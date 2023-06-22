Warner Bros. Discovery Lays Off TCM Execs Putting Channel in Doubt; How to Watch, Stream Other Classic Films

Turner Classic Movies is a mainstay in the viewing lineup of most fans of all-time great cinema. The channel is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, and even though it’s widely beloved, no segment of the company is truly safe from the savings-oriented gaze of CEO David Zaslav, no matter the artistic value.

Reports over the past week indicate a wave of executive layoffs has struck TCM as part of a wider round of firings at the WBD TV division. General manager of the network Pola Chagnon is leaving after more than 25 years at the company, and a host of other executives including TCM Enterprises VP Genevieve McGillicuddy, president of marketing and creative Dexter Fedor, and more were shown the door.

As layoffs of this level are sometimes accompanied by more drastic moves, fans have been nervous about the future of TCM. Zaslav hasn’t been afraid to make aggressive cuts at WBD in the past, and many viewers grew concerned that TCM could ultimately shut down.

That’s why Zaslav brought in some legendary directors to talk the situation over. On Wednesday, Zaslav met with Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Paul Thomas Anderson to discuss the future of TCM, and the trio of talented auteurs came away “heartened and encouraged” about the network’s prospects moving forward.

“Turner Classic Movies has always been more than just a channel. It is truly a precious resource of cinema, open 24 hours a day seven days a week,” the directors said in a joint statement. “And while it has never been a financial juggernaut, it has always been a profitable endeavor since its inception. We understand the pressures and realities of a corporation as large as WBD, of which TCM is one moving part. We have each spent time talking to David, separately and together, and it’s clear that TCM and classic cinema are very important to him.”

That should ease concerns that TCM will vanish into thin air, at least for now. A WBD insider told The Wrap that Zaslav discussed giving filmmakers more of a say in how the channel would be curated going forward and is committed to making TCM a better product in the future.

How to Watch TCM and Other Classic Movie Channels

The Turner Classic Movie channel is still available, and cord-cutters can find it with any of four live TV streaming services: DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Users of these services can also sign into the on-demand service WATCH TCM with their TV Everywhere credentials and see a rotating library of classic films.

Max also houses Turner Classic Movies, and allows users to browse by genre within the TCM brand tile. Favorites from “Goodfellas” to “Young Frankenstein” and everything in between are available, ready to be streamed on-demand 24 hours a day. Max offers an ad-supported streaming plan for $9.99 per month, ad-free streaming for $15.99 per month, or ad-free with extra features like 4K content, enhanced ability to download, and more for $19.99 per month.

If you find yourself in need of even more classic cinema, you should look into The Criterion Channel. This service has just one plan; $10.99 per month for ad-free streaming. It offers a seven-day free trial, and carries more than 1,000 classic movie titles, with the ability to download any selection you’d like and watch it offline.

Nearly every other premium subscription streaming service has a catalog of classic films. Netflix’s library includes such movies as “The Birds,” “Sleepless in Seattle,” “American Graffiti,” “Psycho,” “The Babysitter’s Club,” “Rocky,” and more.

If you like your film classics a bit more obscure or from decades further back, then The Film Detective might be a good option for you. With both a free, ad-supported and $2.99, ad-free subscription option, the service owned by Cineverse has everything from iconic films, rarely seen silent pictures, cult B-movie favorites, and more. With over 3,000 hours in its archive, many of the films in HD, there is surely something unique to watch with The Film Detective.