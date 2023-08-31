What College Football Games Are Available to Stream on ESPN+ in Week 1 2023?

With apologies to Week 0, college football is back! The 2023 NCAA college football slate gets going in earnest this weekend with a full schedule of action from the top conferences in the country like the SEC, ACC, Big-12, Pac-12, and others.

ESPN+ is an excellent way to get your college football fix this weekend and this season. In all, more than 500 college football games will stream on ESPN+ over the course of this season(60+ in Week 1), alongside 12 “Monday Night Football” games and thousands of other live sporting events.

Highlights of this college season on ESPN+ include one game each from the 14 schools of the SEC, starting with this week’s Georgia Bulldogs vs. UT Martin contest. There will be over 20 Big 12 games on the platform via Big 12 Now on ESPN+, and additional games will be added to the schedule as the season rolls along.

Every game of the FCS Playoffs will stream on ESPN+ this season, including 16 exclusive games and Division II and III. Plus for the first time, ESPN+ will stream the Secretaries’ Cup (Merchant Marine Academy vs. US. Coast Guard Academy) on Veterans’ Day, Saturday, Nov. 11.

The American Athletic Conference will be heavily represented on ESPN+ this season, and teams like the Temple Owls and SMU Mustangs will send their games to the service at least once over the course of the year. Games from Conference USA, the MAC, Sun Belt, UMass, and numerous FCS conferences will be added during the 2023 season as well.

Check out ESPN+’s schedule for the first weekend of college football below, and keep checking back with the service every week to see which exciting games it will be hosting!

Which College Teams Play on ESPN+ in Week 1?

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Thursday, Aug. 31 6 p.m. North Greenville at Charleston Southern ESPN+ 6 p.m. West Virginia State at Morehead State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Saint Francis (PA) at Western Michigan ESPN+ 7 p.m. Rhode Island at Georgia State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Furman ESPN+ 7 p.m. Shorter at Samford ESPN+ 7 p.m. Sacramento State at Nicholls ESPN+ 7 p.m. Eastern Illinois at Indiana State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Tusculum at Kennesaw State ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Valparaiso at Youngstown State ESPN+ 8 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Tulsa ESPN+ 8 p.m. North Carolina A&T at UAB ESPN+ 8 p.m. Central Washington at Weber State ESPN+ 8 p.m. Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Lindenwood ESPN+ 8 p.m. Idaho at Lamar ESPN+ 8 p.m. UC Davis at Texas A&M Commerce ESPN+ 8 p.m. Northern Colorado at Abilene Christian ESPN+ Friday, Sept. 1 6:30 p.m. Howard at Eastern Michigan ESPN+ 8 p.m. Missouri State at Kansas Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Saturday, Sept. 2 TBD San Diego at Cal Poly ESPN+ Noon Villanova at Lehigh ESPN+ Noon Long Island University at Ohio ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Marist at Georgetown ESPN+ 1 p.m. Davidson at VMI ESPN+ 1 p.m. Western Carolina at Arkansas ESPN+/SECN+ 1 p.m. Bowie State at Delaware State ESPN+ 2 p.m. Virginia State vs. Norfolk State ESPN+ 2 p.m. Mercer at No. 22 Ole Miss ESPN+/SECN+ 2 p.m. Northern Iowa at Iowa State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2 p.m. East Tennessee State at Jacksonville State ESPN+ 2 p.m. Akron at Temple ESPN+ 2 p.m. Merrimack at Holy Cross ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at Cincinnati Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Appalachian State ESPN+ 4 p.m. Winston Salem State at North Carolina Central ESPN+ 4 p.m. Colgate at Syracuse ESPN+/ACCNX 6 p.m. South Carolina State at Charlotte ESPN+ 6 p.m. UT Martin at No. 1 Georgia ESPN+/SECN+ 6 p.m. Monmouth at Florida Atlantic ESPN+ 6 p.m. Bucknell at James Madison ESPN+ 6 p.m. Albany at Marshall ESPN+ 6 p.m. The Citadel at Georgia Southern ESPN+ 6 p.m. Wagner at Fordham ESPN+ 6 p.m. St. Thomas (MN) at Stetson ESPN+ 6 p.m. Southern at Alabama State ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Maine at Florida International ESPN+ 7 p.m. Southeast Missouri State at Kansas State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt ESPN+/SECN+ 7 p.m. Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Texas State at Baylor Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at Memphis ESPN+ 7 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at Troy ESPN+ 7 p.m. Alcorn State at Southern Miss ESPN+ 7 p.m. Presbyterian at Murray State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Austin Peay at Southern Illinois ESPN+ 7 p.m. Arkansas Baptist at Houston Christian ESPN+ 7 p.m. Chattanooga at North Alabama ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Northwestern State at Louisiana ESPN+ 8 p.m. Tarleton at McNeese ESPN+ 8 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern ESPN+ 9 p.m. Western Illinois at New Mexico State ESPN+ 9 p.m. Incarnate Word at UTEP ESPN+