What’s Coming to Disney+ in December 2022, Including ‘National Treasure: Edge of History,’ ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules’
Twenty-year-old Jess Valenzuela’s life is changed when a stranger gives her a clue to an ancient Pan-American treasure that might connect to her dead father. “National Treasure: Edge of History,” the TV sequel to the movie franchise, stars Lisette Olivera as a Mexican-American adventurer who is determined to solve a compelling mystery, both historic and personal. Catherine Zeta-Jones, Justin Bartha, and Harvey Keitel — the latter two from the original movies — also star in the Disney+ series, which streams the first two episodes on Dec. 14.
“National Treasure: Edge of History” trailer:
The December slate also includes the animated comedy “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules.” Disaster-prone middle schooler Greg Heffler is forced to share a weekend alone with his older brother Rodrick. And while rock-loving Rodrick lives in a world of his own, Greg discovers his wacky, irreverent sibling has something to teach him.
The finale of “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” in which four quirky orphans are recruited to save the world from evil, arrives on Disney+ on Dec. 7. The sweet, but determined Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale) has chosen them for their singular skills — and they don’t disappoint.
Coming to Disney+:
TV Shows
- National Treasure: Edge of History (Dec. 14, 21, 28)
- The Mysterious Benedict Society (Dec. 7 - Season Finale)
- The Santa Clauses (Dec. 7, 14)
- Willow (Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28)
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! (Dec. 7, 14, 21)
Dec. 2
- Akashinga: The Brave Ones
- Heroes of the Mediterranean
- Patagonia Wings
- The Territory
Dec. 7
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)
- Animal Fight Night (S1-6)
- Beyond Magic with DMC (S1)
- Botswana (S1)
- Gigantosaurus (S3, 8 episodes)
- Raven’s Home (S5, 2 episodes)
- The Villains of Valley View (S1, 1 episode)
Dec. 9
- Area 51: The CIA’s Secret
- CMA Country Christmas
- Ocean’s Breath
- Shark vs. Tuna
- Retrograde
Dec. 14
- Alaska’s Deadliest (S1)
- Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S1, 1 episode)
- Drain the Oceans (S5)
- The Great Christmas Light Fight (S10)
- The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)
- Positive Energy (S1)
Dec. 15
- A Very Backstreet Holiday
The Great Christmas Light Fight
Four families will compete each week to transform their homes for the holidays in just 21 days.
Dec. 16
- Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
- Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz
- Mafia Confidential
- Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)
- Where Oceans Collide
Dec. 21
- Ancient X Files (S2, 5 episodes)
- Born in Africa (S1)
- Danger Decoded (S1)
- The Flagmakers
- Port Protection Alaska (S1-5)
Dec. 23
- From the Ashes
- Jaguar Beach Battle
- Little Giant
Dec. 28
- Generation X (S1)
- Savage Kingdom (S-4)
- Street Genius (S1-2)
- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)
Dec. 30
- Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures
- Generation YouTube
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.