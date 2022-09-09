 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ABC ESPN+ ESPN

Want to Stream UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz? This is Why Every UFC Fan Needs ESPN+

Matt Tamanini

On Saturday, Khamzat Chimaev (11-0), the No. 3 ranked welterweight and 2020 Breakthrough Fighter of the Year, will take to the octagon on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View to put his undefeated record on the line when he faces Nate Diaz (20-13), the winner of “Ultimate Fighter” Season 5, who is fighting in the final match of his UFC contract.

For UFC 279, new ESPN+ subscribers can get UFC 279 on the ESPN+ Annual Plan for just $124.99, a $50 savings from the normal price of $174.99. Don’t miss a single second of UFC 279 with a subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz

Existing ESPN+ subscribers can purchase the PPV for just $74.99. If you don’t have ESPN+ yet, you can get the fight plus one year of ESPN+ for just $124.99, which is 30% off the normal price.

About UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the fastest-rising stars in the UFC, winning 10 of his last 11 fights by knockout or submission; he also holds the record for the fastest consecutive wins in the modern UFC era with two victories in 10 just days. This will be Chimaev’s first PPV main event and his sixth UFC bout. He’s coming off of a decision-win over former title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

His match against Nate Diaz will put him in the spotlight with his most famous opponent to date. Although Diaz has lost three of his last four fights, he remains one of the most popular fighters in MMA. He has 11 wins by submission and is best known for being the first fighter in the UFC to defeat Conor McGregor.

As of now, this is Nate Diaz’s final fight of his UFC contract, having first appeared in 2007. Will he be able to go out with one final victory like he did over Anthony Pettis, Cowboy Cerrone, and Jim Miller?

If Chimaev wins, he may finally be in line for a title shot against welterweight champion Leon Edwards, after he stunned former champ, Kamaru Usman, at UFC 278 with a fifth-round knockout.

Check out the teaser for UFC 279:

UFC 279 Fight Card

card subject to change

Main Card

Position on Card Fighter Division
Main Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz Welterweight
Undercard Li Jingliang vs. Tony Ferguson Welterweight
Undercard Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez Catchweight (180 lb)
Undercard Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson Women’s Bantamweight
Undercard Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cuțelaba Light Heavyweight

Prelims

Position on Card Fighter Division
Main Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa Featherweight
Undercard Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj Catchweight (220 lb)
Undercard Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett Middleweight
Undercard Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett Heavyweight

Early Prelims

Position on Card Fighter Division
Main Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf Women’s Featherweight
Undercard Chad Anheliger vs. Alateng Heili Bantamweight
Undercard Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reed Women’s Strawweight
Undercard Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse Welterweight

Why You Need ESPN+ if You’re a UFC Fan

Since the UFC partnered with ESPN+, the worldwide leader in sports’ streamer has become a must-have service for all MMA fans. Not only are the promotion’s major events available via ESPN+ Pay-Per-View, but the platform also is the home of “Dana White’s Contender Series,” “The Ultimate Fighter,” “UFC Live,” “UFC Embedded,” “DC & RC,” and tons of other original UFC-focused content.

The service also has an extensive archive including UFC’s earliest events dating back to UFC 1, highlights from recent cards, a library of title fights, past PPVs, and more — all of which can be watched on-demand on ESPN+.

Whether it’s for the biggest events in the sport, the best behind-the-scenes content, or can’t-miss original programming, ESPN+ has become the go-to outlet for all things Ultimate Fighting. The streamer is an invaluable service for UFC fans all year round, but especially on Saturday for UFC 279.

  • Sign Up
    espnplus.com

    ESPN+

    ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.

    The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.

    You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.

    The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.

    College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.

    For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.

    ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.

    What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.

    To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.

    Sign Up
    $9.99 / month
    espnplus.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.