Want to Stream UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz? This is Why Every UFC Fan Needs ESPN+
On Saturday, Khamzat Chimaev (11-0), the No. 3 ranked welterweight and 2020 Breakthrough Fighter of the Year, will take to the octagon on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View to put his undefeated record on the line when he faces Nate Diaz (20-13), the winner of “Ultimate Fighter” Season 5, who is fighting in the final match of his UFC contract.
How to Watch UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz
- When: Saturday, Sept. 10 | Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ET | Prelims: 8 p.m. ET | Main Card: 10 p.m. ET
- Where: ESPN+
About UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz
Khamzat Chimaev is one of the fastest-rising stars in the UFC, winning 10 of his last 11 fights by knockout or submission; he also holds the record for the fastest consecutive wins in the modern UFC era with two victories in 10 just days. This will be Chimaev’s first PPV main event and his sixth UFC bout. He’s coming off of a decision-win over former title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.
His match against Nate Diaz will put him in the spotlight with his most famous opponent to date. Although Diaz has lost three of his last four fights, he remains one of the most popular fighters in MMA. He has 11 wins by submission and is best known for being the first fighter in the UFC to defeat Conor McGregor.
As of now, this is Nate Diaz’s final fight of his UFC contract, having first appeared in 2007. Will he be able to go out with one final victory like he did over Anthony Pettis, Cowboy Cerrone, and Jim Miller?
If Chimaev wins, he may finally be in line for a title shot against welterweight champion Leon Edwards, after he stunned former champ, Kamaru Usman, at UFC 278 with a fifth-round knockout.
Check out the teaser for UFC 279:
UFC 279 Fight Card
card subject to change
Main Card
|Position on Card
|Fighter
|Division
|Main
|Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
|Welterweight
|Undercard
|Li Jingliang vs. Tony Ferguson
|Welterweight
|Undercard
|Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez
|Catchweight (180 lb)
|Undercard
|Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson
|Women’s Bantamweight
|Undercard
|Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cuțelaba
|Light Heavyweight
Prelims
|Position on Card
|Fighter
|Division
|Main
|Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa
|Featherweight
|Undercard
|Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj
|Catchweight (220 lb)
|Undercard
|Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett
|Middleweight
|Undercard
|Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett
|Heavyweight
Early Prelims
|Position on Card
|Fighter
|Division
|Main
|Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf
|Women’s Featherweight
|Undercard
|Chad Anheliger vs. Alateng Heili
|Bantamweight
|Undercard
|Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reed
|Women’s Strawweight
|Undercard
|Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse
|Welterweight
Why You Need ESPN+ if You’re a UFC Fan
Since the UFC partnered with ESPN+, the worldwide leader in sports’ streamer has become a must-have service for all MMA fans. Not only are the promotion’s major events available via ESPN+ Pay-Per-View, but the platform also is the home of “Dana White’s Contender Series,” “The Ultimate Fighter,” “UFC Live,” “UFC Embedded,” “DC & RC,” and tons of other original UFC-focused content.
The service also has an extensive archive including UFC’s earliest events dating back to UFC 1, highlights from recent cards, a library of title fights, past PPVs, and more — all of which can be watched on-demand on ESPN+.
Whether it’s for the biggest events in the sport, the best behind-the-scenes content, or can’t-miss original programming, ESPN+ has become the go-to outlet for all things Ultimate Fighting. The streamer is an invaluable service for UFC fans all year round, but especially on Saturday for UFC 279.
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.