What Is the Cheapest Way to Watch New Star Wars Series ‘Ahsoka’ on Disney+?

Ahsoka Tano is back, and better than ever according to many fans. The new Disney+ series “Ahsoka” has released two episodes so far, and new ones stream every Tuesday evening at 9 p.m. ET exclusively on Disney’s flagship streaming service.

“Ahsoka” follows the adventures of former Jedi and rebel Ahsoka Tano. The Empire has fallen, but the New Republic is still a on shaky foundation. Whispers are beginning to spread across the galaxy about the possible return of Grand Admiral Thrawn, long thought lost forever. Thrawn would galvanize the Imperial Remnant to another war, and Ahsoka knows she must find him first, especially if there’s any chance of saving her old friend Ezra Bridger.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month ($13 savings).

The show is a Disney+ exclusive, but there are several ways to enjoy that service, and some are a lot cheaper than others.

What’s the Cheapest Way to Watch ‘Ahsoka’?

Because “Ahsoka” isn’t available to stream anywhere besides Disney+, there aren’t unlimited ways to watch the show and save. The absolute cheapest way to do so is by signing up to Disney+ Basic, the service’s ad-supported tier for $7.99 per month. This plan features around 4-5 minutes of ads per hour of streaming, and is the only price tier of Disney+ that will not rise in cost on Oct. 12.

After that, it becomes a question of bundling. Disney’s streaming services are best enjoyed when bundled together, and to its credit, the company offers steep discounts on its streamers when users combine them. The cheapest bundle of Disney services available is a subscription to Disney's Duo Basic Bundle for $9.99 per month. That plan features ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu for $9.99 per month, a 37% savings over the $15.98 per month each service would cost separately. Like Disney+ Basic, Duo Basic will not rise in price when Disney executes upcoming price increases in October.

Users can incorporate live sports from ESPN+ into the bundle for just $3 per month more, creating what Disney calls the Trio Basic Bundle. This plan will rise from its current $12.99 monthly cost to $14.99 on Oct. 12, but it’s still the best value of the Disney Bundle packages overall, as the three services separately will cost $26.97 as of that date.

To cut out ads entirely on Hulu and Disney+, users can sign up to the Trio Premium bundle. This plan will rise in price from $19.99 to $24.99 on Oct. 12, but it gives customers the on-demand libraries of Hulu and Disney+ with no ads, and still incorporates ESPN+ at a price point $18 cheaper than what users would pay if they signed up for all those services after Oct. 12.

There are plenty of ways to watch “Ahsoka” on Disney+, depending on which other of the Disney streaming services users want to watch. You can see the show for as little as $8 per month, but paying just a little more will get you access to thousands more hours of entertainment, original shows like “The Bear” and “Only Murders in the Building,” and live sports via ESPN+.