Want to Watch YouTube TV on Xfinity Flex? Now You Can.

In a move that parallels some earlier moves seen at Comcast, the company has opened up the doors to YouTube TV. As a result, Comcast’s Xfinity Flex subscribers will be able to stream YouTube TV’s content packages.

This isn’t the first such move Comcast has made with Xfinity Flex; both Hulu Live TV and Sling TV are available for use with Xfinity Flex. Comcast is also bringing YouTube TV to its line of smart televisions, the XClass TV line developed and released in conjunction with Hisense.

YouTube TV offers a slate of channels in common with Comcast’s lineup, including major networks NBC, CBS, ABC and FOX, among others. It also boasts a range of cable networks, with 85 total channels available. Subscribers can get in on a free cloud-based DVR system and the ability to stream on three different devices at the same time.

“The launch of YouTube TV on Flex is another example of how we surround our broadband service with value,” noted Xfinity’s senior vice president for consumer entertainment, Colin Petrie-Norris. Petrie-Norris also pointed out the importance of offering “…access to all their preferred content and subscriptions on one device powered by our award-winning entertainment and voice platform.”

Comcast recently revealed that it not only expects further growth in broadband subscriptions, it’s actively working to pursue that goal. It expects to add 1.3 million subscribers for the full year 2021. That’s down from 2020, in which two million subscribers, roughly, were added. It also suggests that fourth quarter growth will add 185,000 subscribers to the roster. That’s less than Wall Street analysts were looking for, which means Comcast may want to augment its subscriber numbers even if it hurts the legacy television arm.

Additionally, Comcast has made a string of updates to its network. The company is pursuing higher speeds and better reliability, which is always good for business. Now, Comcast is out to bring out new Wi-Fi routers that will handle the speeds that it’s preparing to offer users.

The combination of a declining legacy cable service and Comcast’s move to accelerate development on its internet access may be part of a larger plan.

Streaming video performance, after all, is one of the best ways to show off a network’s true power. If Comcast can offer users a high-quality experience with any streaming platform, YouTube TV included, then they’re that much more likely to keep users.