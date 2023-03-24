What’s Coming to Disney+ in April 2023? ‘Peter Pan & Wendy,’ ‘Rennervations,’ ‘Mandalorian’ Season Finale

Peter Pan has delighted audiences for over a century. The character’s latest incarnation, “Peter Pan and Wendy,” will stream April 28 on Disney+. Wendy and her brothers head to Neverland where Peter, leader of the Lost Boys, doesn’t want to grow up. But the pleasures of a childhood kingdom, shared with Tinker Bell and Tiger Lily, are shattered by the presence of the evil Captain Hook, played by Jude Law.

Also arriving on the platform next month is “Rennervations,”t he new series from erstwhile Avenger Jeremy Renner. He and his team of expert builders use their skills to transform different vehicles that have seen better days into mind-blowing creations that serve communities around the world. The show, which premieres on April 12, will see Renner and company turning a tour bus into a mobile music studio, a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility, a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation center, and a city bus into a mobile dance studio.

In addition to “The Mandalorian” Season 3 finale on April 19, “Star Wars” fans will also have the “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.” These adorable animated shorts are the perfect way to introduce young fans to the ways of the force. They debut April 26 on Disney+.

Also coming to the streamer in April is the latest version of “Journey to the Center of the Earth,” which premieres April 5. This latest version comes from Mexico and will be in Spanish. Inspired by the Jules Verne novel, the eight-episode series follows Diego and his friends after they find his grandmother’s secret medallion and follow in her footsteps. This mysterious path leads them to a parallel universe and a wild adventure.

