What’s Coming to discovery+ in June, Including ‘Pushing the Line’ and ‘Relentless’

New titles on the discovery+ in June 2021, include “Pushing the Line,” which explores the extremes of highlining, which entails walking hundreds of feet above the ground on a one-inch rope.

Also, documentarian Christina Fontana went from filmmaker to risking her personal safety as she shot the six-part true-crime series “Relentless.” It’s about the case of a missing 21-year-old woman in Hannibal, Missouri. Fontana spent 11 years investigating the dark story.

Coming to discovery+ in June:

Adventure and Exploration

Pushing the Line - June 5.

True Crime

Relentless - June 28

Food

Budget Battle - June 3

Battle of the Brothers - Thursday, June 17

Lifestyle

Too Large June 2

Weekend Getaway with Michelle Buteau -June 10

Paranormal and Unexplained

Shock Docs: The Devil Made Me Do It June 11

Love and Relationships

90 Day Journey: Pride Month June 6

90 Day Diaries - Sunday, June 13

Home

The House My Wedding Bought June 16

Documentaries

Chasing the Thunder June 8

My Name is Bulger June 17

Yellowstone Super Volcano: The Next Pompeii June 24

Immersions

Secret Islands of the Pacific June 8

“Discovery+” trailer