What College Football Games Are Available to Stream on ESPN+ in Week 1 2023?
With apologies to Week 0, college football is back! The 2023 NCAA college football slate gets going in earnest this weekend with a full schedule of action from the top conferences in the country like the SEC, ACC, Big-12, Pac-12, and others.
ESPN+ is an excellent way to get your college football fix this weekend and this season. In all, more than 500 college football games will stream on ESPN+ over the course of this season(60+ in Week 1), alongside 12 “Monday Night Football” games and thousands of other live sporting events.
Highlights of this college season on ESPN+ include one game each from the 14 schools of the SEC, starting with this week’s Georgia Bulldogs vs. UT Martin contest. There will be over 20 Big 12 games on the platform via Big 12 Now on ESPN+, and additional games will be added to the schedule as the season rolls along.
Every game of the FCS Playoffs will stream on ESPN+ this season, including 16 exclusive games and Division II and III. Plus for the first time, ESPN+ will stream the Secretaries’ Cup (Merchant Marine Academy vs. US. Coast Guard Academy) on Veterans’ Day, Saturday, Nov. 11.
The American Athletic Conference will be heavily represented on ESPN+ this season, and teams like the Temple Owls and SMU Mustangs will send their games to the service at least once over the course of the year. Games from Conference USA, the MAC, Sun Belt, UMass, and numerous FCS conferences will be added during the 2023 season as well.
Check out ESPN+’s schedule for the first weekend of college football below, and keep checking back with the service every week to see which exciting games it will be hosting!
Which College Teams Play on ESPN+ in Week 1?
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Thursday, Aug. 31
|6 p.m.
|North Greenville at Charleston Southern
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|West Virginia State at Morehead State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Saint Francis (PA) at Western Michigan
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Rhode Island at Georgia State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Tennessee Tech at Furman
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Shorter at Samford
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Sacramento State at Nicholls
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Eastern Illinois at Indiana State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Tusculum at Kennesaw State
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Valparaiso at Youngstown State
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Tulsa
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|North Carolina A&T at UAB
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Central Washington at Weber State
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Lindenwood
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Idaho at Lamar
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|UC Davis at Texas A&M Commerce
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Northern Colorado at Abilene Christian
|ESPN+
|Friday, Sept. 1
|6:30 p.m.
|Howard at Eastern Michigan
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Missouri State at Kansas
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Saturday, Sept. 2
|TBD
|San Diego at Cal Poly
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Villanova at Lehigh
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Long Island University at Ohio
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Marist at Georgetown
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Davidson at VMI
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Western Carolina at Arkansas
|ESPN+/SECN+
|1 p.m.
|Bowie State at Delaware State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Virginia State vs. Norfolk State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Mercer at No. 22 Ole Miss
|ESPN+/SECN+
|2 p.m.
|Northern Iowa at Iowa State
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|East Tennessee State at Jacksonville State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Akron at Temple
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Merrimack at Holy Cross
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Eastern Kentucky at Cincinnati
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Gardner-Webb at Appalachian State
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Winston Salem State at North Carolina Central
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Colgate at Syracuse
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|6 p.m.
|South Carolina State at Charlotte
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|UT Martin at No. 1 Georgia
|ESPN+/SECN+
|6 p.m.
|Monmouth at Florida Atlantic
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Bucknell at James Madison
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Albany at Marshall
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|The Citadel at Georgia Southern
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Wagner at Fordham
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|St. Thomas (MN) at Stetson
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Southern at Alabama State
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|Maine at Florida International
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southeast Missouri State at Kansas State
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7 p.m.
|Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Texas State at Baylor
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Bethune-Cookman at Memphis
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Stephen F. Austin at Troy
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Alcorn State at Southern Miss
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Presbyterian at Murray State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Austin Peay at Southern Illinois
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Arkansas Baptist at Houston Christian
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Chattanooga at North Alabama
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Northwestern State at Louisiana
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Tarleton at McNeese
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Western Illinois at New Mexico State
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Incarnate Word at UTEP
|ESPN+
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL with NHL Power Play (previously NHL.TV). For NFL Fans, they have an exclusive NFL game, and simulcast select Monday Football games.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.