What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in September 2020, Including ‘The Boys’ Season 2 and ‘Utopia’

Fans of Amazon Prime Video’s superhero saga “The Boys” have a new season to enjoy, while on the earthly plane, the documentary “All In: The Fight for Democracy” examines the dangerous practice of voter suppression in the United States.

New comedies include “Get Duked!” and the dino adventure “Dino Dana The Movie.” Oscar winner Renée Zellweger reveals a poignant Judy Garland in “Judy,” while “Utopia” follows comic fans that realize the conspiracy in their favorite comic is real! And it’s up to them to save humanity.

Coming to Amazon Prime Video in September 2020

Sept. 1

Movies

1/1 (2018)

1 Million Happy Nows (2018)

A Birder’s Guide To Everything (2014)

Abe & Phil’s Last Poker Game (2018)

Addicted To Fresno (2015)

Alex Cross (2012)

American Dragons (1998)

Bachelor Lions (2020)

Barney Thomson (2016)

Beach Party (1963)

Bewitched (2005)

Big Time (1988)

Bitter Melon (2018)

Bully (2019)

C.O.G. (2013)

Carrington (1995)

Casino Royale (2006)

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (1977)

Dark Matter (2007)

De-Lovely (2004)

Defense of the Realm (1986)

Die, Monster, Die! (1965)

Don’t Talk to Irene (2018)

Dr. Goldfoot And The Bikini Machine (1965)

Eaten By Lions (2020)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Enemy Within (2019)

Extreme Justice (1993)

Face 2 Face (2017)

Gas-s-s-s (1970)

I’d Like To Be Alone Now (2019)

I’m Not Here (2019)

Kart Racer (2003

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Lord Love a Duck (1966)

Man of La Mancha (1972)

Microbe and Gasoline (2016)

Miss Nobody (2010)

Muscle Beach Party (1964)

Music Within (2007)

No Way to Live (2017)

Patriots Day (2017)

Rambo (2008)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Slash (2007)

Slow Burn (2007)

Snapshots (2018)

Sunlight Jr. (2013)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Billion Dollar Hobo (1977)

The Birdcage (1997)

The Dunning Man (2018)

The Festival (2019)

The Go-Getters (2018)

The Graduate (1967)

The Hanoi Hilton (1987)

The Haunted Palace (1963)

The House On Carroll Street (1988)

The Last House On The Left (1972)

The Mechanic (1972)

The Ring Thing (2018)

The Video Dead (1986)

The Visitors (1972)

The Weight Of Water (2002)

The White Bus (1967)

The Woods (2006)

The Yes Men (2004)

To Keep The Light (2018)

The Turkey Bowl (2019)

Twice-Told Tales (1963)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

Warrior Road (2017)

Weather Girl (2009)

What Children Do (2018)

What If It Works? (2018)

Whoever Slew Auntie Roo? (1972)

Yongary: Monster From The Deep (1967)

Zoom (2016)

TV Series

A Chef’s Life: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Cedar Cove: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Codename: Kids Next Door: Season 1 (Boomerang)

George Gently: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Hero Elementary: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

How to Become a SuperStar Student, 2nd Edition: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

I’m Dying Up Here: Season 1 (Showtime)

Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Last Hope with Troy Dunn: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Nazi Mega Weapons: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Stuck With You: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Texas Metal: Season 1 (MotorTrend on Demand)

The Blood Pact: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Bureau: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Celtic World: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

The Crimson Field: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Jack Benny Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Roy Rogers TV Show: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Wrong Man: Season 1 (STARZ)

Sept. 2

Movies

Hell On The Border (2019)

Sept. 4

Movies

Dino Dana The Movie - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

TV Series

The Boys - Amazon Original Series: Season 2

Sept. 16

Movies

Blackbird (2020)

Sept. 18

Movies

All In: The Fight for Democracy - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Gemini Man (2019)

Sept. 22

Movies

The Addams Family (2019)

Sept. 25

Movies

Judy (2019)

TV Series

Utopia - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Sept. 28

Movies

Force of Nature (2020)

Inherit The Viper (2020)

Sept. 29

Movies

Trauma Center (2019)

