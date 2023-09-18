What Day and Time Will New Episodes of ‘Loki’ Season 2 Be Available on Disney+?

The mischievous Trickster God is up to his old tricks! The first season of “Loki” became an instant success when it debuted on Disney+ in 2021 and remains one of the best-regarded Marvel series of the past few years.

The show was originally scheduled to return with its second season on Friday, Oct. 6. But Disney announced on social media this week that the release date was moving up a few hours to Thursday, Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. ET. Presumably, this will shift the release schedule of all episodes of “Loki” Season 2 to Thursday evenings at 9 p.m. ET.

“Loki” follows a variant of the titular character through his continuing adventures with the Time Variance Authority. Last season, Loki variants caused all sorts of havoc, culminating in the shattering of the so-called Sacred Timeline and the creation of thousands of new universes that were never supposed to be. How will our antihero clean up the damage? Will he just make it worse?

The bumping up of the “Loki” Season 2 premiere is quite reminiscent of what Disney+ chose to do with its newest Star Wars series “Ahsoka.” That series was originally scheduled to begin airing on Wednesday, Aug. 23, but Disney decided to release new episodes at 9 p.m. ET every Tuesday night instead. The move paid off, as the show is driving big engagement numbers for Disney+.

“Loki” could see a similar boost in views thanks to the shift in time slots. Marvel fatigue has definitely set in for Disney, but the first season of “Loki” managed to climb to a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and 90% of audiences also gave the show their approval. If the show’s writers built on the formula that was so successful in Season 1, that quality combined with its earlier premiere could make Season 2 a ratings darling for Disney+.

Because “Loki” is so different from Marvel projects that have come before, the most essential title to watch before diving into Season 2 would obviously be the first season of the show. Outside of that, there really are no must-watch Marvel series or movies for understanding the events of “Loki,” but fans who want a refresher on the character can always find the “Thor” and “Avengers” movies on Disney+, as well as “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” which deals more with the Marvel multiverse.