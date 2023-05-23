What New Shows and Movies are Coming to Max on May 23?

After all the pomp and circumstance deserved by the launch of a new streamer, the momentous day has arrived! Max is officially launching Tuesday, May 23, the culmination of an effort first announced nearly a year ago, after Warner Media's merger with Discovery.

To celebrate Max’s release, Warner Bros. Discovery is unleashing a furious amount of new Max Original shows, blockbuster movies, and family favorites from discovery+. That’s before even getting into former HBO Max classics getting series finales on Sunday, May 28 in “Succession” and “Barry.”

Max Originals hitting the service on its launch date include the new documentary film “Bama Rush,” as well as shows like the reboot of “Clone High,” and a new reality show called “What am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel.” You’ll be able to find all of your old HBO Max favorites alongside these new originals, with much more coming to the platform soon.

The new movies coming to Max include “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” as well as the latest film from the DC Comics universe “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” If that’s still not enough to get you excited, keep scrolling to see the entire list of new shows and movies launching on Max on Wednesday, May 23.

What New Movies Are Coming to Max on May 23?

Bama Rush May 23, 2023 Follow four young women during sorority recruitment at the University of Alabama in the fall semester of 2022.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters May 29, 2019 Follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods March 15, 2023 Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying “Shazam!”, are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, who they must stop from using a weapon that could destroy the world.

What New Max Originals are Coming to Max on May 23?

Clone High May 23, 2023 After a high school that was secretly being run as an elaborate military experiment to clone the greatest minds in history was put on ice, the clones have been thawed out 20 years later to resume the experiment with new clone classmates – all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships.

German Genius May 23, 2023

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai May 23, 2023 Set in 1920s Shanghai, ten-year-old Sam and 12-year-old Elle return the Mogwai Gizmo back home to the lush and perilous Valley of Jade.

How to Create a Sex Scandal May 23, 2023 In 2005, the sleepy community of Mineola, Texas, is thrown into turmoil when local children reveal shocking stories about a pedophile sex ring that took place at a local swingers club. As arrests are made, life sentences handed down, and lives ruined, it soon becomes apparent that there is a lot more to the story than meets the eye. Now, the startling long-term repercussions of the scandal are revealed.

SmartLess: On the Road May 23, 2023 Hop on the road with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes as they take us on an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the sold-out live tour of their wildly successful podcast, “SmartLess.” Traveling from city to city all over the country, the trio is joined by celebrities such as Conan O’Brien, Will Ferrell, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Kevin Hart, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, David Letterman, and other surprise guests.

What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel May 23, 2023 Zooey Deschanel is on a mission to solve everyday food dilemmas by asking the tough questions we all have about what we eat. In the supermarket and in our own kitchens, Zooey explores common food mysteries and reveals the shocking truths big food manufacturers want to hide as she uncovers simple solutions to the question, “What am I eating?”

What Other TV Shows are Coming to Max on May 23?

Which HBO Max Series Have Finales on May 28?