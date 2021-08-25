 Skip to Content
What’s Coming to discovery+ in September 2021, Including ‘Curse of the Chippendales’ and ‘Street Outlaws: Gone Girl’

Fern Siegel

Curse of the Chippendales tells the dark side of the male stripper troupe that became famous in the 1980s in discovery+’s true-crime series. The money rolled in — so did fame and bizarre murder plots. The brand became a multimillion-dollar global venture, but the three men who conceived the “women’s only” male erotica act paid a high price for success.

Racing to a different end, Street Outlaws: Gone Girl highlights the most competitive female drivers in the country as seven street racers shift into high gear in Las Vegas.

Also, the streamer will commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with No Responders Left Behind with Jon Stewart and Rebuilding Hope: The Children of 9/11.

discovery+ is a video streaming service that offers more than 55,000 episodes of 2,500+ current and classic shows from several popular TV brands including Discovery, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime, and History.

The service primarily focuses on non-fiction programming or “reality” TV shows.

discovery+ is available with limited ads for $4.99 / month or ad-free for $6.99 / month.

Coming to discovery+ in September:

True Crime

Doctor’s Orders - Sept. 3
Secrets, Lies & Private Eyes – Sept. 15
Curse of the Chippendales – Sept. 24 

Automotive

Street Outlaws: Gone Girl – Sept. 6 

Lifestyle

Last Chance Transplant – Sept. 22 

Documentaries

No Responders Left Behind – Sept. 9

Paranormal and Unexplained

Shock Doc: The Curse of Lizzie Borden – Sept. 10

Home

Reno My Rental – Sept. 18 

Food

Tiny Food Fight – Sept. 16 

Love and Relationships

90 Day: Bares All (season 2) – Sept. 12 

Adventure

Extreme Salvage Squad – Sept.18 

Magnolia Network

Rebuilding Hope: The Children of 9/11 – Sept. 7
Making Modern with Brooke and Brice – Sept. 10
An American Story - Sept. 24
Point of View: A Designer Profile (season 2) – Sept. 24

Now Streaming on discovery+

