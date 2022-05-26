Warner Bros. Discovery Introduces Features to Make Ads More Responsive to Customers’ Needs
The times, they are a-changin’, and that has never been more true than in the world of streaming. With mergers and acquisitions happening at an alarming rate and an increasing number of services getting into the advertising game, the already competitive landscape is forcing companies to innovate at every turn. The newly united Warner Bros. Discovery is doing just that as they roll out two new advertising options that are designed to make the ad-supported viewing experience more conducive to individual consumers’ needs.
The first new commercial product is called “Click-to-Contact” and will launch on discovery+ in the final quarter of this year. The feature will allow viewers to click on an ad — be it on their phone, tablet, computer, connected TV, etc. — and immediately receive an email with information about the product from the advertiser.
Since an email address is always tied to a streaming subscription, viewers won’t have to go through the tedious process of hunting and pecking out their address via a TV remote.
While Click-to-Contact focuses on how customers interact with ads, the other product is centered on when customers see certain types of ads. Through Viewer’s Choice, consumers will be able to note their feelings for certain products and commercials and then the platform will adjust the future ad load with those preferences in mind.
WBD partnered with ad solutions company Brightline on the products as the recently merged company looks to expand discovery+ and HBO Max’s advertising approach. Even premerger, both services offered ad-free and “ad-lite” options to consumers, so separately — and now collectively — the streamers have been in the ad-supported streaming game longer than many of their competitors. This means that now under the WBD umbrella, CEO David Zaslov and company are able to begin exploring new innovations while services like Netflix and Disney+ are still settling on plans on how to implement the option.
“Discovery’s launch signifies another leap forward for ad personalization and shoppability on TV,” BrightLine president Rob Aksman said. “Audiences expect and want personalized experiences and instant gratification, which applies as much to ads as it does content, so this represents another win for the viewer experience.”
At the recent Upfront presentations to advertisers, WBD executives noted that discovery+ can generate $5 to $6 of incremental revenue from between two and four minutes of advertising. By deploying ad features that provide a more personalized and interactive component to commercials, Warner Bros. Discovery is undoubtedly hoping to not only improve the user experience on their services but their bottom line as well.
discovery+
discovery+ is a video streaming service that offers more than 55,000 episodes of 2,500+ current and classic shows from several popular TV brands including Discovery, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime, and History.
The service primarily focuses on non-fiction programming or “reality” TV shows.
discovery+ is available with limited ads for $4.99 / month or ad-free for $6.99 / month.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. It is The Streamable’s choice for Best Streaming Service of 2022.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”