What’s Coming to Disney+ in December 2022, Including ‘National Treasure: Edge of History,’ ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules’

Twenty-year-old Jess Valenzuela’s life is changed when a stranger gives her a clue to an ancient Pan-American treasure that might connect to her dead father. “National Treasure: Edge of History,” the TV sequel to the movie franchise, stars Lisette Olivera as a Mexican-American adventurer who is determined to solve a compelling mystery, both historic and personal. Catherine Zeta-Jones, Justin Bartha, and Harvey Keitel — the latter two from the original movies — also star in the Disney+ series, which streams the first two episodes on Dec. 14.

“National Treasure: Edge of History” trailer:

The December slate also includes the animated comedy “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules.” Disaster-prone middle schooler Greg Heffler is forced to share a weekend alone with his older brother Rodrick. And while rock-loving Rodrick lives in a world of his own, Greg discovers his wacky, irreverent sibling has something to teach him.

The finale of “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” in which four quirky orphans are recruited to save the world from evil, arrives on Disney+ on Dec. 7. The sweet, but determined Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale) has chosen them for their singular skills — and they don’t disappoint.

Coming to Disney+:

TV Shows National Treasure: Edge of History (Dec. 14, 21, 28)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Dec. 7 - Season Finale)

The Santa Clauses (Dec. 7, 14)

Willow (Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28)

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! (Dec. 7, 14, 21) Dec. 2 Akashinga: The Brave Ones

Heroes of the Mediterranean

Patagonia Wings

The Territory Dec. 7 Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

Animal Fight Night (S1-6)

Beyond Magic with DMC (S1)

Botswana (S1)

Gigantosaurus (S3, 8 episodes)

Raven’s Home (S5, 2 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S1, 1 episode) Dec. 9 Area 51: The CIA’s Secret

CMA Country Christmas

Ocean’s Breath

Shark vs. Tuna

Retrograde Dec. 14 Alaska’s Deadliest (S1)

Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S1, 1 episode)

Drain the Oceans (S5)

The Great Christmas Light Fight (S10)

The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

Positive Energy (S1) Dec. 15 A Very Backstreet Holiday

