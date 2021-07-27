What is ‘The Streamer’? Disney Reveals Bundle They Already Offer in Frustrating Twitter Stunt

A Disney-affiliated verified Twitter account - @TheStreamer - emerged out of nowhere and started tweeting today, leading users to expect a huge announcement involving Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. The account showed a 3-hour stream of, well, a stream (the water kind). And 967,000 people watched in anticipation.

Although the announcement was supposed to drop at 6 p.m. ET, it didn’t hit until three hours later. And the big announcement is… a bundle that Disney has been offering for months.

Literally, this is the same bundle that has always been available. You can sign up here:

The hype was sky-high after Disney+ tweeted a pair of eyes alerting Twitter users to the new account yesterday.

Sure, it’s nice they roped Dave Bautista into this pastoral scene, but instead of a reveal of a “Hawkeye” trailer or something related to the MCU or “The Book of Boba Fett,” Disney just hyped up nearly a million people for no reason. Twitter users were, to put it mildly, disappointed.

One positive comment came from Disney-owned ESPN+:

But wow, guys. Wow.