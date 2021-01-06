Vodafone Reaches Discovery Plus Deal, ‘Discovery of Witches’ To Kick Off Season Two

Discovery, Inc. and Vodafone’s reached a new multi-platform agreement that ensures Vodafone customers in 12 markets across Europe get discovery+, which debuted in the U.S. on Jan. 4. The partnership covers Vodafone’s TV and mobile customers in the UK, Germany, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland and Iceland. The rollout in 12 markets is planned during the course of 2021 and 2022; at present, only the U.K. and Turkey have discovery+. The streamer is $4.99/month for the basic tier and $6.99/ month ad-free in the U.S.

“A Discovery of Witches” premieres on Sundance Now, Shudder and AMC+ on January 9. The 10-episode second season has a new episode debut every Saturday on all three platforms. The entire first season will be available as free content without a subscription from January 4 through January 18. “A Discovery of Witches” is the No. 1 title in the history of Sundance Now and remains one of the top series streamed each month on the platform.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

British photographer-cookbook author Mary McCartney , daughter of Beatles’ Paul McCartney, will premiere a new discovery+ series on February 4: “Mary McCartney Serves It Up.” Each of the six half-hour episodes showcases her family’s favorite vegetarian recipes and the stories behind them. Mary will be joined by her famous friends, at home and via video.

“The Office” began streaming for free on Peacock Jan. 1, including super-fan episodes, behind-the scenes features, curated theme collections, clip playlists and a 24/7 channel that mimics the sights and sounds of an office for those working from home. Peacock is streaming the first two seasons free, but seasons 3-9 are on Peacock Premium at $4.99/month.

UFC fans (Ultimate Fight Championship) will fork out more to catch the promoter’s premiere fights on ESPN+ streaming sports package. As of Jan. 8, the price of UFC pay-per-view events, the exclusive home of the mixed martial arts fights in the U.S., will rise $5 apiece, from $64.99 to $69.99. That same day, ESPN+ will raise its annual plan 20% to $59.99.

A revival of “Dexter,” a limited 10-episode series, is expected in the fall 2021. Showtime’s serial-killer hit again features Michael C. Hall as Dexter. He’s joined by Clancy Brown in a leading role, the new show’s villain. Brown plays the unofficial mayor of a small town. The perennial nice guy — until he’s crossed.

“Endlings” second season on Hulu hits January 15. The live-action sci-fi series takes place 20 years into the future and tells the story of four teens in foster care who learn they aren’t alone in the universe. They plan to save the endlings — the last of an earthly or intergalactic species — and rescue them from extinction.

Toonz Media Group has teamed with the digital content distribution platform OTTera, which will provide technology support for Toonz’s new OTT platform. OTTera will distribute the Toonz library across multiple VOD platforms. The new OTT platform includes more than 1,500 half-hours of movies and episodic content across different genres, dedicated a kid-family audience.

“The Investigation,” a Scandinavian limited about the murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, was acquired by HBO/HBO Max. The series will explore the details of Wall’s 2017 murder, one of the most notorious criminal cases in Danish media history. Wall went missing after she boarded a submarine to interview Danish entrepreneur Peter Madsen, who was later convicted of her murder.

Rhys Darby takes the lead role in HBO Max’s upcoming pirate comedy series “Our Flag Means Death.” It is based, in part, on Stede Bonnet, a wealthy gentleman farmer who became captain of The Revenge, a pirate ship. Taika Waititi, who won an Oscar for “Jojo Rabbit,” will executive produce and direct the pilot. The pair worked together on the HBO series “Flight of the Conchords” and the film “What We Do in the Shadows.”

