What’s Coming to discovery+ in April 2022, Including ‘Serving the Hamptons,’ ‘Handcrafted Hotels’

The Hamptons is known for its uber-rich clientele. But what about those who wait on them? Check out discovery+’s “Serving the Hamptons,” which follows staffers at the exclusive Southampton restaurant 75 Main and the house they share. Love, lust and rule-breaking are on the menu. The series premieres on the streamer on April 7.

On April 22, true crime podcasters and investigators Alexis Linkletter and Billy Jensen are bringing a two-hour special to the streaming service as a companion to their five-part podcast series “Unraveled: Once a Killer.” In the next installment of the pair’s “Unraveled” anthology, they investigate the most elusive criminal to ever strike — the “one and done killer.” These mysterious offenders commit murder without sufficient evidence, never kill again, and disappear back into society for decades, leaving detectives and criminal profilers with an unsolvable case.

Coming in April:

Lifestyle

Serving the Hamptons - April 7

Food

All On The Table - April 20

Home

The Repair Shop (Season 5) - April 9

High Design with Kim Myles - April 13

Curb Your Carbon - April 21

Documentaries

Dear Mr. Brody - April 28

Man Without a Heart - April 29

True Crime

Unraveled: Once a Killer - April 22

Automobiles

Radford Builds – April 25

Magnolia Network

Handcrafted Hotels - April 15

Immersions