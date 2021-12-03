What is the Difference Between Each Paramount+ Plan?

Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that offers on-demand content such as access to 12,000+ TV show episodes, originals, CBS classics, and a library full to the brim with popular movies. Watch content from channels like BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and many more. There are also live TV options such as live sporting events on CBS Sports HQ and 24-hour streaming news on CBSN.

Paramount+ Plans Overview

Subscribers can choose between their ad-supported plan for $4.99/month or ad-free for $9.99/month. You can save 16% off your monthly price with an annual plan. With ads costs $49.99/year and without ads costs $99.99/year.

Right now, you can get your first month for free with the code PEAKSALE. This is a great way to try the service for free.

Along with limited ads, there is an extensive library of episodes and movies, access to NFL on CBS live, round-the-clock live news with CBSN, and top soccer like Champions League live. This plan does not include a local live CBS station.

In addition to no ads (besides live TV), you are able to stream your live local CBS station, local news, late-night content, and prime-time line-up. There are more live sports options than the Essential plan. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

Subscribers have the option to bundle Paramount+ and SHOWTIME. The least expensive option is $11.99/month. You not only double your streaming, but you save 25% every month.

With the Premium plan (includes live local CBS station), you can save 28% by paying $14.99/month for the bundle.

If you already have a SHOWTIME annual subscription, you can still add Paramount+.

Paramount+ brings together some high-profile movie and TV franchises like “Mission: Impossible” and “Star Trek” with most of the stellar kids’ content from Nickelodeon. The service has been ramping up production lately, with high-profile projects like the upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” and a show from that same creator, “Mayor of Kingstown.” Viewers can also watch shows like “Reno 911!,” “Ghosts,” “Young Sheldon,” “Survivor,” and “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

Thankfully there is a 7-day free trial for each plan, so you have a couple of days to make a decision about which one is worth your money. Sports and news fans will enjoy the Paramount+ Premium plan due to the endless live sports content and 24/7 local news.