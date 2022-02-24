What’s Coming to discovery+ in March 2022, Including ‘Ghost Adventures,’ Cabins’
Brace for the otherworldly as “Ghost Adventures” returns to discovery+ in March. The crew hits haunted destinations around the country where they use technology to discover evidence of the paranormal and then uncover the truth behind each mystery.
If something spooky isn’t how you want to spend your evening, you can also snuggle up and see if couples can ignite some romance when the new season of “Cabins” debuts on the streamer next month.
Two new true-crime series will be arriving on discovery+ in March as well. First, “Holy Heist” focuses on a $7.4 million Brinks armored truck robbery while “Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed” details the abuse and corruption surrounding the controversial church; as well as the affair that led to celebrity senior pastor Carl Lentz’s downfall.
Coming in March:
True Crime
- Holy Heist - March 15
- Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed - March 24
Paranormal & Unexplained
- Ghost Adventures (season 25) - March 10
- The Ghost Town Terror - March 11
- Help! My House is Haunted: Celebrity Edition - March 13
Food
- Restaurant Rivals: Irvine vs. Taffer - March 3
Home
- Queen of Versailles Reigns Again - March 30
Documentaries
- Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness - March 8
- Last Exit: Space - March 10
Adventure
- Discovering David Dobrik: Colombia - March 22
Lifestyle
- Pig Royalty (season 2) - March 16
- Ibiza Weekender - March 25
- White Water Summer March 30
Love & Relationships
- The Cabins (season 2) - Saturday, March 26
Science & Technology
- Inventions That Changed History - March 31
Magnolia Network
- Art in Bloom with Helen Dealtry (season 2) - March 4
- The Craftsman - March 11
- Ranch to Table (season 2) - March 18
Check out the trailer for “Ghost Hunters” before the new season airs on discovery+
