What’s Coming to discovery+ in June, Including ‘Pushing the Line’ and ‘Relentless’
New titles on the discovery+ in June 2021, include “Pushing the Line,” which explores the extremes of highlining, which entails walking hundreds of feet above the ground on a one-inch rope.
Also, documentarian Christina Fontana went from filmmaker to risking her personal safety as she shot the six-part true-crime series “Relentless.” It’s about the case of a missing 21-year-old woman in Hannibal, Missouri. Fontana spent 11 years investigating the dark story.
discovery+
discovery+ is a video streaming service that offers more than 55,000 episodes of 2,500+ current and classic shows from several popular TV brands including Discovery, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime, and History.
The service primarily focuses on non-fiction programming or “reality” TV shows.
discovery+ is available with limited ads for $4.99 / month or ad-free for $6.99 / month.
Coming to discovery+ in June:
Adventure and Exploration
- Pushing the Line - June 5.
True Crime
- Relentless - June 28
Food
- Budget Battle - June 3
- Battle of the Brothers - Thursday, June 17
Lifestyle
- Too Large June 2
- Weekend Getaway with Michelle Buteau -June 10
Paranormal and Unexplained
- Shock Docs: The Devil Made Me Do It June 11
Love and Relationships
- 90 Day Journey: Pride Month June 6
- 90 Day Diaries - Sunday, June 13
Home
- The House My Wedding Bought June 16
Documentaries
- Chasing the Thunder June 8
- My Name is Bulger June 17
- Yellowstone Super Volcano: The Next Pompeii June 24
Immersions
- Secret Islands of the Pacific June 8