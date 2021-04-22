What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in May 2021, Including ‘The Underground Railroad’ and ‘Skyfall’

Cora Randall is desperate to escape her Georgia plantation for freedom. She has heard of the legendary Underground Railroad — only to discover it’s real — and located in the Antebellum South. The limited Amazon Prime Video series “The Underground Railroad” is from Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) and based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead. On the spy front, James Bond (Daniel Craig) tests his loyalty to M (Judi Dench) in “Skyfall” as her past comes back to threaten her — and 007 must destroy her enemies.

Sci-fi fans can watch three “Alien” movies screening this month, while Dan Brown fans can explore the secrets of art and the Vatican in “The Da Vinci Code” and its sequel, “Angels & Demons.”

Coming To Amazon in May 2021

May 1

Alien: Resurrection (1997)

Alien 3 (1992)

Aliens (1986)

Almost Famous (2000)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Betrayed (1988)

Bound (1996)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

Fascination (2004)

Flight (2012)

Flightplan (2005)

Georgia Rule (2018)

Green Zone (2010)

Gunsight Ridge (1957)

Hidalgo (2004)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

Knowing (2009)

Leatherheads (2008)

Nanny Mcphee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

One Fine Day (1996)

Priest (2011)

Reign Of Fire (2002)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil (2002)

Rio (2011)

Sahara (1983)

Scent Of A Woman (1992)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Shattered (1991)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

The Dalton Girls (1957)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The French Connection (1971)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Ladykillers (2004)

The Men Who Stare At Goats (2009)

The Outsider (1980)

The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Towering Inferno (1974)

Two For The Money (2005)

Unbreakable (2000)

Vantage Point (2008)

May 5

Skyfall (2012)

May 7

The Boy From Medellín - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Breach (2020)

May 9

Robot & Frank (2012)

May 13

Saint Maud (2020)

May 14

The Underground Railroad - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

May 19

Red Dawn (2012)

Trumbo (2015)

May 21

P!nk: All I Know So Far - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Solos - Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

May 28

Panic - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

“The Underground Railroad” trailer