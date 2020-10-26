What is Huluween? How to Stream Horror, Scary, and Spooky Movies & Series For Free

As spooky season winds down, Hulu is making browsing for divine Halloween content that much easier with their “Huluween,” designated tab. The streaming service is offering the annual Halloween event for the third year in a row, packed with with a full slate of nail-biting new Hulu Originals, as well as an online Halloween immersive experience for fans to enjoy from home.

The Huluween content hub aggregates the most “spooktacular” content available on the service. It includes hand-picked collections of the best Halloween content including three feature collections: “Screamy as Hell,” for the most haunted fans, “Spooky not Scary,” for the viewers who are ready to have a fright, but still sleep at night and “Humorous Horror,” featuring light-hearted Halloween fun. You can also access the spooky experience at huluween.com.

Last year, more than six billion minutes of Huluween programming were watched, the service reports, affirming that Hulu viewers’ appetite for Halloween content is strong. The streamer also revealed that October ranks as the number one month for engagement around the horror genre on Hulu.

To give fans more of the thrills and chills they love, Hulu is showcasing brand-new horrifying Hulu Originals and 30 bite-size Halloween short films. The series of short genre films —from horror comedy to psychological thrillers —provides a platform for emerging filmmakers at 20th Digital Studio. Hulu also features a myriad of library content highlighting all of the Halloween episodes and films on the service.

What Can I Watch For Huluween?

Hulu has launched five new frightening Hulu Original Series and films.

Monsterland

An anthology series in which encounters with mermaids, fallen angels, and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts. Based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s North American Lake Monsters.

Books of Blood

Follows a journey into uncharted territory through three tales tangled in space and time.

Helstrom

Follows the lives of Daimon and Ana Helstrom, the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity — each with their attitude and skills.

Bad Hair

Set in 1989, the film follows an ambitious young woman who gets a weave in order to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music television. However, her flourishing career comes at a great cost when she realizes that her new hair may have a mind of its own.

Madagascar: A Little Wild “A Fang-Tastic Halloween”

After hearing spooky rumors about the new habitat resident- A BAT- Marty is determined to protect his friends from the newcomer. But when the bat helps him out of a tough situation, Marty learns it’s better to get to know someone before judging them.

What Else Can I Watch on Hulu?

Hulu offers the best selection of current TV shows and starting at just $5.99 a month after a 30-Day Free Trial, it is more affordable than both Netflix ($12.99) and Amazon Prime Video ($8.99).

Hulu is home to original series like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” “The Act,” “Shrill,” “Love Victor,” “Ramy,” “Mrs. America,” and Academy Award-winning films like “Parasite.”

In addition to Huluween, you will be able to watch most shows on-demand from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, HGTV, and more. They recently launched FX on Hulu, which means you can watch all current episodes on FX, FXM, FXX right after they air (and their entire library of past seasons).

This includes shows like This Is Us, Grey’s Anatomy, Empire, Family Guy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Saturday Night Live, Bob’s Burgers, Law & Order: SVU and more. For kids, there are shows from Boomerang, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon, as well as exclusive shows like Shrek, Shark Tale, and Kung Fu Panda.

Hulu also houses a massive collection of anime, with over 80,000 episodes of TV and movies. From shows such as “Dragon Ball,” “Naruto Shippuden” and “One-Punch Man,” to movies such as “Akira,” “Pokemon the Movie: Hoopa” as well as “Ninja Scroll” the streamer has something for everyone. The selections have a mix of subtitles and english dubbing.

The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $5.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $11.99 a month, both are available with a 30-Day Free Trial. For $54.99 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial, you can get Hulu + Live TV with 65+ channels from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.

What Devices Can I Stream Hulu to Watch Huluween & Other Content?

You can stream Hulu on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Xbox, Nintendo, iOS, Android, VIZIO Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, and your browser.

