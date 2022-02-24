What’s Coming to discovery+ in March 2022, Including ‘Ghost Adventures,’ Cabins’

Brace for the otherworldly as “Ghost Adventures” returns to discovery+ in March. The crew hits haunted destinations around the country where they use technology to discover evidence of the paranormal and then uncover the truth behind each mystery.

If something spooky isn’t how you want to spend your evening, you can also snuggle up and see if couples can ignite some romance when the new season of “Cabins” debuts on the streamer next month.

Two new true-crime series will be arriving on discovery+ in March as well. First, “Holy Heist” focuses on a $7.4 million Brinks armored truck robbery while “Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed” details the abuse and corruption surrounding the controversial church; as well as the affair that led to celebrity senior pastor Carl Lentz’s downfall.

Coming in March:

True Crime

Holy Heist - March 15

Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed - March 24

Paranormal & Unexplained

Ghost Adventures (season 25) - March 10

The Ghost Town Terror - March 11

Help! My House is Haunted: Celebrity Edition - March 13

Food

Restaurant Rivals: Irvine vs. Taffer - March 3

Home

Queen of Versailles Reigns Again - March 30

Documentaries

Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness - March 8

Last Exit: Space - March 10

Adventure

Discovering David Dobrik: Colombia - March 22

Lifestyle

Pig Royalty (season 2) - March 16

Ibiza Weekender - March 25

White Water Summer March 30

Love & Relationships

The Cabins (season 2) - Saturday, March 26

Science & Technology

Inventions That Changed History - March 31

Magnolia Network

Art in Bloom with Helen Dealtry (season 2) - March 4

The Craftsman - March 11

Ranch to Table (season 2) - March 18

Check out the trailer for “Ghost Hunters” before the new season airs on discovery+