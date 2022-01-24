What’s Coming to Disney+ In February 2022, Including ‘The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse’ and the ‘Boba Fett’ Finale

“The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse” is the second installment in “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse” series on Disney+. Each installment includes a seasonal special — winter, spring, summer and autumn — as entertainment for the whole family. The shows spotlight the ongoing comedic adventures of the mouse that made Walt Disney famous.

“The Book of Boba Fett” concludes the adventures of the legendary bounty hunter and mercenary Fennec Shand as they navigate the galaxy’s underworld.

Coming in February 2022:

February 2

The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)

The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress

The Book of Boba Fett - Chapter 6

February 4

Never Been Kissed

Torn

Snow Dogs

February 9

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 6 episodes)

The Book of Boba Fett - Chapter 7 – Finale

Marvel Studios: Assembled - The Making of Hawkeye

February 16

Marvel Studios: Assembled - The Making of “Eternals”

February 18

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse

February 23

Free Guy

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 1

February 25

Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!

