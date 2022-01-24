 Skip to Content
What’s Coming to Disney+ In February 2022, Including ‘The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse’ and the ‘Boba Fett’ Finale

Fern Siegel

“The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse” is the second installment in “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse” series on Disney+. Each installment includes a seasonal special — winter, spring, summer and autumn — as entertainment for the whole family. The shows spotlight the ongoing comedic adventures of the mouse that made Walt Disney famous.

“The Book of Boba Fett” concludes the adventures of the legendary bounty hunter and mercenary Fennec Shand as they navigate the galaxy’s underworld.

Coming in February 2022:

February 2

  • The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)
  • The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress
  • The Book of Boba Fett - Chapter 6

February 4

  • Never Been Kissed
  • Torn
  • Snow Dogs

February 9

  • Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 6 episodes)
  • The Book of Boba Fett - Chapter 7 – Finale
  • Marvel Studios: Assembled - The Making of Hawkeye

February 16

  • Marvel Studios: Assembled - The Making of “Eternals”

February 18

  • The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse

February 23

  • Free Guy
  • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 1

February 25

  • Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!

“The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse”

