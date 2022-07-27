What’s Coming to discovery+ in August 2022, Including ‘Contraption Masters,’ ‘Menendez Brothers: Misjudged?’
In the new competition series “Contraption Masters” amateur tinkerers create chain-reaction machines — with the winning entry exhibited in a museum. The discovery+ catch? The machines are given an easy challenge, but must produce results in the most elaborate ways. It’s a chance to showcase tech skills and engineering feats. Hosted by Richard Hammond, the series begins streaming on Aug. 7.
Check out a preview for “Contraption Masters”:
Also coming to the streaming service on Aug. 7 is a true-crime story 30 years in the making. For many onlookers, with modern sensibilities, the case of Erik and Lyle Menendez — who were found guilty of murdering their parents in 1989 — looks much more like victims fighting against parental abuse than sibling greed. “Menendez Brothers: Misjudged?” re-examines the case and considers how media obsession might have prejudged the entire situation.
Coming to discovery+ in August:
Love & Relationships
- sMothered – August 8
- My Big Fat Fabulous Life – August 9
- Good Sex – August 19
- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? – August 28
Documentary
- Viagra: The Little Blue Pill That Changed the World – August 12
Magnolia
- Recipe Lost and Found – August 5
- The Art of Vintage – August 6
- Capturing Home – August 6
- In with the Old – August 24
- Rental Redo – August 26
- Diary of an Old Home – August 26
Competition
- Contraption Masters - August 7
True Crime
- Faking It: Michael Jackson – August 4
- Menendez Brothers: Misjudged? – August 7
- Faking It: R Kelly – August 11
- Who Killed Biggie and Tupac? – August 14
- Homicide Hunter: Never Give Up – August 17
- The Diana Investigations – August 18
- The Killer Nanny – August 21
- Mary Kay Letourneau: Notes On A Scandal – August 28
