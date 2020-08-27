WarnerMedia Claims Global Success With Virtual DC FanDome

In a pandemic, superhero coordination produces results.

WarnerMedia says its virtual DC FanDome event last Saturday was a big success.

The company claims the DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes generated 22 million views across 220 countries and territories over its 24-hour run. The cross-platform stream included an in-house player, livestreams by comic book influencers and content generated by fans watching the event, reports Variety.

The media giant also reports DC FanDome trended on Twitter in 53 markets and YouTube in 82.

The popularity may have been due to hard-core fans enjoying trailers of The Snyder Cut of “Justice League,” “The Batman” and “Wonder Woman 1984.” Since Saturday, the blockbusters have pulled in over 150 million views. But even shows yet to debut, including “Black Adam” and “Shazam: Fury of the Gods,” were also on the agenda.

And that’s in addition to the marketing promotion and discussions about videogames and comic books, which attract massive attention.

Another plus: The event went global, broadcast in nine languages and streamed for 24 hours, so viewers could watch in their respective time zones. In a shelter-at-home world, bringing fans together proved potent. There were also panels on minority representation within the DC universe — with 14 hosts in 13 countries.

To tie everyone together, special kits and instruction were sent to hosts and panelists, so everyone looked as though they were in a virtual Hall of Heroes stage designed by Jim Lee, DC Chief Creative Officer.