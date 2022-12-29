What’s Coming to discovery+ in January 2023, Including ‘January 6th,’ ‘Prisoner of the Prophet,’ ‘Harry & Meghan’

The documentary “January 6th” arrives on discovery+ on Jan. 5, interviewing first responders and survivors of the 2021 Capitol insurrection. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Washington D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III, Congresswoman Liz Cheney, and senators, representatives, congressional staffers, and police officers share their experiences. “January 6th” is directed by Emmy and Peabody-winning directors Gédéon and Jules Naudet (“9/11”).

Watch the trailer for “January 6th”:

Coming to disscovery+ on Jan. 30 is “Prisoner of the Prophet.” In the film, Briell, the 65th wife of self-proclaimed prophet Warren Jeffs, details a harrowing life in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church), a religious sect of the fundamentalist Mormon Church.

In “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal,” on Jan. 1, the royal duo navigates their first year of marriage against a backdrop of public acceptance and hatred.

Coming to Tubi:

January 1:

A Father’s Nightmare

A Sister’s Secret

Amish Abduction

Baby Monitor Murders

Deadly Influencer

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal Her Secret Family Killer

Into the Arms of Danger

Mommy’s Little Princess

My Nightmare Landlord

The Wrong Stepmother