What’s Coming to discovery+ in August 2022, Including ‘Contraption Masters,’ ‘Menendez Brothers: Misjudged?’

Fern Siegel

In the new competition series “Contraption Masters” amateur tinkerers create chain-reaction machines — with the winning entry exhibited in a museum. The discovery+ catch? The machines are given an easy challenge, but must produce results in the most elaborate ways. It’s a chance to showcase tech skills and engineering feats. Hosted by Richard Hammond, the series begins streaming on Aug. 7.

Check out a preview for “Contraption Masters”:

Also coming to the streaming service on Aug. 7 is a true-crime story 30 years in the making. For many onlookers, with modern sensibilities, the case of Erik and Lyle Menendez — who were found guilty of murdering their parents in 1989 — looks much more like victims fighting against parental abuse than sibling greed. “Menendez Brothers: Misjudged?” re-examines the case and considers how media obsession might have prejudged the entire situation.

Coming to discovery+ in August:

Love & Relationships

  • sMothered – August 8
  • My Big Fat Fabulous Life – August 9
  • Good Sex – August 19 
  • 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? – August 28

Documentary

  • Viagra: The Little Blue Pill That Changed the World – August 12 

Magnolia

  • Recipe Lost and Found – August 5
  • The Art of Vintage – August 6
  • Capturing Home – August 6
  • In with the Old – August 24
  • Rental Redo – August 26
  • Diary of an Old Home – August 26

Competition

  • Contraption Masters - August 7 

True Crime

  • Faking It: Michael Jackson – August 4
  • Menendez Brothers: Misjudged? – August 7
  • Faking It: R Kelly – August 11
  • Who Killed Biggie and Tupac? – August 14
  • Homicide Hunter: Never Give Up – August 17
  • The Diana Investigations – August 18 
  • The Killer Nanny – August 21
  • Mary Kay Letourneau: Notes On A Scandal – August 28
