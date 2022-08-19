Want to Stream UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2? This is Why Every UFC Fan Needs ESPN+ (Limited Time Discount)

On Saturday, two of the most talented technicians in all of mixed martial arts will take to the octagon on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View for a rematch seven years in the making. “The Nigerian Nightmare” Kamaru Usman will defend his UFC Welterweight Championship against Leon “Rocky” Edwards; their first meeting since Usman won by unanimous decision in his UFC debut in December 2015.

UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2

UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2

The Nigeran Nightmare comes into UFC 278 on a 19-fight winning streak looking to defend his title for the sixth time. After defeating Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, Rafael Dos Anjos, and Covington again, Usman is squaring off against the man that he beat in his first ever UFC match, Leon Edwards.

Back at “UFC on Fox 17” on Dec. 19, 2015, Usman got his first career victory in a unanimous decision. However, that was the last time that Edwards lost a match. Since then, “Rocky” is on a 10-fight unbeaten streak with wins over Dominic Waters, Albert Tumenov, Vicente Luque, Bryan Barberena, Peter Sobotta, Donald Cerrone, Gunnar Nelson, Rafael dos Anjos, and Nate Diaz.

The co-main event for the night features former Featherweight champion Jose Aldo facing off against sixth-ranked Merab Dvalishvili. Aldo is currently on a three-fight winning streak and Merab has won six straight, most recently beating Marlon Moraes by knockout at UFC 266.

Also on the card, Paulo Costa will take on former champion Luke Rockhold in a battle to move up the Middleweight ranks. Both men have lost their previous two fights and are looking to get back in the win column. Interestingly, none of Rockhold’s UFC fights have ever gone to a decision, so there’s a possibility that this one could end at any second on Saturday.

UFC 278 Fight Card

card subject to change

Main Card

Position on Card Fighters Division Main Kamaru Usman (C) vs. Leon Edwards UFC Welterweight Championship Undercard Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold Middleweight Fight Undercard José vs. Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight Fight Undercard Marcin Tybura vs. Alexandr Romanov Heavyweight Fight Undercard Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker Light Heavyweight Fight

Prelims

Position on Card Fighters Division Feature Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon Lightweight Fight Undercard Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova Women’s Bantamweight Fight Undercard Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana Featherweight Fight Undercard Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young Women’s Flyweight Fight

Early Prelims

Position on Card Fighters Division Feature AJ Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa Welterweight Fight Undercard Amir Albazi vs. Francisco Figueiredo Flyweight Fight Undercard Aoriqileng vs. Jay Perrin Bantamweight Fight Undercard Daniel Da Silva vs. Victor Altamirano Flyweight Fight

ESPN+ and UFC

Since the UFC partnered with ESPN+, the worldwide leader in sports’ streamer has become a must-have service for all MMA fans. Not only are the promotion’s major events available via ESPN+ Pay-Per-View, but the platform also is the home of “Dana White’s Contender Series,” “The Ultimate Fighter,” “UFC Live,” “UFC Embedded,” “DC & RC,” and tons of other original UFC-focused content.

The service also has an extensive archive including UFC’s earliest events dating back to UFC 1, highlights from recent cards, a library of title fights, past PPVs, and more — all of which can be watched on-demand on ESPN+.

Also, on Saturday, for the first time ever, ESPN+ will air an alternate broadcast for a UFC event as Rob Gronkowski and his wild and crazy family will call and comment on all of the UFC 278 action. Inspired by the success of the “Monday Night Football”-tangential “ManningCasts,” ESPN has been rolling out alternate broadcasts for a wide variety of sports throughout the year, and UFC is the latest to get the honor; and who better than Gronk to lead it off?

