officer Jeffrey Wolf said. “Working with VIZIO, we are able to reach more consumers and broaden the audience for our very popular brands and wide array of programming that entertains, informs and engages millions of consumers.”

WatchFree+ is a free streaming service available to VIZIO users with no logins, subscriptions, or fees required. VIZIO’s operating system comes equipped with every VIZIO Smart TV and powers endless entertainment options for millions of households right out of the box.