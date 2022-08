Want to Stream College Football in 2022? This is Why You Need to Sign Up for ESPN+

With Week 0 behind us, it is now time to focus on the college football season proper as the action gets underway in earnest on Thursday, Sept. 1. With games coming nearly non-stop starting in September and running into January, there is no better time for all of you college football fans to sign-up for ESPN+.

The season starts off with a full slate of contests on ESPN+ this week running from Thursday through Saturday featuring such exciting programs as Iowa State, Auburn, Kentucky, Texas Tech, UCF, and more. Throughout the course of the season, the worldwide leader in sports’ streaming service will play host to some of the most prestigious programs in the sport including Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, and more.

In fact, ESPN+ will carry Oklahoma’s Week 2 against Kent State. In the past, this game would have cost $50 on pay-per-view, but now is part of a new multi-year deal between the school and the streamer.

ESPN+ College Football Game Highlights

Sept. 3: Mercer Bears @ Auburn Tigers

Mercer Bears @ Auburn Tigers Sept. 10: Kent State Golden Flashes @ Oklahoma Sooners

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Oklahoma Sooners Sept. 17: Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Oklahoma State Cowboys

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Oklahoma State Cowboys Sept. 24: Kent State Golden Flashes @ Georgia Bulldogs

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Georgia Bulldogs Sept. 24: New Mexico Lobos @ LSU Tigers

New Mexico Lobos @ LSU Tigers Nov. 19: Austin Peay Governors @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Austin Peay Governors @ Alabama Crimson Tide Nov. 19: Massachusetts Minutemen @ Texas A&M Aggies

While being the exclusive home to numerous contests featuring some of the biggest brands in college football is great, ESPN+ is also an incredible resource for fans of teams that wouldn’t otherwise get national TV coverage. Every weekend, the streamer will air dozens of games featuring teams from the Group of 5, Ivy League, FCS, HBCU, and more.

So, if you love the weird, crazy, unbelievable sport of college football no matter the level, you absolutely have to subscribe to ESPN+.

Is There a Free Trial of ESPN+?

While there isn’t a free trial to ESPN+, you can save nearly $11 per month if you sign up for the Disney Bundle. You can get ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ for as cheap as $13.99 even though signing up for all three services individually would cost $24.97.

What Else Can You Watch with ESPN+?

With ESPN+, not only will you get tons of college football, but you will also get access to a ton of other live sports, including live UFC events, 75+ exclusive NHL games, 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, daily Major League Baseball out-of-market coverage, exclusive NFL games, some of the best international soccer from around the world, PGA Tour Live, live cricket, other college sports, and more.

ESPN+ is also home to some of the best original sports programming on streaming and has incredible archives of some of ESPN’s best series, 30-for-30 films, and much more.

2022 ESPN+ College Football Schedule