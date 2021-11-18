Anthony Hopkins and VUELE, The First Ever NFT Streaming Service, Team Up for ‘Zero Contact’

VUELE, the world’s first direct-to-consumer, full-length feature film NFT viewing and distribution platform is attempting to revolutionize the film industry with NFT technology. It recently debuted Anthony Hopkins’ new film, “Zero Contact”, exclusively as an NFT.

“Zero Contact” stars Academy Award-Winner Anthony Hopkins, Aleks Paunovic, Veronica Ferres, and Chris Brochu. It follows five characters from all over the world who are connected by their devotion to the late technologist, Finley Hart (Anthony Hopkins). Their mission is to stop Hart’s secretive and potentially lethal invention that could either be the solution to mankind’s existential problems or the end of humanity itself. The film dropped on September 24 as the first-ever “Feature Film NFT Event.”

VUELE is a partnership between CurrencyWorks, a financial technology blockchain, NFT, and digital payment provider, and Enderby Entertainment, a global film, TV, and digital media company. Members of VUELE can purchase and stream limited-edition feature-length films, behind-the-scenes footage, bonus features, exclusive Q&As, and lots more.

Cameron Chell, co-head of VUELE, states, “For VUELE’s very first movie to be featuring such a high-profile star is a major endorsement for what we see as the next frontier for Hollywood and how it will premiere feature-length films and merchandise collectibles surrounding the films produced. This is just the beginning for our platform and NFT capabilities which will enable our partners to explore new opportunities and set new standards of how movies will be consumed by fans and collectors. VUELE is perfectly poised to transform the direct-to-consumer entertainment distribution channel.”

Another co-head, Rick Dugsdale stated, “This project was truly a one-of-a-kind experience…We had to innovate at every step of the way, shooting in 17 countries around the world during a global pandemic. It only makes sense for a film like this to continue its ground-breaking trajectory by revolutionizing the way Hollywood films are premiered, viewed, and shared utilizing blockchain technology.”

The platform allows filmmakers to explore an entirely new and unique platform to reach viewers as well as develop new business models for future film releases. VUELE is currently offering two bundles for “Zero Contact.”

The “Platinum Edition” includes an original cut of the film; an all-expense-paid trip to visit production sets, to meet the crew, and experience a day on the set; original generative art NFT, signed film poster, a “Zero Contact” universe walk-on role, personal shoot and edit into the feature film, and more.

The “Elite Edition” includes the majority of what the “Platinum Edition” offers besides the all-expense-paid trip and walk-on role. It plans to drop “The Zero Contact Exclusive Edition” soon.