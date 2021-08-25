What’s Coming to discovery+ in September 2021, Including ‘Curse of the Chippendales’ and ‘Street Outlaws: Gone Girl’

Curse of the Chippendales tells the dark side of the male stripper troupe that became famous in the 1980s in discovery+’s true-crime series. The money rolled in — so did fame and bizarre murder plots. The brand became a multimillion-dollar global venture, but the three men who conceived the “women’s only” male erotica act paid a high price for success.

Racing to a different end, Street Outlaws: Gone Girl highlights the most competitive female drivers in the country as seven street racers shift into high gear in Las Vegas.

Also, the streamer will commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with No Responders Left Behind with Jon Stewart and Rebuilding Hope: The Children of 9/11.

Coming to discovery+ in September:

True Crime

• Doctor’s Orders - Sept. 3

• Secrets, Lies & Private Eyes – Sept. 15

• Curse of the Chippendales – Sept. 24

Automotive

• Street Outlaws: Gone Girl – Sept. 6

Lifestyle

• Last Chance Transplant – Sept. 22

Documentaries

• No Responders Left Behind – Sept. 9

Paranormal and Unexplained

• Shock Doc: The Curse of Lizzie Borden – Sept. 10

Home

• Reno My Rental – Sept. 18

Food

• Tiny Food Fight – Sept. 16

Love and Relationships

• 90 Day: Bares All (season 2) – Sept. 12

Adventure

• Extreme Salvage Squad – Sept.18

Magnolia Network

• Rebuilding Hope: The Children of 9/11 – Sept. 7

• Making Modern with Brooke and Brice – Sept. 10

• An American Story - Sept. 24

• Point of View: A Designer Profile (season 2) – Sept. 24

Now Streaming on discovery+