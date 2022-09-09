Want to Stream UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz? This is Why Every UFC Fan Needs ESPN+

On Saturday, Khamzat Chimaev (11-0), the No. 3 ranked welterweight and 2020 Breakthrough Fighter of the Year, will take to the octagon on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View to put his undefeated record on the line when he faces Nate Diaz (20-13), the winner of “Ultimate Fighter” Season 5, who is fighting in the final match of his UFC contract.

How to Watch UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz

About UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the fastest-rising stars in the UFC, winning 10 of his last 11 fights by knockout or submission; he also holds the record for the fastest consecutive wins in the modern UFC era with two victories in 10 just days. This will be Chimaev’s first PPV main event and his sixth UFC bout. He’s coming off of a decision-win over former title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

His match against Nate Diaz will put him in the spotlight with his most famous opponent to date. Although Diaz has lost three of his last four fights, he remains one of the most popular fighters in MMA. He has 11 wins by submission and is best known for being the first fighter in the UFC to defeat Conor McGregor.

As of now, this is Nate Diaz’s final fight of his UFC contract, having first appeared in 2007. Will he be able to go out with one final victory like he did over Anthony Pettis, Cowboy Cerrone, and Jim Miller?

If Chimaev wins, he may finally be in line for a title shot against welterweight champion Leon Edwards, after he stunned former champ, Kamaru Usman, at UFC 278 with a fifth-round knockout.

Check out the teaser for UFC 279:

UFC 279 Fight Card

card subject to change

Main Card

Position on Card Fighter Division Main Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz Welterweight Undercard Li Jingliang vs. Tony Ferguson Welterweight Undercard Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez Catchweight (180 lb) Undercard Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson Women’s Bantamweight Undercard Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cuțelaba Light Heavyweight

Prelims

Position on Card Fighter Division Main Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa Featherweight Undercard Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj Catchweight (220 lb) Undercard Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett Middleweight Undercard Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett Heavyweight

Early Prelims

Position on Card Fighter Division Main Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf Women’s Featherweight Undercard Chad Anheliger vs. Alateng Heili Bantamweight Undercard Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reed Women’s Strawweight Undercard Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse Welterweight

