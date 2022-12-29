 Skip to Content
What’s Coming to discovery+ in January 2023, Including ‘January 6th,’ ‘Prisoner of the Prophet,’ ‘Harry & Meghan’

Fern Siegel

The documentary “January 6th” arrives on discovery+ on Jan. 5, interviewing first responders and survivors of the 2021 Capitol insurrection. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Washington D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III, Congresswoman Liz Cheney, and senators, representatives, congressional staffers, and police officers share their experiences. “January 6th” is directed by Emmy and Peabody-winning directors Gédéon and Jules Naudet (“9/11”).

Watch the trailer for “January 6th”:

Coming to disscovery+ on Jan. 30 is “Prisoner of the Prophet.” In the film, Briell, the 65th wife of self-proclaimed prophet Warren Jeffs, details a harrowing life in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church), a religious sect of the fundamentalist Mormon Church.

In “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal,” on Jan. 1, the royal duo navigates their first year of marriage against a backdrop of public acceptance and hatred.

Coming to Tubi:

January 1:

  • A Father’s Nightmare
  • A Sister’s Secret
  • Amish Abduction
  • Baby Monitor Murders
  • Deadly Influencer
  • Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal
  • Her Secret Family Killer
  • Into the Arms of Danger
  • Mommy’s Little Princess
  • My Nightmare Landlord
  • The Wrong Stepmother

January 5:

  • January 6th

January 11:

  • This is Life with Lisa Ling

January 18:

  • Real Life Nightmare

January 30:

  • Prisoner of the Prophet
discovery+ is a video streaming service that offers more than 70,000 episodes of 2,500+ current and classic shows from several popular TV brands including Discovery, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime, and History.

The service primarily focuses on non-fiction programming or “reality” TV shows.

discovery+ is available with limited ads for $4.99 / month or ad-free for $6.99 / month.

