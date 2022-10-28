Walmart Set to Launch Netflix Hub in Over 2,400 Stores Nationwide

Netflix is primarily known as a digital company, but on Thursday it was announced as part of an uncharacteristically brick-and-mortar partnership. The streaming giant has teamed up with Walmart to expand its “Netflix Hub” concept, which will offer Netflix-related products in 2,400 Walmart stores.

The products include a Walmart-exclusive Netflix Streaming Gift Card, as well as merchandise and snacks related to popular Netflix movies and shows, such as “Stranger Things,” “Squid Game,” “The Witcher,” and the upcoming “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Products available at launch include a “Stranger Things” concession box and advent calendar, and “Squid Game” Funko Pops. New products are set to arrive in the stores seasonally.

“I have so many fond memories of perusing the movie aisle looking for the perfect film to watch with my family on movie night, sometimes sneaking a bag of candy or popcorn into the cart along the way,” Walmart VP Frank Barbieri. “This is something I thought my kids would never experience, until now.”

The new Netflix deal follows Walmart's recent move to add Paramount+ to its Walmart+ membership program, providing the streaming incentive to its subscription customers

Paramount CEO Bob Bakish said at the time that the deal made sense because “we were like them because you look at our content, our popular content, we’re not a coastal company… “We didn’t win a lot of Emmys. We entertain the masses. Look at ‘Yellowstone,’ the biggest show on television. Look at ‘PAW Patrol,’ biggest preschool property in the world … I’m sure everybody wanted that deal. I know for a fact some specific competitors who want it. But ultimately, Walmart wanted to do it with us.”

While the partnership with Netflix doesn’t conflict with the bundle it has with Paramount+, it is interesting that Walmart has announced two different business deals with streaming services in recent months. Before announcing that Paramount+ would be folded into Walmart+ subscriptions, the retailer had reportedly been in discussions with other media companies — including Comcast and Disney — about bringing their streamers into the mix as well. As more and more of consumer’s entertainment time is spent streaming, it is clear that the country’s largest in-person retailer is looking to bridge the gap between the spaces.

“We are so excited to continue bringing exclusive experiences and fan-favorite products to our customers where and when they are shopping,” Barbieri said. “So, head in store, snag a Stranger Things T-Shirt or Concession Kit (or both!), and let’s get streaming.”