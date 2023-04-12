What New Shows, Movies Will Be Available on Max, Warner Bros. Discovery New Merged Streaming Service?

As Warner Bros. Discovery announced details of its forthcoming streaming service that unites the programming from HBO Max and discovery+ into a single platform now known as Max, one of the promises was that there would be an unending stream of new titles coming to the service every month.

HBO and HBO Max CEO Casey Bloys announced on Wednesday that the streamer will premiere over 40 new titles and series every month.

“Max originals will continue to explore new stories and familiar universes that satisfy a diverse palette,” Bloys said, “making Max the only one to watch. The Max service is a wide-ranging mosaic of content that will be unmatched in the breadth, reach, and excellence of its offerings. We are unique because we have the best-in-all-categories across the board by any measure – be they ratings, awards, fandom. We know we can satisfy any craving because we have the brands that people love. At Max, they will find what they want, when they want it.”

As the new streamer prepares to launch on May 23, fans should be prepared for new content from WBD’s most popular franchises, as well as original series. The lineup will offer titles from every genre under the sun, so there’ll be something new for all ages on Max.

New ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight’

Many “Game of Thrones” fans already know the story of Ser Duncan the Tall and his tiny squire Egg. This series will tell the story of the Hedge Knight, an unlikely hero of Westeros. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

New ‘Harry Potter’ Series

Confirming news first reported last week, WBD will reboot the “Harry Potter” franchise with a new show based on the beloved book series. The current plan is for seven seasons of the show, with each serving as an adaptation of a different novel in the “Harry Potter” book series.

‘The Penguin’

Colin Farrell will reprise his role from Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” in this new, gritty crime drama set in the DC Universe. The eight episode series will focus on Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot as he tries to carve out a name for himself in Gotham’s criminal underbelly.

Take a First Look at Max Original Series ‘The Penguin’:

New series from Chuck Lorre in the ‘Big Bang Universe’

Max is partnering with producer extraordinaire Chuck Lorre for a return to the universe of “The Big Bang Theory.” This will mark the second spin-off series to be developed from that show, the first being “Young Sheldon.” Plot details for the new show are being held tightly under wraps by Max, which currently houses all episodes of “The Big Bang Theory” and the first five seasons of “Young Sheldon” on-demand.

Max Original Comedy Series “How to Be a Bookie”

The “Big Bang Theory” spin-off mentioned above is not the only current collaboration between Lorre and WBD. Lorre is also in production on a new original comedy series developed with WBD called “How to Be a Bookie.” Details were light, but the series will star comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, who most recently lent his voice to “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

Max Original Series Set in “The Conjuring” Universe

This series will continue a storyline originally established in “The Conjuring” feature film series. It will be produced by Peter Safran, and the multihyphenate James Wan is also in talks to come aboard as an executive producer. Wan has been involved with several of the titles in “The Conjuring” franchise thus far, including serving as producer on the upcoming title in the franchise “The Nun 2,” which will be released in theaters in September.

“Smartless on the Road”

Have you ever listened to the Smartless podcast? It’s a weekly show hosted by actors Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, in which the trio welcome a guest to talk about their life and their impact on the world. Past guests include fellow celebrities like Brendan Fraser, political leaders like President Joe Biden, and many more.

Now, the fellas are taking their podcast in front of the camera, and on the road! This six-part docuseries provides fly-on-the-wall, intimate access of the three friends and beloved actors as they travel through Boston, Brooklyn, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Madison, Wisconsin, and Los Angeles, giving viewers a sneak peek into the minds, conversations, and bonds behind one of the country’s most popular podcasts.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Smartless on the Road’

‘Shaun White: The Last Run’

This three-part docuseries will focus on Shaun White’s last ride: the 2022 Olympics. The show will explore White’s legacy, from heart issues during his childhood to the building of his snowboarding career, to the countless sacrifices his parents made to help him get to where he is. It all culminates with White’s final push to be an Olympic champion one last time.

All New ‘Fixer Upper: The Hotel”

This one will be Chip and Joanna Gaines’s most ambitious project to date – renovating a historic building in downtown Waco to open Hotel 1928, a new boutique hotel just a few blocks from Magnolia Market at the Silos.

For this one-of-a-kind project, Chip and Jo will bring the former Grand Karem Shrine building back to life and turn it into the premiere hotel destination in Waco complete with four floors of 33 bespoke guest rooms, a restaurant, ballroom event space and a rooftop terrace.

Check out a Preview of ‘Fixer-Upper: The Hotel’

‘Downey’s Dream Cars’

This unscripted series will follow “Iron Man” actor Robert Downey Jr. as he attempts to make his huge collection of cars environmentally friendly. Downey’s goal with the series is “to showcase that it’s possible to keep the integrity of classic cars while leveraging new tech and innovation to make them more eco-friendly.”

‘Love & Translation’

From the same team that brought you “90 Day Fiancé” comes a new reality dating series that’s ready to set the world on fire. Three American men and twelve international women will be brought together on a tropical island. The twist? None of them speak the same language, and there are no translators! The singles will need to count on their senses to help develop their connection and determine the power of their chemistry and attraction.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Love and Translation’

‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge’

In this series, 15 talented HGTV home design and renovation experts and one celebrated Food Network chef will participate in the creation of a real-life Barbie’s Dreamhouse. Teams will overhaul areas of the home with an era-specific style, such as an early 1960s atomic age kitchen, a ‘70s disco vibe for Ken’s Den and a main bedroom decked out in ‘80s glam.

Enjoy a Preview of ‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge’

‘Peter and the Wolf’

Featuring a special juxtaposition of traditional hand-drawn 2D animation combined with a physical set-built world, this reimagined classic tale follows a grieving 12-year-old Peter who is now in the care of his grandfather after enduring the loss of a parent. Upon hearing stories of a wolf on the loose, Peter decides to explore the vast meadow and forest nearby to try and find the wolf himself. Along the way he encounters creatures who help him on his quest while contending with hunters aiming to win a prize for capturing the wolf. The show will feature original artwork from U2’s Bono.

‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai’

This series takes viewers back to 1920s Shanghai where the Wing family first meets the young Mogwai called Gizmo. Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 “Gremlins” film) accepts the dangerous task to take Gizmo home and embarks on a journey through the Chinese countryside. Sam and Gizmo are joined by a teenage street thief named Elle, and together, they encounter—and sometimes battle—colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. Along their quest, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.

Watch the Trailer for ‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai’

‘True Detective: Night Country’

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodi Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Karli Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

See the New Trailer for ‘True Detective: Night Country’

‘The Regime’

This new drama series tells the story of a royal family in a time period most audiences don’t get to observe them in: the modern era. The show follows the tale of one year behind the walls of a palace in modern Europe, as the regime that lives within them slowly falls apart. Kate Winslet stars.

Watch a Preview of ‘The Regime’

‘The Sympathizer’

Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, “The Sympathizer” is an espionage thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the United States.

See a Trailer for ‘The Sympathizer’

‘Survive the Raft’

This new reality series will follow nine contestants who set sail on the Acali II, in order to determine if they can truly work together. Each successful mission they complete will earn money toward a communal pot that will be split amongst all remaining players when the season ends. But they’ll all also be given weekly challenges that will challenge them to divide and disrupt the group. Will the team be able to make it to the end together?