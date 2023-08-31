What is the Cheapest Way to Stream NFL RedZone?

If you want to stream NFL RedZone this season, there are more options than ever to watch the best channel ever made for NFL fans. We broke down the least expensive ways to stream NFL RedZone Channel for the NFL season.

Best Deals on NFL RedZone For NFL Season

For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF your first month of Sling TV. With the discount, the Sling TV Blue Plan + Sports Extra is just $31 for your first month. With that, you can watch NFL RedZone, NFL Network, as well as Sunday Night Football and NFL on FOX or Monday Night Football on ABC (in select markets).

DIRECTV STREAM offers the best channel lineup in streaming, and you can start streaming for free. For the first time, DIRECTV STREAM now offers NFL RedZone as part of its sports package. After your trial, the monthly cost would be $90/month to get the base channel package and the sports add-on. DIRECTV STREAM includes ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC, so you can watch a ton of football. NFL Network and a huge number of regional sports networks are available for another $15.

All new subscribers though can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Fubo to stream CBS, FOX, NBC, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, and the option to add NFL RedZone (+$11).

They frequently run promotions on Amex that will give subscribers $25 off their first three months of Fubo, meaning you can get their base plan for just $61 a month. To see if you are eligible, you can check your AmEx Offers on your account. if you are, you just link the offer to your Amex and make sure you subscribe with the same card.

This year, NFL RedZone comes with the premium subscription of NFL+ ($14.99 / month). While NFL+ is a great service for football fans, that’s a steep price for a package that doesn’t include prime time games. When you consider that RedZone can be added at a lower price to live streamers that do include Sunday night and Monday night games, it’s unlikely that a standalone RedZone is your best option. You’ll save more by bundling the service with other channels using the options above.