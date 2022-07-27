What’s Coming to discovery+ in August 2022, Including ‘Contraption Masters,’ ‘Menendez Brothers: Misjudged?’

In the new competition series “Contraption Masters” amateur tinkerers create chain-reaction machines — with the winning entry exhibited in a museum. The discovery+ catch? The machines are given an easy challenge, but must produce results in the most elaborate ways. It’s a chance to showcase tech skills and engineering feats. Hosted by Richard Hammond, the series begins streaming on Aug. 7.

Check out a preview for “Contraption Masters”:

Also coming to the streaming service on Aug. 7 is a true-crime story 30 years in the making. For many onlookers, with modern sensibilities, the case of Erik and Lyle Menendez — who were found guilty of murdering their parents in 1989 — looks much more like victims fighting against parental abuse than sibling greed. “Menendez Brothers: Misjudged?” re-examines the case and considers how media obsession might have prejudged the entire situation.

Coming to discovery+ in August:

Love & Relationships

sMothered – August 8

My Big Fat Fabulous Life – August 9

Good Sex – August 19

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? – August 28

Documentary

Viagra: The Little Blue Pill That Changed the World – August 12

Magnolia

Recipe Lost and Found – August 5

The Art of Vintage – August 6

Capturing Home – August 6

In with the Old – August 24

Rental Redo – August 26

Diary of an Old Home – August 26

Competition

Contraption Masters - August 7

True Crime