What’s Coming to discovery+ in April 2022, Including ‘Serving the Hamptons,’ ‘Handcrafted Hotels’
The Hamptons is known for its uber-rich clientele. But what about those who wait on them? Check out discovery+’s “Serving the Hamptons,” which follows staffers at the exclusive Southampton restaurant 75 Main and the house they share. Love, lust and rule-breaking are on the menu. The series premieres on the streamer on April 7.
On April 22, true crime podcasters and investigators Alexis Linkletter and Billy Jensen are bringing a two-hour special to the streaming service as a companion to their five-part podcast series “Unraveled: Once a Killer.” In the next installment of the pair’s “Unraveled” anthology, they investigate the most elusive criminal to ever strike — the “one and done killer.” These mysterious offenders commit murder without sufficient evidence, never kill again, and disappear back into society for decades, leaving detectives and criminal profilers with an unsolvable case.
Coming in April:
Lifestyle
- Serving the Hamptons - April 7
Food
- All On The Table - April 20
Home
- The Repair Shop (Season 5) - April 9
- High Design with Kim Myles - April 13
- Curb Your Carbon - April 21
Documentaries
- Dear Mr. Brody - April 28
- Man Without a Heart - April 29
True Crime
- Unraveled: Once a Killer - April 22
Automobiles
- Radford Builds – April 25
Magnolia Network
- Handcrafted Hotels - April 15
Immersions
- Little Big World - April 22
discovery+
discovery+ is a video streaming service that offers more than 55,000 episodes of 2,500+ current and classic shows from several popular TV brands including Discovery, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime, and History.
The service primarily focuses on non-fiction programming or “reality” TV shows.
discovery+ is available with limited ads for $4.99 / month or ad-free for $6.99 / month.