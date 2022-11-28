 Skip to Content
What’s Coming to Disney+ in December 2022, Including ‘National Treasure: Edge of History,’ ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules’

Fern Siegel

Twenty-year-old Jess Valenzuela’s life is changed when a stranger gives her a clue to an ancient Pan-American treasure that might connect to her dead father. “National Treasure: Edge of History,” the TV sequel to the movie franchise, stars Lisette Olivera as a Mexican-American adventurer who is determined to solve a compelling mystery, both historic and personal. Catherine Zeta-Jones, Justin Bartha, and Harvey Keitel — the latter two from the original movies — also star in the Disney+ series, which streams the first two episodes on Dec. 14.

“National Treasure: Edge of History” trailer:

The December slate also includes the animated comedy “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules.” Disaster-prone middle schooler Greg Heffler is forced to share a weekend alone with his older brother Rodrick. And while rock-loving Rodrick lives in a world of his own, Greg discovers his wacky, irreverent sibling has something to teach him.

The finale of “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” in which four quirky orphans are recruited to save the world from evil, arrives on Disney+ on Dec. 7. The sweet, but determined Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale) has chosen them for their singular skills — and they don’t disappoint.

Coming to Disney+:

TV Shows

  • National Treasure: Edge of History (Dec. 14, 21, 28)
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society (Dec. 7 - Season Finale)
  • The Santa Clauses (Dec. 7, 14)
  • Willow (Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28)
  • Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! (Dec. 7, 14, 21)

Dec. 2

  • Akashinga: The Brave Ones
  • Heroes of the Mediterranean
  • Patagonia Wings
  • The Territory

Dec. 7

  • Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)
  • Animal Fight Night (S1-6)
  • Beyond Magic with DMC (S1)
  • Botswana (S1)
  • Gigantosaurus (S3, 8 episodes)
  • Raven’s Home (S5, 2 episodes)
  • The Villains of Valley View (S1, 1 episode)

Dec. 9

  • Area 51: The CIA’s Secret
  • CMA Country Christmas
  • Ocean’s Breath
  • Shark vs. Tuna
  • Retrograde

Dec. 14

  • Alaska’s Deadliest (S1)
  • Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S1, 1 episode)
  • Drain the Oceans (S5)
  • The Great Christmas Light Fight (S10)
  • The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)
  • Positive Energy (S1)

Dec. 15

  • A Very Backstreet Holiday

The Great Christmas Light Fight

December 9, 2013

Four families will compete each week to transform their homes for the holidays in just 21 days.

Dec. 16

  • Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
  • Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz
  • Mafia Confidential
  • Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)
  • Where Oceans Collide

Dec. 21

  • Ancient X Files (S2, 5 episodes)
  • Born in Africa (S1)
  • Danger Decoded (S1)
  • The Flagmakers
  • Port Protection Alaska (S1-5)

Dec. 23

  • From the Ashes
  • Jaguar Beach Battle
  • Little Giant

Dec. 28

  • Generation X (S1)
  • Savage Kingdom (S-4)
  • Street Genius (S1-2)
  • Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)

Dec. 30

  • Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures
  • Generation YouTube
