 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
discovery+

What’s Coming to discovery+ in March 2022, Including ‘Ghost Adventures,’ Cabins’

Fern Siegel

Brace for the otherworldly as “Ghost Adventures” returns to discovery+ in March. The crew hits haunted destinations around the country where they use technology to discover evidence of the paranormal and then uncover the truth behind each mystery.

If something spooky isn’t how you want to spend your evening, you can also snuggle up and see if couples can ignite some romance when the new season of “Cabins” debuts on the streamer next month.

Two new true-crime series will be arriving on discovery+ in March as well. First, “Holy Heist” focuses on a $7.4 million Brinks armored truck robbery while “Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed” details the abuse and corruption surrounding the controversial church; as well as the affair that led to celebrity senior pastor Carl Lentz’s downfall.

Coming in March:

True Crime

  • Holy Heist - March 15
  • Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed - March 24

Paranormal & Unexplained

  • Ghost Adventures (season 25) - March 10 
  • The Ghost Town Terror - March 11 
  • Help! My House is Haunted: Celebrity Edition - March 13 

Food

  • Restaurant Rivals: Irvine vs. Taffer - March 3 

Home

  • Queen of Versailles Reigns Again - March 30 

Documentaries

  • Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness - March 8 
  • Last Exit: Space - March 10

Adventure

  • Discovering David Dobrik: Colombia - March 22 

Lifestyle

  • Pig Royalty (season 2) - March 16 
  • Ibiza Weekender - March 25 
  • White Water Summer March 30 

Love & Relationships

  • The Cabins (season 2) - Saturday, March 26 

Science & Technology

  • Inventions That Changed History - March 31 

Magnolia Network

  • Art in Bloom with Helen Dealtry (season 2) - March 4 
  • The Craftsman - March 11
  • Ranch to Table (season 2) - March 18 

Check out the trailer for “Ghost Hunters” before the new season airs on discovery+

7-Day Trial
discoveryplus.com

discovery+

discovery+ is a video streaming service that offers more than 55,000 episodes of 2,500+ current and classic shows from several popular TV brands including Discovery, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime, and History.

The service primarily focuses on non-fiction programming or “reality” TV shows.

discovery+ is available with limited ads for $4.99 / month or ad-free for $6.99 / month.

7-Day Trial
$4.99+ / month
discoveryplus.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.