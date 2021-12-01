Vizio’s WatchFree+ Service Adds AVOD Content to Free TV Streaming Platform

WatchFree+, the joint venture of TV maker Vizio and streaming TV service Pluto TV, is adding a new content selection to its already-vast content library.

Today, Vizion announced the WatchFree+ service will now include ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) content — giving audiences more free content to watch and enjoy anytime. With this addition, SmartCast users can now access hundreds of existing WatchFree+ live streaming channels, as well as thousands of on-demand titles, with no subscriptions, logins, or devices required for unlimited viewing.

WatchFree+ will deliver more than 4,000 free movies, TV shows, and VIZIO exclusives to SmartCast audiences on-demand from more than 17 content and studio partners. Among the new AVOD content coming to SmartCast includes shows and movies from Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (“Daredevil,” “Confessions of a Shopaholic,” and “Alien Resurrection”); Lionsgate (“Southpaw,” “The Founder,” and “Lion”); Sony Pictures (“Air Force One,” “Tears of the Sun” and “Stealth”); and Samuel Goldwyn (“The Boondock Saints,” “The Lazarus Effect,” and “The Woman in Black 2”).

VIZIO SmartCast will also be the exclusive connected TV platform for a limited release of Season 5 of LOL Networks’ “Cold as Balls,” starring Kevin Hart as he challenges world-class athletes to survive a hard-hitting, awkward interview while submerged in a bone-chilling locker room ice bath. Throughout December, episodes from Season 5 will be released exclusively on WatchFree+.

“Today’s audiences want quality on-demand movies and TV shows on their own terms. VIZIO’s AVOD offering gives SmartCast users an extensive catalog of free programming for them to enjoy whenever they want, all with easy search and discovery capabilities,” said Mike O’Donnell, Chief Revenue Officer at VIZIO. “With the evolution of WatchFree+ on-demand programming, SmartCast users can now browse through hundreds of shows and movies to watch at any time, for free, and without any subscriptions or logins required.”

VIZIO recently launched the reimagined WatchFree+ free streaming service in August 2021, offering an ever-expanding library with hundreds of free channels spanning movies, news, sports, music, kids/family, and more. Recently, the company added 4 additional free, ad-supported TV channels and reported plans to go public thanks to the WatchFree platform's success.